Breast Cancer Resource Center to Bring Brazil to the American Riviera for Gala

The Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara (BCRC) will hold its 17th annual fall gala fundraiser, “BCRC Presents: Copacabana” Friday, Sept. 25, 2015.

The event will be held from 6–10:30 p.m. at the spectacular oceanfront Coral Casino club in Montecito. Guests will revel in the excitement of a colorful, Brazilian themed event benefiting all the wonderful support services offered at the BCRC.

This amazing evening will include dinner and dancing and fine wine provided by Alma Rosa Winery in Buellton.

VIP Sponsors will enjoy an exclusive reception beforehand from 5–6 p.m.

“We are pleased to announce that The Bank of Santa Barbara is the presenting sponsor for the ​Copacabana event,” said BCRC Executive Director Silvana Kelly. “Maurice Moreno, owner of Moreno Jewelers and a native of Rio de Janeiro, is our event chair along with Nora Scheinberg as honorary chair."

Come and experience a riveting cultural experience, which will be reminiscent of parties The ​Copacabana Club in Rio. Festivities will include live music by Teka, a renowned Bossa Nova singer, and fabulous Samba dances by Mariano Silva of the Brazilian Cultural Arts Center.

This gala event raises funds for the BCRC, a local 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 1997.

The BCRC provides educational programs and serves the special support needs of women facing breast cancer diagnosis and treatment and women dealing with breast health challenges.

The BCRC is located at 55 Hitchcock Way, in Santa Barbara. In addition to a free lending library providing resource information, the center hosts community lectures, peer counseling and support groups and offers several integrative therapies and wellness programs, all free of charge to its clients.

The BCRC is funded solely through its fundraising events and devoted donor base.

Tickets to the gala are $225 per person. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

To learn more about the BCRC or “The Copacabana” and buy tickets or to become a sponsor, visit www.bcrcsb.org or call 805.569.9693

— Silvana Kelley represents Breast Cancer Resource of Santa Barbara.