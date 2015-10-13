Monday, April 30 , 2018, 3:30 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Well-Being

Breast Cancer Resource Center will Offer Free Lecture by Oncologist Dr. Fred Kass

By Silvana Kelly for Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara | October 13, 2015 | 1:54 p.m.

The Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara (BCRC) presents a free lecture by Dr. Fred Kass, a prominent oncologist specializing in breast cancer at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic. 

Kass will speak about New Diagnostic and Treatment Strategies in Breast Cancer, including new molecular tests to aid decision making and new biologic strategies to improve the effectiveness of therapy.  

The lecture will be held Thursday, Oct. 22, 2015, from 5:30–7:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church located at 21 East Constance Avenue, in Santa Barbara. 

Simultaneous Spanish translation will be available. The lecture is open to the public free of charge.

Since 1997, the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara has been providing free educational programs and support services to those diagnosed with breast cancer, survivors and clients with breast health issues, including those interested in breast health education. 

The BCRC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity organization. All services and programs are offered free of charge.

— Silvana Kelly is the executive director of the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 