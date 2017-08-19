Bri Johnson Scores Twice in Debut; Westmont Women Win Season Opener, 5-0

Soccer

Freshman forward Bri Johnson scored two goals and had an assist in her Westmont women's soccer debut, and the Warriors withstood hot and humid weather conditions in Olathe, Kan., and beat Mid-American Nazarene, 5-0, in a battle between NAIA top-25 teams on Saturday.

The Warriors, ranked 11th in the NAIA, also got two goals from sophomore Maddi Berthoud and one from junior Hailey Parker in knocking off the 25th-ranked Pioneers.

The season-opening game was played in temperatures in the mid-90s. The high humidity pushed the heat index to 97, according to Westmont coach Chantel Cappuccilli.

"In the first half, we were battling the elements," Cappuccilli said. "Once we worked our way into the first half and made the adjustments to the heat and the humidity, things started to come together and we were able to find goals later in the half. The more we make the ball do the work in those elements and settings, the more effective we are going to be."

Berthoud scored the first goal in the 35th minute off a pass from Johnson. "Maddi had a touch and placed it. Bri strikes the ball well and has the ability to pick people out and she did just that when she got Maddi," said Cappuccilli.

Parker made it 2-0 eight minutes later, heading in a pass from Savannah Scott.

Johnson scored unassisted goals in the 63rd and 76th minutes and Berthoud capped the scoring in the 86th.

Westmont held the Pioneers to just three shots on goal. Senior goalkeeper Amber Rojas tended the net for the Warriors in the first half and produced a save on the only shot on goal that she faced. Freshman keeper Gabi Haw notched two saves on the day.

The Warriors will remain in Kansas for a game against No. 4 Benedictine on Monday.