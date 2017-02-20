Brian Burke: About Your Divorce (Column 149) — Divorce As Statistical Events?

Oblique Strategy #43 — Think of your divorce as a statistic.

When told the average time it takes to complete a divorce in South Santa Barbara County is 29 months, the clients I see for consultation fall into two groups.

For those who have experienced grief, the information confirms what they suspected. For those who haven’t experienced grief, it sounds incredible, and they want to hear something that will make their case exceptional.

Clients who have experienced grief may exclaim, Oh no, not that again! They realize it takes time to accept and incorporate a major loss into something like a new phase of one’s life. They know it is painful, but they also know it is necessary, endurable and finite.

For clients unfamiliar with grief, I ask how long it took to get over the death of a beloved dog or how long it took to get over a break-up with a high school girlfriend. The responses are sometimes surprising:

“She was a terrific dog and I still miss her. If this divorce is a loss, it’s not the loss of a terrific husband. It’s the loss of a lousy husband, so it shouldn’t take long. In fact, I’m over it right now and he moved out yesterday!”

“How long did it take to get over my high school girlfriend? Our 20th reunion is in six months, and I’ve already started a diet.”

There is no point in trying to impose the significance of the statistics in the face of resistance, so I emphasize the statistical information that will be more in line with their expectations.

We know that, until recently, only 12 percent of the divorcing population used the court for anything other than processing the paperwork to turn an agreement into a judgment of the court.

We also know that a quarter of all cases were completed in 10 months or less — and that only 3.1 percent required an actual trial on any one issue.

Then I usually add: “The statistics don’t affect your case, and we can’t say that simple descriptive statistics describe any particular case, including yours. They describe a typical case.

"As time goes by you might find it useful to identify the characteristics of your case that will cause it to differ from what’s typical or ordinary. At some point you may take comfort in the fact that your case is ordinary.”

As for the cases concluded in 10 months or less, I know very little. I’d like to see them studied to learn if there are similar characteristics that lead to early settlement.

I’d also like to see if there are predictable consequences of early settlement (such as later dissatisfaction with the terms of settlement or post-judgment discord, which could be evidenced by a higher number of post-judgment modification motions).

If descriptive statistics like those available for the divorcing population of South Santa Barbara County have no effect on their particular case, what’s the significance of an historical account of other people’s divorces?

In one sense, there is none because the parties to the divorce have what an anthropologist would call local knowledge. They know the facts and the personalities better than anyone else, and they are acutely attuned to every change in a fluid situation.

The view of the lawyer is global. She looks at the case as one more instance, and the parties as two more instances, of the case observations she’s been collecting during the course of her career. She will perceive them as either consistent with or exceptions to what she has observed in the past.

Over time, her understanding of what is “normal” should expand.

If the lawyer has been divorced himself, he should consciously exclude his personal experience from his “clinical experience.” Attorneys are not trained or even urged to do this, but the good ones do.

It is easy and natural to assume his own divorce was typical and therefore expect the same for his clients. This results in a deep bias that blinds him to the full range of what’s happening with his clients.

The result is, he relives his own divorce over and over and unconsciously imposes his expectations, beliefs and values into the deeply personal experience of his client.

The advantage of the Santa Barbara studies is that they are not confined to the experience of any single lawyer’s practice. The data collected is objective and not tainted by implicit bias, which is inevitable as a person attempts to account for his own activities.

The descriptive statistics show that divorce takes as much time as it requires. Cases become ripe for settlement 18 to 36 months post-separation.

This is true for marriages of long, medium, short and very short duration. This is true when considering the "mean interval" between separation and judgment, and it’s true when considering the "median interval" between separation and judgment.

It is true for cases with and without children, though the involvement of a child is the best predictor for a longer divorce (~ 12 months).

Ripe for settlement means the parties have become capable of reaching an agreement each believes will serve his or her best interests, and the agreement is such that neither will have future regrets.

The time required for a case to be ripe for settlement is a function of the family system and beyond the control of any one of its members.

We know, for example, that cases involving minor children take substantially longer than those without children. This is probably due to the additive effect of the child’s grief.

Santa Barbara studies are unusual because, when they were done, the court’s family-law calendar was current, which has been true in very few jurisdictions. This meant that court delay was not a confounding variable; it had nothing to do with the time it took to complete a divorce.

Even though its calendar was current, the court did not look for business. If one party wanted some sort of judicial action, the court was ready, willing and able to act, though this happened in only 12 percent of the cases filed.

Otherwise, you could file your petition and the court would leave you alone until you were ready to submit the bundle of papers required to magically transform an agreement between the parties into a judgment of the court.

It is no longer true. The Judicial Council has decided that 20 percent of divorces should be resolved within six months, 75 percent within 12 months and 90 percent within 18 months.

In our jurisdiction, the natural period during which to expect consensual, self-determined case resolution occurs between 18 and 36 months post-separation.

State-imposed, arbitrary objectives will have the pernicious effect of promoting premature settlements and provoking expensive, harmful and avoidable conflict.

Our Superior Court has responded by requiring parties to appear for Case Management Conferences at regular intervals after the petition is filed. Presumably, this will increase the incidence of active court involvement in divorces from 12 percent to 100 percent.

The Judicial Council’s goals (see CRC Rule 5.83) are, no doubt, the work of uninformed bureaucrats — the same people who have generated the loathsome Judicial Council forms — and they will have unintended consequences.

Once engaged to handle business within its jurisdiction, the court clearly has the power to decide how that business will be managed.

For divorce, benign neglect has been the enlightened practice of the past; it is being replaced with practices based on an implicit premise that judges know what’s best for you and your family.

They don’t. They can’t.

Overall, the Judicial Counsel’s effort to create user-friendly court forms has been a failure. However, the Petition for Dissolution is an exception. It can be completed online in 5 minutes or less. When it is filed with the court, your case goes onto its conveyer belt.

At a minimum you will have to report your progress or lack of progress to a judge at regular intervals. The judge can decide if you have taken too long and must be subjected to a trial and all the consequences that go along with it.

The lesson here is to stay away from the court until you and your spouse have taken the time you need to reach your own settlement.

Then submit the petition and the settlement bundle at the same moment so the court’s jurisdiction over you and your family continues no longer than it takes the Clerk’s Office to shuffle and push your settlement papers until they turn into a judgment of the court.

Next column: Oblique Strategy #44 — When LSU loses a big game, judges give harsher sentences; this finding affects you.

— Brian H. Burke is a certified family law specialist practicing family law and mediation in Santa Barbara. A researcher and educator in the field of divorce and family conflicts, he is also the creator of the Legal Road Map™. Click here for more information, call 805.965.2888 or e-mail [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.