Breast Cancer Resource Center to Present Free Talk on Cardiovascular Disease Risk

The Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara will present a free health education lecture titled, “Heart Health and Breast Cancer: Identifying and Managing Cardiovascular Disease Risk in Women Treated for Breast Cancer,” from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. March 7 at First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave.

There is a growing number of women surviving breast cancer, and it's time to turn to learning how to manage other health risks such as cardiovascular disease. Heart health management in breast cancer survivors is an essential part of overall health and long-term survivor outcomes.

Michael Shenoda, M.D., FACC, FSCAI, specialist in cardiovascular disease, interventional cardiology and structural heart disease at Sansum Clinic, and breast specialist Julie Taguchi, M.D., a prominent oncologist at the Sansum Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, will speak on preventing, identifying and managing CVD risk in women treated for breast cancer; and how the two are related.

The lecture is open to the public and is free of charge. A Spanish speaking interpreter will be able.

— Silvana Kelly is the executive director of the Breast Cancer Resource Center.