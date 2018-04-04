Bri Johnson Lifts Westmont Women’s Soccer in 2nd Overtime

Soccer

A goal by freshman Bri Johnson in the 110th minute, gave NAIA sixth-ranked Westmont a 3-2, double-overtime women's soccer win over Antelope Valley on Wednesday afternoon at Thorrington Field.

The Warriors (4-1) held a 2-0 lead with less than 15 minutes remaining in regulation, but the Pioneers (3-2) responded with two quick goals to force the game into extra minutes.

"I think we could have managed the game better today," said Westmont head coach Chantel Cappuccilli. "We had moments and opportunities to take care of it. Antelope Valley did a good job to expose us in the moments that we didn't take care of the game."

The only goal of the first half came in the 24th minute. Johnson dribbled the ball on the left side of the 18-yard box but had the ball take away by Antelope Valley defender Jennifer Rodriguez. Rodriguez then passed the ball back to Pioneer goalkeeper Anekha Birdi. Birdi tried to clear a ball from in front of the goal. However, Jackie Lopez leapt in front of her kick and deflected it back into the goal for the score.

The Warriors extended their advantage in the 77th minute of play on Johnson's fifth goal of the season. Haylee Lopes took one of 10 Westmont corner kicks in the game, delivering the ball to the middle of the field, eight-yards from goal. Johnson headed the ball down to the ground halfway to the goal. Birdi dove to her left, but the ball eluded her reach. A Pioneer defender kicked the ball out of the goal, but the assistant referee determined that the ball had cleared the goal line.

Just three minutes later, Antelope Valley's Adriana Zuniga cut Westmont's advantage in half. Two minutes after that, Zuniga scored again, firing a shot into the upper-V to tie the game at two goals apiece.

"My word to the team was, 'you have to let it go.' You don't have room to dwell," Cappuccilli said of her talk to the team after regulation. "It has to be a very quick mental adjustment to ask how you are going to respond. We can't go back and fix the mistake. From that point on we have to have the mental capacity to fight regardless of the score line."

With the clock ticking down under a minute to play, Renee Gonsalves picked up a loose ball near midfield and dribbles down the left sideline. Gonsalves passed to Lopes who returned the ball to Gonsalves as she continued running down the sideline.

Gonsalves then pulled up and passed to Johnson who was on the left side about 20-yards from goal. Johnson dribbled parallel to the goal, beat a pair of Pioneer defenders and fired toward the near post before a third Pioneer could join the defense. The ball bounced on the ground a foot in front of the goal and slid beneath Birdi as she leapt to her right.

"Bri's ability to get turned is special," said Cappuccilli. "I think it was a great individual effort to create a half-yard of space for herself after beating two defenders, and then tuck in the goal. Her ability to do that in her freshman season speaks to the potential that she has. Credit to Bri for being able to create that moment for us and put it away."