Brian Burke: About Your Divorce (Column 155) — Affleck and Garner Get It Right

While I don’t subscribe to a magazine like People or a tabloid like the National Inquirer: I don’t mind perusing them while standing in line at the store; it gives me an opportunity to keep up with the divorces of the rich and famous.

The theme is almost always the same: The couple has an abundance of wealth and a paucity of good sense or good taste. They have the wherewithal to get sound professional advice and don’t — or they do, but they don’t pay attention to it.

That celebrity divorce is featured almost as often as anything having to do with “Jen” Aniston suggests that publicists have convinced their clients of the truth of the dubious proposition: There is no such thing as bad publicity.

But I assure you that many well-known couples divorce in a way that is decent, thoughtful, careful and discrete. They are so private they can’t serve as a model for anyone.

This is why the People headline, What Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s Unusual Divorce Filing Says About Their Split, was worth reading and writing about.

I recognized Affleck’s name but had to look him up to find out why he is famous, which says something about my ignorance and nothing about his accomplishments.

He’s an immense presence in the film industry and has won numerous awards (including two from the Academy) for writing, producing and directing.

He’s been politically active in Democratic Party politics; he heads something called the Eastern Congo Initiative, and in 2004 he won the California State Poker Championship, which was worth $356,400.

According to Wikipedia, Affleck said in a 1998 USA Today interview that he “no longer drank alcohol.”

In 2001 he underwent a 30-day residential rehabilitation program for alcohol addiction, which he described as a “preemptive strike” given a family history of alcoholism.

In August 2016 he returned to rehab for an extended period from which he recently emerged.

Jennifer Garner is an actor who has appeared in nearly three dozen films.

Here’s the essence of the People article: The former couple officially filed divorce papers on Thursday, coordinating the filing of nearly-identical documents at the same time.

In a somewhat unusual legal move, they both cited in pro persona, a legal term which means that, at least on the record, they are representing themselves and don’t cite a lawyer representing them.

A Los Angeles lawyer, Steven Mindel, said: “It’s not surprising that it took them almost two years to file because there are likely legal and financial teams behind the scenes getting all their assets in order.”

People says Affleck calls Garner “the world’s greatest mom,” and quotes the couple as saying, “It was just time, and it is super-amicable.”

The three things Affleck seems to be getting right

1. The addiction was treated first without underestimating its power. It is easy to underestimate the pernicious and invidious effect of addiction when its victim is someone as attractive and as accomplished as Affleck.

The Wikipedia entry is brief but instructive:

Nineteen years ago, Affleck told an interviewer he wasn’t drinking, but he entered a 30-day residential rehabilitation program two years later and, in so doing, he publicly minimized his own addiction by characterizing his stint in rehab as a “preemptive strike” against a family history of alcoholism.

Another 15 years of great and varied activities, and great and varied accomplishments until he surrendered to what sounds like a six-month residential program, which means he is getting serious.

Habits of mind incidental to addiction will continue to haunt the addict throughout their recovery and divorce can provoke all of them.

The clean and sober addict can be uniquely self-righteous during a divorce so, while a period of sustained sobriety is a prerequisite to a sane divorce, it’s essential that both the addict-in-recovery and the co-dependent spouse enjoy the strong support and sound guidance of their program sponsors and also the support of professionals who are familiar with the long-term problems of recovery – especially under the extra stress of divorce.

Garner has been married to Affleck for 10 years and they’ve had three children together. No matter how enlightened she may be, she’s been enmeshed with his addiction.

That she’s been with him for so long means she has, from time-to-time and in one way or another, inadvertently colluded with the addiction.

She has habits of mind and action that support Affleck’s addictive behavior, which she must learn to recognize and avoid. This may not be possible without the assistance of an objective (and tough-minded) coach.

2. They waited. Each had the power to initiate the legal process but neither yielded to the implicit bias that favors action over inaction.

Garner wisely preferred to do business with a clean and sober Affleck, and for this she was willing to risk time and a sense of being in limbo.

3. When Affleck describes Garner as the “world’s best mom,” he is making one of the few public statements that can promote a healthy divorce.

4. They seem to have their lawyers under control.

Although they filed documents with nearly identical contents, in pro persona, I doubt they got copies of How To Do Your Own Divorce In California and sat together at their dining room table to complete a Petition and Response.

Professionals are no doubt involved, but they appear to be well in the background.

Caveat: As I explained in the last column, it is considered best practice in this jurisdiction to file no documents until all the documents necessary to complete a divorce can be filed.

The People story suggests Garner and Affleck have been working on their divorce for about two years, which would put them well within the 18-36 month window when a case is “ripe for settlement.”

I’d like to think they have a solid agreement in the process of being documented.

If so, they won’t have to worry about waking up one morning to find a Superior Court judge, with ideas about what is best for their extraordinary circumstances, has joined their family.

