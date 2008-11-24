Brian Baumgartner the Celebrity Grand Marshal for Downtown Holiday Parade
The fun begins at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5.
By Mary Lynn Harms | November 24, 2008 | 11:38 p.m.
The 56th annual Downtown Holiday Parade will again amuse more than 40,000 spectators at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5 as giant helium balloons float down State Street amid marching bands, floats, performance groups and Celebrity Grand Marshal Brian Baumgartner.
Baumgartner portrays Dunder Mifflin accountant Kevin Malone on NBC’s The Office, winner of television’s best comedic ensemble by the Screen Actors Guild for the second year in a row.
Baumgartner’s TV appearances include roles on Jake in Progress, Arrested Development
and Everwood.
He can also be seen in Ken Kwapis
’ License to Wed
and the forthcoming features Into Temptation
opposite Jeremy Sisto
and Kristin Chenoweth
and Four Christmases
with Vince Vaughn
and Reese Witherspoon
.
The parade will also feature the Holiday Prince & Fairy riding in a horse drawn carriage with Scrooge and Tiny Tim. Then, at the end of the parade, the arrival of Santa Claus.
The parade is free and begins on State Street at Sola Street and concludes at Cota Street. For more information, contact the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization at 805.962.2098, ext. 24, or click here.
Mary Lynn Harms is marketing director for the Downtown Organization.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.