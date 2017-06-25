Brian Burke: About Your Divorce (Column 157) — Are You Completing Your Existential Tasks?

Oblique Strategy #51 — Divorce as an opportunity for completion of one or more of the four Existential Tasks.

Joseph Lodge was for years the longest sitting judge in California. He was my teacher, a target of my anger as a young man and my friend for most of my life.

It was he who first exposed me to the notion that divorce is often the last best chance to become a “better person.” However, one might define what it means to be “better.”

Joe had been a philosophy major as an undergraduate, and he retained more of an active interest in abstract ideas than any other judge I’ve known.

He had also grown weary of the relentless flow of prolix appellate opinions, which use pages and pages of material from older opinions to justify an obvious extension of old law to new facts or to obscure a decision’s lack of a sound logical basis.

[I doubt it is unusual for a seasoned judge to lose interest in appellate decisions in general and to trust lawyers to bring law relevant to the case to the attention of the court, which is, after all, what lawyers are supposed to do.]

Despite his interest in a huge range of subjects having no direct connection to the law, the generous amount of shelving in his chambers held nothing but books provided by the publishers of California statutes and California decisional law — with two exceptions.

The first was the Columbia-Viking Desk Encyclopedia. The second was Irvin Yalom’s Existential Psychotherapy.

Yalom is a physician, an accomplished poker player, a prolific writer of fiction and nonfiction, and a professor of medicine — psychiatry — at Stanford Medical School. (He is now retired.)

What Joe liked about the book was its explicit grounding in the Western philosophy that he had studied over the course of a lifetime. “Finally,” he told me, “someone has applied this stuff [viz. philosophy] to something concrete.”

Briefly put, it’s Yalom’s contention that almost all mental illness results from the patient’s failure to come to terms with “one of the four Existential Issues.”

I don’t know if there are four or 400 existential issues, but I like the idea that there are a set number of big problems to deal with during a lifetime and the number four seems manageable.

For Yalom these four issues are: Death, Purpose, Aloneness and Freedom.

As I’ve written again and again, divorce is essentially the psychological process of grief, which is the same as the grief experienced in the context of death (as documented by the Yale Bereavement Study, JAMA 2-21-07.)

It occurs in stages that begin, peak and end in a predictable order. The experience can be terrifying because the emotional state often exceeds anything experienced in the past and the various stages overlap in a way that can be explained graphically.

While it is difficult to cope with simultaneous experiences of anger, false bargaining and depression, compelled confrontation with one or more of Yalom’s existential tasks adds a new overlay of complexity.

This is both a source of agony, and, to put it crudely, an opportunity to grow up.

Neither this column nor a lawyer’s office is the place to work on one’s existential challenges, but I’ll dare to enumerate what they are.

If interested, see Yalom’s book. He details the way each issue can be encountered and the various ways we seek to come to terms with these fundamental conditions of human existence. Then he explains why some seem to work better than others.

The four Existential Tasks require resolution of the four Existential Issues, which are:

» Death: You and everyone and everything you love will die.

» Aloneness: You are born alone and will die alone. Some, if not most, of the major events in your life will be experienced by you and only by you.

» Purpose: Why, if there is a reason, are you alive? What are you supposed to be doing and why should you be doing it?

» Freedom: You have the power to decide how to experience every aspect of your life. It’s a matter of attitude. The task is to find an attitude that will serve well in a specific circumstance and to, then, somehow, adopt it. [Editorial comment: It’s easier said than done.]

I advocate the proper role for a lawyer in a divorce is to identify and normalize manifestations of grief so the client isn’t seduced into the belief that the court can soothe a difficult, but finite, psychological experience.

We know a divorce can be complicated and stalled by any number of factors (such as the re-stimulation of a previous loss).

Anyone going through divorce is likely to be confronted with one or more of the Existential Issues.

Realization of the impermanence of a primary relationship can lead to a confrontation with the implications of Death, which we’ve known about and repressed since early childhood.

Pick a single word to describe divorce and it might be Alone.

A satisfying Purpose for work and leisure can be family, but how well does it work when the family assumes a radically new form?

Yalom’s Freedom is based in large part on the work of Vicktor Frankl, a Nazi concentration camp survivor whose book, Man’s Search For Meaning, asks if there is any reason to live when everything one values – your shoelaces and every member of your family – is taken away and destroyed.

(This alone can put divorce into a different perspective.)

For Frankl, the answer is a resounding yes, but you must work at it.

