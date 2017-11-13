Brian Burke: About Your Divorce (Column 166) — Why Family Court Judge’s Work Dismaying #2

This is the second of three columns that explore why an ideal (and hypothetical) family court judge might find the work difficult and unrewarding.

It’s because most of the family court’s time is taken up by a small number of toxic divorces. This presents problem after problem, and whatever the court does is more likely to stimulate rather than resolve conflict.

Published in 1988 (and not very reader friendly), Impasses of Divorce by Janet Johnston and Linda Campbell is, I believe, the most creative and original contribution to the literature of divorce.

I read it with a local study group formed for that purpose, and I attended a half-dozen seminars and conferences at which the authors made featured presentations.

The more I learned about the work, the more I admired it, and the more determined I became to limit my contact with the kind of cases they described.

Johnston and Campbell studied the intractable conflict over child custody presented by 80 high-conflict families. Bay Area judges and court mediators referred the cases.

Some of the couples were compelled to participate by judicial order. Few welcomed the extended counseling and mediation services they received, but they decided anything was preferable to continued litigation.

The studied involved 100 children; the average period of separation was 2.25 years; and the average duration of the marriages being dissolved was 6.7 years.

Whenever a parent seeks court intervention to decide how to raise a child, the situation is, per se, desperate. Every case involved continuing verbal abuse and there was physical aggression in 75 percent of the cases during the 12 months prior to the study.

These kinds of cases are among the worst of the worst. Court personnel observed that after the force of law had been applied, the situation did not improve, and there was no reason to believe more of the same would have a different effect.

Johnston and Campbell rejected the legal perspective and looked at the cases with the aid of a medical model of their own design.

They created four provisional categories and suggested provisional treatment interventions appropriate to the cases with the characteristics common to cases with the same diagnosis. The categories are:

» Unholy Alliances and Tribal Warfare

» Illusions and Delusions Between Divorcing Spouses

» Threats to Self-Esteem and Self-Integrity

» Loss, Attachment and Separation

Unholy Alliances and Tribal Warfare

These cases involved impasses powered by external influences originating with family, friends, mental-health professions, the bench, and, of course, lawyers.

I’ve written a book — Divorce? Don’t Let the Lawyers Make it Ugly — describing exactly how lawyers can create or exacerbate inter-personal conflict, usually in ways that cause it to look like a legal issue.

Johnston and Campbell describe the unintended effect of judicial action:

“Yet another potent external instigator of prolonged custody conflicts was the court itself. Judgments from the bench that were basically premature or unwise, based on insufficient data or punitive reactions to an angry, unreasonable parent ...

"Moreover, the authority and judgment of the court had powerful and symbolic meaning to some parents ... [C]ourt outcomes functioned to legitimize each spouse’s view of the other and hence solidified their positions.”

This reminds me of a case in which I provided limited representation to a penniless mother resisting a determined effort by wealthy grandparents to get access to her 4-year-old son.

The mother opposed visitation because, after past visits, the child returned to his mother and quoted both grandparents as saying highly disparaging things about her that would undermine her effectiveness as a parent.

The reason for the mother’s resistance to grandparent visitation was unknown to the judge when the parties appeared before her the first time. The purpose of that appearance was to simply set a date for the hearing, but the judge observed in passing:

“A child can’t be loved by too many people.”

The statement was well-intended, and it appears to be self-evident at best and harmless at worst. But, to the mother, her son did not profit from love expressed in ways intended to undermine her relationship with him.

Furthermore, the statement was inconsistent with law that creates a presumption in favor of a parent’s determination of what’s best for her child.

The law admonishes judges to base their custody decisions on the evidence presented and not on their pre-existing beliefs, which is another term for prejudice.

The mother’s belief that the grandparents’ wealth would dominate the case was confirmed. It made her even more angry and even more determined to keep them out of her child’s life.

Impasse resulting from third party influence can happen even when the parties voluntarily participate in mediation. Once detected, the intervention is simple and almost always effective.

The third party is identified. Call her Rita. Rita’s (presumably) positive intentions and desire to help are acknowledged but, despite Rita’s assistance, the couple isn’t moving toward resolution.

