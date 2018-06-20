Brian Burke: About Your Divorce (Column 148) — When in Distress, What’s Best Strategy?

Oblique Strategy #42 — Take to your bed or ride the punch?

For five years, eight months and two weeks I’ve submitted a fortnightly column to Noozhawk. This “Column 148” was due to my virtual editor, Shannon Smith, on Nov. 8, 2016, the day after Election Day.

Since January 2015 I’ve been working on a series of “Oblique Divorce Strategies” intended to guide people through the inevitable blocks and stalls that are a natural part of divorce.

However, when I awoke on Nov. 8, I was like millions of Americans; I didn’t know what country I was in. How could I be a guide when I was lost?

An exceptionally competent friend told me that when she was thrown into personal confusion by an external event, she took it “like a man” by riding the punch until its momentum had dissipated and she'd had time to think about her reaction.

I admire the idea of “riding the punch.” However, I coped by taking to my bed with a case of the vapors.

Taking to my bed, whether literally or figuratively, was my way of excluding new input until I’d had a chance to try to understand and adjust to the old input.

Though I avoided new information, I still wanted to hear how others were making sense of an historical event that surprised, mystified and frightened so many of us.

Here are five reactions to the presidential election I’ve encountered. None feels wholly satisfying, but each is worthy of consideration. Each could be at the center of an Oblique Divorce Strategy.

1. I’ll see it when I believe it.

That the election result was astonishing to so many people is a testament to the effect of the Confirmation Bias — the cone of welcome information we can create for ourselves.

I know I’ve tuned in to news and other sources of information that confirmed my belief that a candidate’s violation of any one of several fundamental values was an electoral disqualifier.

I’ve since learned that I don’t know what counts as an electoral disqualifier. I also don’t know the extent to which this newly discovered ignorance extends to other areas of life.

2. The effect of our personal values is context specific.

I heard this from writer Zadie Smith on NPR's Fresh Air. Maybe it was more in the way she said it than the content itself, which is almost self-evident. When people act — as in casting a vote — they prioritize some values over others.

When Jack votes for a candidate whose values are different from mine, it means Jack and the candidate share certain values that differ from mine. It does not mean Jack rejects my values.

While we don’t agree today, Jack and I might give the same priority to identical values under different circumstances.

3. Predictions. You knew there was an 8.3 percent chance of rain; it rained, but you had no hat, umbrella or raincoat. Don’t whine.

Julia Galef is my favorite rationalist.

Her podcast, Rationally Speaking, is non-political, but she’s a statistician at heart and was obviously troubled by the number and variety of predictions — mostly polls — that seemed to fail to predict the election’s outcome.

Her guest for program RS 173 was Dartmouth professor, Brendan Nyhan. He’s bright and articulate, but it was somewhat comforting to hear that he lacked a compelling insight about: What happened?

When a prediction is expressed as a percentage, there’s no rational basis for surprise when what is unlikely is what happens.

Nyhan explained it in terms of dice: “When a candidate is given a 91.7 percent chance of winning an election, he also has an 8.3 percent chance of losing. The probability of getting two ones with a pair of dice is 8.7 percent.

"You don’t have to throw dice for long to know that it doesn’t feel unusual when you throw snake eyes.”

Julia reminded her listeners of research showing the human mind is not well designed for thinking in probabilistic terms.

Probability applied to dice, the roulette wheel, cards and coin tosses make absolute sense to me, but this election result impresses me with how difficult it is to apply probability predictions to human affairs.

4. The “education gap” between me and those who voted for a different presidential candidate doesn’t mean: I’m right and they’re just stupid.

In an article written for the Manchester Guardian after Brexit (but before Nov. 8), David Runciman explains that education doesn’t explain the Brexit vote and that it won’t predict the outcome of our election:

“Education is not the same as knowledge. Nor is knowledge the same as knowing which way to vote

"What the educated are better at is sounding like they know what they are talking about …but that just reflects the fact that their rationalizations are better rehearsed…it gives them the ability to tailor their arguments to suit their personal preferences…but does little to tailor their personal preferences to suit the best arguments,” he said.

Walter Lippmann was a widely read columnist and “public intellectual” of the mid-20th century.

During World War I he worked in American propaganda and came to believe that citizen-voters lacked the mental capacity to process information to make intelligent decisions.

Lippmann anticipated the findings of Daniel Kahneman by a half century. Kahneman calls it “fast thinking,” and Lippmann describes it this way:

Regardless of wealth, intelligence or education people vote on the basis of “anything that grabs their attention in a passing moment, filtered by whatever deep prejudices they harbor beneath the surface.”

Evidence means little and reasoned argument means even less.

For Lippmann, the Republic needed experts trained to eliminate their own biases. Whether this is possible or desirable is one of the topics raised in the conversation described below between Julia Galef and the pathological over-achiever, Jacob Appel.

[The Manchester Guardian publishes lengthy articles called ‘Long Reads.’ Some are podcasts and others are text only. To get the text version of a podcast, enter the title of the story the Guardian’s search box and it will appear.]

5. Trumping rationality.

Back to Julia Galef’s Rationally Speaking for a conversation she had with the accomplished bioethicist Jacob Appel. His undergraduate degree is from Brown.

In addition to seven master’s degrees (mostly from Ivy League schools), he’s a practicing physician with a medical degree from Columbia and a law degree from Harvard.

According to Wikipedia Appel has written plays performed across the country and he’s written 215 published short stories.

Galef introduces Kahneman’s notion of fast-thinking and slow-thinking, using the terms “System One” (fast, intuitive, instinctive) and “System Two” (reflective, linear, and analytic).

She asks Appel if there are situations in which a System One (fast) decision is as good as or better than a System Two (slow) decision.

His answer is yes, especially when choosing between the lesser of two evils, so long as “people acknowledge which system they are using.”

Later, Appel explains how his approach to bioethics has evolved:

“You get a feel for the family or what the patient wants from the scenario and then you help them get to where they want to end up, which is a far more artistic, subtle intuitive process, rather than simply outlining for them two very different rational paradigms.”

For years, I’ve insisted a client’s decision is “good” if it’s informed and deliberate.

My job is to provide information and an opportunity to deliberate. I suspect that most people “get to where they want to end up.” Sometimes this is because of — and sometimes it’s in spite of — information and deliberation.

I think this guy with 10 academic degrees is saying I’ve got it backwards and that, when helping a person make a difficult decision, we should start with his conclusion and help him justify it. My System One disagrees; System Two needs to … think.

As for whether it’s better to take to your bed or to ride the punch when thrown into confusion by an external event, don’t fret — make your own System One (fast) decision.

Next column: Oblique Strategy #43 — Thinking of your divorce as a statistical event.

