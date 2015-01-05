Brian Burke: About Your Divorce (Letter 102) — The Pot Finds Its Lid

The pot finds its lid.

With the first “letter” of this year, I’m letting Pinky and Spike “get on with their lives.” As they go on their way, I’m going to introduce the idea of “oblique strategy” and how it applies to divorce.

I encountered the term “oblique strategies” last March while doing some online research on decision-making. The phrase appeared without definition, which made it all the more attractive to me.

Back in the 1970s, Edward de Bono came through Santa Barbara and introduced the term “lateral thinking.” According to Wikipedia, he continues to expand the concept to this day. I’m not surprised because: (1) He’s highly credentialed (M.D. from the University of Malta, where he was born and raised; Rhodes Scholarship to Oxford for an M.A. in psychology, where he participated on the school’s polo and canoeing teams; and a Ph.D. in medicine from Cambridge — plus much, much more), (2) He’s good at explaining his new ideas in old terms of what his audience already understands, and (3) The term itself is memorable, almost self-explanatory, but also a little mysterious and evocative of one’s own ideas.

“Oblique strategies” has the same kind of allure. Once I heard it, I wanted to trace its origin and use it myself — regardless of its origin.

For the last several years I’ve been working to expand the edge of my professional competency by improving the ability to communicate information to a client when: (a) The client has engaged me to help him meet a specific goal; (b) There is information, contrary to his current notion of “truth” or “worldview,” that he must consider if he is to make informed and deliberate choices; and (c) He doesn’t want to consider, know or hear the information.

It’s tempting to present the information in a detailed and carefully composed letter (viz. expensive) and take comfort in the belief that “I’ve done what I can,” “he can use it or not,” and after all “it’s his life.”

There are situations where it’s not possible to present unwelcome information to a particular client in a way that makes it possible for him to hear and to consider that information. I know this is true because it’s an accurate statement about myself. I am aware of too many opinions, biases and prejudices I’m not interested in investigating or changing. I probably have many, many more unexamined opinions and beliefs that are and will remain unexamined.

I think this is true for everyone, but we differ in our willingness to defer the formulation of opinion and to reconsider them in light of new information or other possible meanings of old information. My wife, Alice, avoids the formation of opinions unless it’s necessary and otherwise keeps a remarkably open mind. I believe that hers is a better way to live. I was raised in a house full of lawyers and they had opinions about everything and everyone and everything about everyone. I have to work hard to follow Alice’s example, and I’ve had some success. However, when you are accustomed to their instant formation, opinions can make being ignorant, at least for the moment, easy and fun.

• • •

The term Oblique Strategy conjures up the notion of an indirect move against or toward another person, institution or idea – especially against an entrenched idea. This is what we can get from occult experiences like the interpretation of the palm, Tarot card readings, an astrological chart or a throw of the I ching tiles. The experience can be useful without the belief that the “reading“ is inspired by the supernatural. These interpretations present a specific application of an unorthodox worldview – or an orthodox worldview expressed in unorthodox terms. In other words, an unfamiliar interpretation of your current life circumstances might be able to slip past the usual psychological defenses to inspire a valuable reconsideration of who you are and what’s going on.

Art in its various manifestations serves the same function.

• • •

Oblique strategies is not a term that just popped up in English usage to be incorporated into the vocabularies of people like me who like its sound and its possibilities for meaning. The term and its associated project is attributed to Brian Eno and Peter Schmidt. When the idea was developed, both were musicians, composers, designers, writers and thinkers – Artists in the grand sense of Art. For years Eno and Schmidt independently noted, created and collected aphorisms intended to help artists (especially musicians) break creative blocks by encouraging “lateral thinking.”

Schmidt’s first list was recorded on cardstock. When his friend Eno saw it, they were both surprised by the similarity of Schmidt’s collection to the one Eno had been working on. They collaborated to create and publish a single deck of cards containing the aphorisms they thought were most useful. Schmidt died in 1980; the project wasn’t revisited until Eno’s 1996 book, A Year With Swollen Appendices.

The content of the deck and the cards have evolved over time, but they are still for sale and, according to Wikipedia, they are the subject of an “authoritative website” [accessed on Jan. 2] created by Gregory Alan Taylor who charts the deck’s evolution.

When I read about the deck of Oblique Strategy cards, I turned my own collection of unorthodox aphorisms specifically related to divorce into a set of 52 cards. I investigated the cost of turning them into a professionally-printed deck the size of typical Tarot cards. It is remarkably affordable, but, once I had a means for completing the project, I stopped to question whether a deck of Divorce Oblique Strategies (DOS) would function well as a way to communicate useful new ideas to resistant minds.

I don’t think a deck of DOS cards will help anyone without something more. It would be like a deck of Tarot cards without any explanation of their meanings. While the startlingly vivid images on Tarot cards are evocative, the second party interpretation is essential to all but the most experienced reader — and even they profit from a skilled second party elucidation.

A single copy of the DOS deck exists but without plans to print another. It’s “profligate” to take the deck and flip through the cards looking for one of immediate interest or for one that “speaks to me.” Those won’t be the ideas you need to hear. The most useful notions will be ones that don’t make immediate sense and those that are, at first, repulsive.

For their best use, the content of the cards should be released slowly. This allows the reader to first dismiss, but then unconsciously mull over, whatever the notion happens to be and how it might apply to her.

Ideally, each reader’s contemplation could be complemented by access to comments from other people facing similar challenges and supplemented by delayed commentary about the significance of the card’s content to its creator – me.

For the next few fortnights, I’ll begin each column with what is said on the “next card.” Then I’ll repeat the content of the “last card,” and I’ll explain what it means to me and why it is (at least presently) part of the DOS deck.

I encourage and appreciate any comments. They could be part of an exchange useful to many — both now and in the indefinite future.

Card #1: The pot finds the lid.

— Brian H. Burke is a certified family law specialist practicing family law and mediation in Santa Barbara. A researcher and educator in the field of divorce and family conflicts, he is also the creator of the Legal Road Map™. Click here for more information, call 805.965.2888 or e-mail [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.