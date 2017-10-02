Brian Burke: About Your Divorce (Column 163) — When Respect Means Other Than to Defer or Admire

This case was an extreme test for the newly hired family court mediator. She couldn’t persuade the father to behave “reasonably,” but every time he had session with her, he would settle down for at least a couple of weeks.

Her effect on the case was positive enough to make me wonder what she was doing, so when I had a chance to walk with her down the courthouse hallway, I asked her that question.

“What do you say or do to Rodney that makes him act semi-human?”

She didn’t like the question or my description of the man who was technically one of her clients, so we verbally fenced until I reformulated the question into one she would answer. “What do you say or do to Rodney to help him try to be the dad we would all like him to be?”

“He has some unusual ideas,” she said. “I listen carefully and I treat him respectfully.”

“Respect?” I exclaimed. “You respect that guy?”

She reminded me she made a CPS report after every session with him, but I was flummoxed by the notion that this young woman, apparently bright and kind and well-intentioned, would respect a guy whose treatment of his several children was the driving force in one of the most difficult, unsuccessful and unrewarding cases I’d ever handled.

My confusion over that brief exchange stayed with me for about three years. It ultimately led to what I think is one of the most important insights I’ve ever had.

Ostensibly, there is a definitional problem with the cognate respect. As a verb, it has two commonly used definitions:

To respect can mean to defer. I respect the court and defer to its orders just as I respect the authority of the meter person to give me a ticket, even though the curb is not clearly marked.

To respect can also mean to admire. I respect the way John rose from the bottom of our law school class to become a judge.

The first definition is used in conversations about to whom we should defer. Is there a duty to respect the authority of an official who behaves badly?

The second definition is used in conversations about values. When should we defer and to whom? (This particular question is brilliantly explored in the movie My Cousin Vinnie.)

If I respect/admire someone, should I try to be like that person? If I respect someone, to what extent should I share his/her beliefs and values?

When the mediator was talking to me, she said she treated the man respectfully. It was clear to her, and she thought it would be clear to me, that her respectful treatment of the man did not mean she admired him and it did not mean she deferred to him.

I’ve found that most people understand the intended meaning of her words; yet, they are incomprehensible to some people until they appreciate what seems like an alien idea.

I grew up thinking there was one correct view of the “world” and zillions of incorrect views. I was fortunate because my family had pretty much figured out the “correct view” and passed it on to me.

This attitude requires constant formation of opinion and the rendition of judgments necessitated by those opinions. Even though none are still living, I can report what anyone in my family thought about anyone else — in general or with respect to their shoes or hat or whatever.

When you have an opinion about everything and you think your opinion is an accurate reflection of what’s real, you spend a lot of time and energy defending what you believe. If you admit to being wrong with one, you could be wrong with others and then where would it end?

In any event, a lot of people don’t agree and almost no one is persuaded by your arguments, but that’s just their tough luck.

This basic understanding of “reality” would have been astounding to the mediator. It might be true that it is incomprehensible to most people who are drawn to the kind of work a mediator does.

She probably thought there was an inverse relationship between the number of opinions a person forms and his/her intelligence. In other words, she would equate intelligence with open-mindedness. Yikes.

● ● ●

Because she’s interested in the subjective experience of the individual, it’s obvious your way of understanding your “world” makes sense to you — and her understanding of her world makes sense to her.

If a comparison of subjective experiences were possible, your understanding of your world would never feel inferior to her understanding of her world, and vice versa.

● ● ●

Even if the wording of this last statement is awkward, I predict that most of its readers will say: Duh.

Others, including a disproportionate percentage of lawyers, will say: What?

My hypothetical, imaginary, ideal family court judge must be in the first group.

● ● ●

From the belief in the subjective equality in the accuracy of every person’s worldview (viz. reality, understanding of reality, universe, etc.), come at least three corollaries:

Regardless of how my actions appear to you, they are logical to me based on axioms that allow me to define what’s real.

What you do and what you believe makes sense to you; what I do and what I believe makes sense to me.

Even though we enjoy different success with our outcomes, we are each doing our best in our respective “worlds.”

As I’ve written in previous columns, there’s a theory originating from various neuroscience sub-specialties that there is an adaptive advantage to being confident over being correct.

The description of the man who “may be wrong but always confident” is not a joke. Accordingly, argument rarely changes minds on anything but superficial ideas.

Prior to the implementation of California Rule of Court 5.83, only 12.01 percent of South County Santa Barbara’s divorcing population entered a courtroom, in person or by representative, for any reason whatsoever. Rule 5.83 increased that percentage to something approaching 100 percent.

In other words, in more than 8 out of 10 cases called on a family law judge’s calendar, neither party wants to be there.

This makes it especially important for the judge to be extremely careful and circumspect in imposing the court's power on people who have not asked the court to intervene.

Those individuals will be best served by a judge who respects their understanding of their situation and what they are doing about it — a judge who doesn’t intervene based on her ideas and perceptions (informed by the law and the policies of the court) unless she’s convinced of the family’s need for her to do so.

The last of three columns on the personal qualities of an ideal family court judge will consider humility and curiosity.

— Brian H. Burke is a certified family law specialist practicing family law and mediation in Santa Barbara. A researcher and educator in the field of divorce and family conflicts, he is also the creator of the Legal Road Map™. Click here for more information, call 805.965.2888 or e-mail [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.