Brian Burke: About Your Divorce (Column 156) — Have You Forgiven Each Other?

Oblique Strategy #50 — A good answer can be, “Not yet.”

It was noon when I arrived at hospice to say goodbye to my friend Bancroft. As I was going in, his wife Shirley and his three daughters were coming out on their way to lunch; they were laughing.

I first encountered Bancroft soon after starting work in the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office. I had come to Santa Barbara after several years in the Alameda County DA’s Office (where the caseloads were bigger and the crimes more serious).

Because there was a need for so many criminal defense lawyers in Oakland, I thought I had seen all the ways that role could be played.

This left me utterly unprepared for Bancroft, who had the ability to expose the seams of humor that hold together the ideas we use to make sense of the world around us.

Bancroft’s interpretive reading of a routine police report evoked, at least for me, the kind of unrestrained laughter that’s inconsistent with the serious practice of law.

It was inconsistent with a fearful anticipation of death, which, for him, was only a day away.

Later, Shirley told me about their experience at hospice. At one point, a minister came uninvited to Bancroft’s room.

Bancroft explained that they were not “religious people.” Religious or not, the minister suggested they consider whether they had “forgiven each other.”

Shirley said: “That caught Bancroft by surprise. For once he didn’t have a comeback, so the minister said, ‘You might think about it.’”

She continued, “Bancroft and I were not in the habit of blaming each other for doing this or that. He did things early in our marriage that made me mad. After a few years, when he did the same things, I was just annoyed.

'He didn’t change, but I stopped noticing. So what was there to forgive?” she said.

I asked, “When did you forgive him for the worst anniversary present in the history of marriage?”

Bancroft and Susan had a swimming pool and a couple of horses, which meant they had a pool with a lot of flies.

For one anniversary, he gave her a large, top-of-the-line, free-standing fly-zapper. He was pleased with its acquisition and anticipated Shirley’s appreciation for the quality and thoughtfulness of the gift.

It didn’t work out that way. I was there when it was unveiled.

Shirley said nothing for a long moment and then, “A fly-zapper? For our anniversary? Oh Bancroft, how could you? Is this your idea of a romantic gift? Obviously it is. Here’s a newsflash: It’s the worst anniversary present in the history of marriage.”

It took a year before anyone teased Bancroft about the fly-zapper and another still before the subject started coming up when he and Shirley were together – and even then she at least feigned continuing resentment.

The fly-zapper incident took place 30 years before Bancroft’s death, but it left such an impression on me that I was truly curious about how and when it was resolved.

Shirley thought about the question before she said, “The fly-zapper. I had forgotten about the fly-zapper. How could I forget his damned fly-zapper? How is that possible?”

I said, “It seemed to be an awfully big deal at the time, and I haven’t forgotten about it.”

“And now that you mention it, I haven’t either. I can still hear the sound of flies being electrocuted. Bancroft thought it was so great.

"Men seemed to hear music in the sound of a dying fly. Women hated it, and I don’t think the flies that went into the zapper were the same flies that buzzed around people.”

“So ... even though you didn’t remember it at the time the minister visited hospice, you have forgiven him for the worst anniversary present ever?”

Shirley’s answer was immediate, “Not yet.”

The reason the story of Bancroft’s fly-zapper has stayed with me for 30 years is that I belong to the legion of husbands whose anniversary presents have, at least on occasion, not been received with the same enthusiasm with which they were acquired.

It’s comforting to know in advance that, no matter how bad the present, it won’t be the worst anniversary present in the history of marriage.

For this column, what’s more significant is the notion of mutual forgiveness in the calm anticipation of death.

When death is imminent, do you imagine that any resentment would be worth hanging onto? If not, shouldn’t it be possible to let it go sooner rather than later? That’s the idea anyway.

To write that Shirley was laughing as she left Bancroft’s room at hospice is the best way I can think of to describe how good they were with each other.

Bancroft enjoyed a huge audience, but Shirley was his biggest fan, which allowed him to be increasingly unfettered.

Shirley’s story about the minister’s suggestion that at the end of life husband and wife should consciously forgive each other for missteps and misdeeds was particularly memorable because of the word “yet.”

“Yet” allowed for the relief of tension between the desirability of absolute forgiveness and Shirley’s reticence to forgive an unintended slight that had taken place so far in the past.

This particular resentment served as a corrective to the idealized version of Bancroft she was hanging onto as part of her healthy grief.

Her story serves as an example of how the addition of the word “yet” to a description of a present state of mind implies — and possibly creates — the willingness to change the way we think and feel at some time in the future without disturbing the comfort of the present.

Next column: Oblique Strategy #51 — Divorce as an opportunity for completion of one or more of Four Existential Tasks.

— Brian H. Burke is a certified family law specialist practicing family law and mediation in Santa Barbara. A researcher and educator in the field of divorce and family conflicts, he is also the creator of the Legal Road Map™. Click here for more information, call 805.965.2888 or e-mail [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.