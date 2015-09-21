Brew Up & Hoedown Event to Combine Craft Beer and Old Fashioned Fun

Drink

This ain’t your grandma’s hoedown — this is Night Out's take on a classic event with all the fixin's — Brew, barbeque and some good ol’ country fun.

You rarely get a chance to go country in SB, so here's your chance. Let's see what you cowboys and cowgirls got!

The event will be held at Santa Barbara’s most authentic country locale, the Santa Barbara Carriage Museum Saturday, Oct. 24, 2015 from 1–4 p.m.

Tickets include a beer tasting from each of our vendors in your own keepsake mini mason jar, whiskey cocktails at the old timey saloon, live music, a mechanical bull ride and one heck of a good time!

Finger lickin’ barbeque plates will be on sale as well.

Current beverage vendors include, Figueroa Mountain Brew Co, Rincon Brewery, Angel City Brewery, Pure Order Brew Co, Craft Collective, Curious Traveler, Angry Orchard and Breckenridge Distillery.

Brew Up isn't just for fun either. We'll be raising money for the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, a non-profit organization providing financial and emotional support to families of children with cancer living in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties.

Tickets begin at $25 for early bird tickets, but prices will increase soon.

Get your tickets and come brew up and hoedown.

For more information about the event, call 1.800.936.3126.

— Kirsten Horning is the event coordinator for Night Out.