While Rita is getting second-hand information about mediation, the information is always diluted and usually compromised.

Rita needs to see for herself or else she’s shooting in the dark, and that is likely to damage the mediation despite her good intentions. Therefore, he or she must be invited to the next session.

The spouse who is getting Rita’s input will be reluctant to invite her. He may come to realize the motivation for a friend’s emotional coaching during divorce is suspect.

It might be something they can’t articulate but the husband, wife, Rita, or all three will realize Rita has been enjoying the luxury of forming opinions and giving advice without taking any responsibility for its effect.

When the mediator insists the third party be invited to the next session — whether it’s Rita or dad or mom — two things happen: Rita never comes to a mediation session and her influence ends.

Illusions and Delusions Between Divorcing Spouses

These are cases in which one spouse was idealized and then demonized by the other. The specifics vary widely.

A typical fact pattern includes a breakup that surprises the person left, and he cannot understand why it happened. This may be because he is oblivious to the effects of his own action, which may be one of the reasons his wife left the marriage.

He thought his partner was perfect, the marriage was perfect and, of course, he was perfect, too. But he was deceived; she wasn’t perfect, and it turned out she was evil.

This is one lead-up to the psychological process called splitting, which attempts to explain how one can perceive another person first as all good and then as all bad.

If Jack is evil, everything he says and does will confirm that belief in your mind. It’s an extreme form of the confirmation bias in action; the ease with which we can find a negative interpretation for any words or behavior of another is a remarkable aspect of human nature.

When splitting is an aspect of divorce, it will dominate the process. Nothing a lawyer (or a court) can do will counter it, but we can play into it and make it worse. This is a classic form of the toxic divorce.

Campbell and Johnston have suggestions for therapeutic interventions, which are outside the role and competence of divorce lawyers.

However, Bill Eddy, a social worker turned divorce lawyer, has found a niche handling and writing about toxic divorce.

Eddy calls them cases involving “high conflict personalities,” and he’s written two useful books: High Conflict People in Legal Disputes and Splitting: Protecting Yourself While Divorcing Someone with Borderline or Narcissistic Personality Disorder.

Threats to Self-Esteem and Self-Integrity

Johnston and Campbell introduce this category with the observation that the impasse in a case may be caused by individual psychological disturbances. In 25 percent of their cases, this meant substance abuse.

I suspect there is a much more frequent presence of substance addiction in toxic divorce, but whatever the cause or nature of the psychological disturbance, I know neither the lawyers nor the judge have been trained to deal with it.

One of the features of a toxic divorce is that no matter what the professionals do, their action will have an effect different from what they expected or intended.

Loss, Separation and Attachment

Conflict in Categories III and IV will be exacerbated by the legal process. If the families are to be helped, it will come from mental-health professionals. [Johnston and Campbell provided the families studied with an average of 27.6 hours of therapy.]

The central characteristic of all divorces is grieving. That’s what people need to do; it’s what the legal system should allow and possibly encourage. It’s why the experience of grief is the single most important qualification for a family court judge.

Stimulation of past grief can make it difficult to grieve in the present. More common is the problem of someone who has never grieved in the past. It might be because they have never been bereaved or because they don’t know how to grieve.

According to the Richo Hypothesis, we are like computers that come with a grieving program, but it requires installation (which is accomplished by the modeling of grief by the same sex parent).

The word “attachment” refers to “childhood attachment theory,” which is now a prevailing psychological theory used to explain various forms of mental illness, many of which have a poor prognosis regardless of what treatment is available.

The next column will explore the effect of California Rule of Court 5.83. It puts family law cases on a conveyor belt. It seeks to increase the number of divorcing families that must make a physical appearance before a judge from 12 percent to 100 percent.

It’s bad law, and I’ll describe what can be done to avoid an unwanted intrusion by the court into a reorganizing family.

Brian H. Burke is a certified family law specialist practicing family law and mediation in Santa Barbara. A researcher and educator in the field of divorce and family conflicts, he is also the creator of the Legal Road Map™.