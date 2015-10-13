Breast Cancer Resource Center will Offer Free Lecture by Oncologist Dr. Fred Kass

Well-Being

The Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara (BCRC) presents a free lecture by Dr. Fred Kass, a prominent oncologist specializing in breast cancer at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic.

Kass will speak about New Diagnostic and Treatment Strategies in Breast Cancer, including new molecular tests to aid decision making and new biologic strategies to improve the effectiveness of therapy.

The lecture will be held Thursday, Oct. 22, 2015, from 5:30–7:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church located at 21 East Constance Avenue, in Santa Barbara.

Simultaneous Spanish translation will be available. The lecture is open to the public free of charge.

Since 1997, the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara has been providing free educational programs and support services to those diagnosed with breast cancer, survivors and clients with breast health issues, including those interested in breast health education.

The BCRC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity organization. All services and programs are offered free of charge.

— Silvana Kelly is the executive director of the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara.