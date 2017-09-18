Brian Burke: About Your Divorce (Column 162) — Your Divorce and a Voice From 1766

Half of this column was written before I left town for a wedding in Dorking, England. Our niece, Claire, married a handsome soldier in an ancient church with a full honor guard equipped with both swords and spurs. There was too much going on to finish my work.

Later, in London, during a casual walk through Kensington Gardens, we were startled to encounter a “herd” of huge black horses mounted by plumed and gilded knights.

They bore down on us at a quick trot with their accouterments jangling in a way particularly equestrian and martial. We had happened upon a passing out ceremony for newly trained recruits to the Life Guards (red tunics, white plumes) and the Blues and Royals (blue tunics, red plumes).

All that made me think of James Boswell and how writing about the personal qualities of an ideal family court judge offered an opportunity to quote Samuel Johnson’s statement to Boswell about law and equity. The quote didn’t fit into the draft in my pocket, so I had to start over.

The subject, Personal Qualities of an Ideal Family Judge, is too delicious to treat casually, and the once-in-a-lifetime chance to use the Johnson quote requires some background information, so I’m going to expand one column into three.

This one will be about a judge’s ability to “do equity.” The next will be about “respectfulness,” and the third will be about humility and curiosity.

First some background on Boswell and on the distinction between law and equity.

Law and Equity

In 1766, law and equity were two distinct areas of practice, each with its own judges, its own courts and its own areas of jurisdiction. I’ve written before that the Rules of Evidence generally apply to and work best for questions with binary answers: yes/no, guilty/not guilty or liable/not liable.

Most cases presented in equity didn’t yield to simple answers; Bleak House can serve as a comprehensive text for anyone contemplating such litigation.

All but five of our states have merged the two jurisdictions. Of all California judges, those who preside over a family court are most like the chancellors in equity from our Anglo-American legal heritage.

James Boswell

Bowell is known for writing about his friend, Samuel Johnson, creating what’s widely considered the first modern biography.

He was born in 1740 in Edinburgh. His father, Alexander, was a well-regarded, hard working, Scottish jurist and nobleman. He was also a considerate and concerned father; James was not an easy child.

Despite years of adolescent behavior that would challenge any parent, Alexander allowed his son to go to London in 1762 with a decent allowance and good connections.

He meant to give James an opportunity to see a larger world and to decide how to fashion a useful life for himself, given the resources and position that were his by birth.

In this, Alexander was explicit. This was not intended as a vacation during which James need do nothing but amuse himself.

James knew exactly what his father wanted him to do, but at 22 he was most interested in acting on his libidinal impulses (consequently suffering effects of The Cure).

Nevertheless, he gave some thought about what he could do when his father cut off his stipend. We know this because he kept his exceptionally detailed London Journal in which he recorded several conversations in which he was asked that question.

He decided he would like to join either the Foot Guards or the Blues for three reasons:

1) He liked the look of the uniforms.

2) Both regiments rarely leave London, so he could be a soldier by day and pursue his social life in what he expects will be ample free time.

3) Neither regiment had a commission for sale and, even if one could be had, he was really too old to be an ensign.

He talked to people with connections to his father and solicited their help in obtaining a commission. He reported his efforts to his father, and his father’s friends or friends of friends confirmed those reports.

Thus, he appeared to be acting in accord with his father’s wishes with little risk of actually going into the army — and if he had been so unfortunate as to get a commission, it would have been in a unit that didn’t go to war.

In December 1762, James made a cold call on the Duchess of Northumberland to plead his case, and he received a sympathetic audience. He corresponded with the Duke of Northumberland and was told his cause was hopeless. The duke told him to find a civil career.

On May 30, 1763, Alexander wrote to James (nearly 3,000 words) expressing all the care, love, concern, frustration a father can have in response to the feckless activity of a child.

He confirmed that he strongly advised against a military career, but if it was what James earnestly desired, he would procure a commission for him in a “marching regiment.” That would be a fighting unit that got dirty and that didn’t hang out in London.

But James communicated to his father “his unwillingness to serve in a marching unit ...” What about the law, my dear boy; what about the law?

Boswell met Johnson, who was then 53, on May 16, 1763, and their famous 20-year friendship began.

Not a Plodding Blockhead

Three years passed and Boswell was still trying to figure what to do with his life. On Feb. 13, 1766, he said to Johnson: “Wilkes bid me not be a lawyer as I should be excelled by plodding blockheads.”

Johnson replied, “Sir, in the formal and statutory practice of law a plodding blockhead may succeed, but in the equitable part of it a plodding blockhead can never succeed.”

This means the ideal family court judge shouldn’t be a linear thinker. She shouldn’t think there is a pat formula for making all decisions or that cases should be manipulated so it appears they can be resolved by formula.

She’ll be frustrated by Judicial Council’s determination to confine all input to the decision-maker to electronically-delivered forms — forms designed by clerks who know nothing about divorce via an interface designed and coded by the people in the bottom quarter of computer science classes.

She should be willing to seek new responses not dictated by the Family Code and that occur to her because of her increasing experience and her ability to perceive greater and greater nuanced differences between one case and another.

She will also be willing, even feel compelled, to continually evaluate and reevaluate the effect of her judicial interventions. What was she trying to achieve? Did she get it? If not, what could she do differently?

If what she did “worked,” she will continually think about what it means to a judge to have her actions “work” and what it should mean.

She’s inventive and imaginative, which are not two qualities we usually associate with good judging or good lawyering, and when we talk about “imagination” in the law, it’s of a far lower magnitude than what “imaginer” does for the Disney Studios.

The simplest, and therefore the best, example of the creativity I’m describing took the form of a ruling by Tom Adams at least 30 years ago.

I represented a woman in a custody case involving one young boy. She was angry with the father for a variety of reasons, and he had proved to be unreliable in the performance of the parenting responsibilities she had been willing to yield to him.

Whenever he failed, I got at least one call reporting what he had or hadn’t done, and usually another call in anticipation of the next contact.

At the hearing, the father was passive and the mother was adamant.

Judge Adams awarded legal and physical custody to the mother and scheduled a follow-up hearing in six months.

Adams said to the very protective mother, “I have given you full control over this situation. With authority comes responsibility; I am scheduling a follow-up hearing in six months, and the first, perhaps only, question to be addressed will be:

"What did you do to facilitate and encourage contact between your son and his dad. Next case.”

At first there was no change in the frequency of her calls, but the subject matter had been reversed. Instead of complaining about the father’s behavior, she wanted to know if she had done enough to accommodate him. The calls grew less and less frequent.

By the date of the hearing, the couple had worked out a schedule for themselves and agreed that they no longer required the assistance of the court.

The next column will be on the slippery notion of “respect.”

— Brian H. Burke is a certified family law specialist practicing family law and mediation in Santa Barbara.