Breweries From Across the Nation to Converge at Surf ’n’ Suds Beer Festival

Drink

The fourth annual Carpinteria Surf ’n’ Suds Beer Festival is just around the corner. Rated one of the top 10 beer festivals in the United States by BeerYeti.com, this year’s festival takes place Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Carpinteria State Beach.

Over 65 breweries, cider makers and wineries converge in downtown Carpinteria. The largest Surf ’n’ Suds to date, breweries from all over the United States, and a few from across the pond, will give festival goers the opportunity to try some of the world’s best craft beers.

The “beer festival with a surf twist,” also mixes in several local surfboard shapers, including Matt Moore, JVP Surfboards, Third World Surf Co., L2 Surfboards, Holloways, J7, A Frame Surf Shop and several others will have their boards on display.

Carpinteria boasts as many breweries as stop lights — Island Brewing Company, Rincon Brewery and brewLAB — and this year, The Apiary, a meadery and ciderworks, will be joining festival.

Carpinteria is definitely making a dent in the craft beer world, and Surf ’n’ Suds is glad to help shine the light on this beautiful beach town turned craft brew haven.

Organizers are excited to announce that BrewLab of Carpinteria has produced the festival’s first official brew, which will only be available during the VIP session at the BrewLab tent.

The Gosé Gruit is a tart and refreshing ale brewed with Gaviota mugwort and sagebrush, Carpinteria sea water and toasted coriander.

Other breweries joining Surf ’n’ Suds this year include: Anchor Steam, Anderson Valley, Angel City, Ballast Point, BarrelHouse, Belching Beaver, BJ’s Brewhouse, Brass Bear, Captain Fatty’s, Cayman Jack Margarita, Firestone Walker, 101 Ciderhouse, Clown Shoes, Common Cider Co., Coney Island, Coronado, Draughtsmen Aleworks, Elysian, Enegren, Figueroa Mountain, Five Threads, Founders, Full Sail / Session, Golden Road, Goose Island, Green Flash, Guinness, Hermitage, Hess, Hollister, Institution Ale, JT Schmid’s, Karl Strauss, King Harbor, Kona, Ladyface Ale Companie, Lagunitas, Lucky Luke, M.Special, New Belgium, Oskar Blues, Palm Breeze, Pizza Port, Pocock, Poseidon, Pure Order, Reverend Nat’s Hard Cider, Rogue, Santa Barbara Brewing Co., SanTan, See Canyon Hard Cider Co., Shock Topp, Sierra Nevada, SLO Brew, Smoke Mountain, Tap It, Telegraph, Ten Barrel, Thatcher’s Craft English Cider, Third Window, Topa Topa, Ventura Coast Brewing Co., Washington Gold Cider, Wolf Creek, Lucky Dogg Winery, The Bloody Cure, Eureka and Barrelhouse 101, and more are signing up.

Live entertainment provided by Cornerstone Reggae, Afishnsea the Moon and DJ Hecktik will add to the festival’s second-to-none atmosphere.

Local nonprofit groups, select vendors, plenty of food trucks, tons of restrooms and mega-sized beer pong make Surf ’n’ Suds Beer Festival one of the most highly touted beer festivals in the country.

Transportation options include Amtrak, which drops off right at the festival entrance; Jump on the Brew Bus, with pickups in Goleta and Santa Barbara; Uber, which has offered guests the “surfnsuds16” $15-off promo code for new users; and OpenRide Rideshare. For those that want to arrive motor-free, Linden Avenue is always a delightful site for a stroll, and BiciCentro will provide a free bicycle valet.

For a digital experience, guests can download the Loyal app, where you can see all breweries and brews that will pour at Surf ’n’ Suds and vote for your favorites.

Tickets are $50 for general admission and $65 for VIP. VIP tickets include early entry (11:30 a.m.), a VIP tasting at the Brew Lab tent and a complimentary souvenir beer koozie lanyard provided by Beer Breath Co.

Tickets and information are available at www.surfbeerfest.com.

Surf ’n’ Suds benefits the California Avocado Festival Youth Scholarship Fund, Carpinteria Boys and Girls Club and the Junior Warriors Football Program.

— Andres Nuño represents Surf ’n’ Suds Beer Festival.