Brian Burke: About Your Divorce (Column 135) — Change Another’s Mind? First You Must Change Your Own

An idea at the heart of the Oblique Divorce Strategies is that divorce is a rare, possibly unique, opportunity to discover, reconsider, keep, discard, replace and/or improve the quality of some of our ideas and beliefs.

Everyone encounters a series of painful impasses, which are opportunities requiring self-examination and change to get through, over, under or around them.

Ultimately there will be 52 Oblique Divorce Strategies that can be reviewed as either a physical or virtual deck of cards. The deck can be reviewed randomly over time; one card can be drawn and considered for a single instance; or all the cards can be reviewed at once in the hope that one of the aphorisms will be a gentle nudge to see the problem or yourself in a way different enough to allow you to safely navigate the impasse of the moment.

That’s great. But it’s based on a more fundamental premise, which is that we have the capacity to change our own minds in some fundamental way. Do people change? I think so, but there are well-informed people who have doubts.

Oblique Strategies also rely on an even more dubious premise, which is that one person can act intentionally in a way that will effect a significant change in what, or how, another person thinks.

I accept that there are times when no one can communicate specific information to a specific person that he needs to escape from a particular mess. You can lead a horse to water…

Or, “When people go down to the end of the town, what can anyone do?”

There’s nothing to be done. Sometimes it’s obvious and sometimes it isn’t. These circumstances exist, and we all encounter them in others and in ourselves. But to what extent?

• • •

On her Rationally Speaking podcast RS 156, Julia Galef (my poster woman for clear thinking) interviews David McRaney about his ongoing research into how people can be influenced to change their minds.

This is of vital interest to Galef because she’s in the business of teaching people to think better. McRaney has a similar endeavor: he’s the author of You Are Not So Smart and You Are Now Less Dumb. He also has his own podcast (which is pretty good) called, You Are Not So Smart.

The source of concern expressed by McRaney’s smart-aleck titles is the man who has done more than anyone else to expose the fundamental weaknesses in the way we all think.

I’ve mentioned Nobel Prize Laureate Daniel Kahneman and his excellent book, Thinking, Fast and Slow, before. Although Kahneman explains what’s wrong with our thinking in a way we can understand, he and many of his colleagues worry that these glitches may be near absolute constraints on the way we can think.

McRaney is no Kahneman, and he’s never going to win a Nobel Prize. He’s a wild man, and one interesting aspect of this podcast is the array of techniques Galef employs to keep him on-topic — any topic.

Maybe he’s what’s needed for this kind of a problem because he throws himself into a half-assed but enthusiastic search for an answer to a question that’s confounding the really smart guys.

I’ve done a lot of reading on the subject of “persuasion” and have found nothing I thought I could put to use, but McRaney has discovered something that makes sense and rings true for me. His solution is more technique than theory, and it comes with simple instructions for putting it into effect.

• • •

He begins with his version of how we form opinions. If we are functioning reasonably well, our minds have a representation — a picture or a map or whatever — of a coherent world exterior to ourselves. It’s our “reality” or “worldview.”

Because of genetics and differences in life experience from the moment of birth onward, everyone has a perspective that’s at least slightly different from any other. It’s from this unique perspective that we all create our notion of “the world” and from which we are updating it in the present.

McRaney believes that survival depends more on the coherence of a worldview than its accuracy. In other words, it is more important to think, feel and act like you know what you are doing than it is to be “right.”

A drive to be “right” involves hesitancy, caution and low confidence in generally held but untested beliefs, which is a description of a person who, without protection that’s hard to come by, is ineffective in “the world.”

Examples would be the fragile mathematicians like John Nash portrayed in A Beautiful Mind or Milo Andret, the protagonist in Ethan Canin’s widely reviewed new novel A Doubter’s Almanac.

(After graduating from Stanford, Canin studied at the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, thence to Harvard Medical School and a few years in practice, followed by a return to the faculty of the Writers’ Workshop. His book was featured on NPR’s All Things Considered Feb. 17, 2016. Tom Ashbrook’s On Point gave the book and Canin an entire program March 1, 2016.]

