Brett Standlee Leads Strong Pitching Peformance; Foresters Win 9th in a Row

Baseball

A strong performance from starter Brett Standlee and the bullpen led to a 3-1 Santa Barbara Foresters victory over the San Luis Obispo Blues on Sunday, extending their season-opening win streak to nine games.

Standlee pitched five innings of one-run ball, striking out three against just one walk. The bullpen threw four scoreless innings. Chase Wallace pitched another lights-out ninth to earn the save.

Santa Barbara scored in the first inning, with Luke Ritter driving in Ryan Cash on a ground out. Cash made a terrific slide at home plate to elude the tag from the SLO catcher.

Logan Allen drew a base-loaded walk in the second in the second inning and had a RBI sacrifice fly in the seventh to complete the scoring.

Coach Bill Pintard and the Foresters are taking the Hugs For Cubs kids and their families to Anaheim on Monday to take in the the Angels vs. Diamondbacks game.

The team is back in action on Tuesday against the Conejo Oaks in Thousand Oaks. The game can be heard on 1290 AM at 5 p.m.