Brett Vansant Gets Plenty of Support in SBCC Win at Oxnard

Baseball

John Jensen went 3 for 5 with a solo homer on Monday and Brett Vansant pitched a complete game as SBCC routed Oxnard 10-3 to stay in the race for the WSC North baseball title.

Vansant, a 6-9 sophomore right-hander who transferred from Western Kentucky, recorded the first complete game by any Vaquero this year. He gave up three runs on 11 hits with a season-high 10 strikeouts and one walk. His longest stint prior to Monday’s makeup game was 6.2 innings against Oxnard on March 15.

The Vaqueros (19-19, 10-8) are tied for second with Hancock, one game behind WSC North leader Moorpark with two to play.

Santa Barbara finishes with two games vs. Ventura (9-9) – Tuesday at Ventura and Thursday at SBCC, both at 2:30 p.m. Moorpark plays Oxnard (12-25, 6-12) in its last two games.

SBCC scored three in the first and led 6-0 after three innings. Jake Holton went 3-4 with three runs, raising his average to .375. Nick Prainito was 3-4 with three RBIs and Mitch Sancier was also 3-5 with an RBI. The Vaqueros collected 15 hits and the 3, 4, 5 and 6 hitters went 12-18 (.667) with seven RBIs.

Elijah Hodges started in left field for the Vaqueros and went 2-5 with an RBI.

Sancier had an RBI single in the fifth and Jensen blasted his fourth home run and 36th RBI with two outs in the sixth, boosting the lead to 8-3. Prainito added a two-run single in the ninth after Jensen and Holton singled and went to second and third on a wild pitch.