Maintaining coherence of worldview is essential to effectiveness.

We encounter data we want or need to understand. We try to separate the relevant from the irrelevant. We might seek additional information, but we ultimately explain all the new data in a way that’s consistent with what we already believe. We expand what we think we know while maintaining the coherent worldview.

It’s neither a logical nor an emotional process. It’s holistic. It’s the creation of a new Gestalt to become a part of one that’s much larger.

Once this is done, the various mechanisms described by Kahneman go into effect with the most pernicious being confirmation bias, by which we exclude, ignore and disregard information that is inconsistent with what we’ve decided to believe. This is an application of the notion that survival favors cohesion and consistency over accuracy.

How is any contrary information going to get through that?

• • •

McRaney found an answer in an interesting place: a division of the Los Angeles LGBT Center called the Leadership LAB, which is credited for a significant contribution to the astonishingly fast change in public opinion on the issue of same-sex-marriage.

Remember in 2008, the year the state voted for Barack Obama for president, it also approved Proposition 8 with a 52 percent majority. Prop 8 amended the state constitution to restrict the definition of “marriage” to a union between partners of the opposite sex.

Polls show that more than 62 percent of the state’s voting population now approve of the current status of the law, developed by a generally conservative federal judiciary, which protects same-sex marriage as a constitutional right.

In 2008, 52 out of every 100 voters favored state action prohibiting same-sex marriage, and 48 out of every 100 voters were opposed to state action.

In 2016, 38 out of every 100 voters favor state action prohibiting same-sex marriage, and 62 out of every 100 voters oppose state action.

In only seven years, 14 percent is a huge change on a highly emotional issue that’s been wrenching for the nation as a whole.

McRaney explains what the Leadership LAB prescribes for changing opinion:

When a probable voter indicates that he is in favor of a legal prohibition of same-sex marriage, he’s asked to express his confidence in his answer on a scale of 1 to 10. It doesn’t make any difference what the number is or even what it’s meant to represent, because the power comes from the follow-up question.

This is how McRaney explained it to Julia Galef:

“Then a follow‐up question is: why is that the right number for you? That is strangely an incredibly powerful statement and question to ask someone because all the research into attitude and attitude change says that we almost never, ever do this. “We carry around what you would almost consider a meta belief. We have a belief about our belief, and that belief that we have about our belief is that we have acted like Gandalf and gone down into the bowels of whatever academic source and we’ve pored over the data and we’ve looked at all the original documents and we’ve written in our journal, a‐ha, this is what I think about this. “But we’ve never really actually done that for most things. Instead, we just had a belief that we’ve done that, and we have this emotionally charged opinion that is almost — it seems the purpose for having this opinion is to not have to spend time thinking about it. It’s heuristical. “When you ask a person, ‘Why is that the right number for you?’ this is probably the first time they’ve ever thought about this ever, and they have to actually try to put it into words and try to dig in and go hmm, why do I think that? That starts a conversation. Their technique is 80 percent listening and 20 percent talking.”

Wildman McRaney makes no claim that this technique is scientifically derived. It’s empiric in the sense that if it works, use it. It appeals to me because it is respectful of the person and the opinion toward which it’s directed.

Under many circumstances you could ask for a confidence level and then explain what you are doing, which is an attempt to stimulate the person to start his own discourse in which old ideas are reconsidered and new ideas get a decent hearing where statements on both sides are interpreted charitably.

In addition to its subjective appeal, I think I have a chance of making it work in circumstances where I would be otherwise ineffective. These two questions could be powerful enough to disrupt a person’s dominant narrative to make room for fair consideration of an alternative narrative.

• • •

As a lawyer who was raised around lawyers and judges, I’m cursed by the ubiquity of my own opinions and judgments. It’s one thing to excavate and deal with the old ones; it’s something else entirely to exercise more care and deliberation in the creation of new opinions and to avoid any judgments unless something significantly positive is to be gained.

I’ve tried to install this OS update on myself, and I’m looking forward to offering it to others. It’s a way to voluntarily open your mind and keep it open while it gets a chance to use its best thinking mode instead of its default, which is defensive rather than analytic.

