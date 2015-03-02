Brian Burke: About Your Divorce (Letter 106) — Oblique Divorce Strategy #4

Oblique Strategy #4 — Don’t just do something, stand there.

This is among the most useful and gratefully received admonitions I’ve ever heard.

It serves as a corrective for a deeply engrained cultural bias. I use “bias” to mean an unconscious prejudice that favors without consideration one over two or more comparable choices.

The operable bias here is a preference for action over inaction. This aphorism is in clever contrast to the order: “Don’t just stand there, do something,” whose origin is too ancient to be identified.

We have strong expectation, for example, that professional services will result in activity that will contribute to the accomplishment of a goal. Yet, there are plenty of situations where the best professional response is to do nothing.

It is a perversity in the nature of things that direct action, however mistaken, can speak for itself. In contrast, wise restraint often requires justification involving resort to and articulation of first principles. No matter how logically sound, the longer an argument in favor of doing nothing the more it undercuts its intended effect.

• • •

I first heard this aphorism from a physician who used it as a throw-away line during a description of how medicine is and how medicine should be practiced. It was a line I grabbed, and I intend to hang onto it.

For me, work is essential to meaning and purpose, but I’ve never valued it for its own sake. I think that compelled work serving no purpose is a waste of the person who has to spend time and energy doing it. Never is this truer than when that person is me.

Unfortunately, there is a blurred line between resistance to the compulsion to do “work that serves no purpose” and simple laziness.

I don’t remember being called lazy as a child, but it’s been my most frequent and least constructive self-criticism. It can pop up when I’m confronted with a case situation and one or more clients call out for me to “Just to do something” — especially when I can’t think of an intervention that might confer a benefit without risk of potential damage.

The essence of my job is to resist the desire to please the client(s) when it’s best to do nothing. With age and experience this is increasingly easier to do. Still, in the absence of a clear rationale like the normal manifestation of grief in the context of divorce, I can hear my own voice saying, “Are you sitting on your butt on principle or is it because you are (still as) lazy (as ever)?”

That’s when I can say back to myself, “Don’t just do something …”

While the statement commands behavior, it’s just a brute explanation for it. A full justification will encounter the rhetorical problem of an argument that’s logically sound but too long and complex to satisfy anyone but myself, and I’m not the one paying the bill. Nevertheless, the cost of an unpersuasive memo is minimal compared to both the expense and destruction that can result from the provocation, intentional or accidental, of inter-spousal hostility.

• • •

Years ago I attended a UCSB Extension class during which we were given a short set of questions and a specialized graph to use to plot the answers in a way revealing preferences for responding to challenges under stress. The preference will be for reflexive action, emotional reaction or intellectual analysis.

All led to poor decisions. Reflexive action and emotional reaction satisfy the need to act and the need to emote but both are likely to exacerbate a novel problem. Automatic resort to the intellect can lead to “analysis paralysis” or yield a rational yet narrow solution at odds with a bigger picture that includes one’s emotional reality not accessible to rational process.

Most in the class thought the preferences shown on the graph were accurate. They also thought they could have come to the same conclusions without using the graph if simply asked, “When under stress, is your first response to a novel problem emotional, intellectual or reflexive?”

The point of the exercise was to suggest that awareness of these preferences permits the development of more knowing, more considered and therefore more deliberate responses to new conditions.

If one tends to react emotionally, the strong feelings should be discharged somewhere other than toward the provocation. When King Agamemnon, the allied commander of the Greeks, took Briseis away from Achilles, the greatest of the Greek heroes and the central character of The Iliad, Achilles first went to his tent to rage and pout and then he called his mom to whine. (Arguably, this is the origin of the expression to “take it like a man.”)

You can’t stop a reflex but discipline can allow it to be re-directed away from the stimulus.

The thinker might work though a formal exercise, such as Ben Franklin’s prescribed list of pros and cons or a step-by-step description of the problem from the perspective of other participants, and witness in the present or in an imagined future.

The result is a proposed heuristic to improve each decision and to allow for increased awareness of how those decisions are made. If we know how a decision was made, we can replicate it if the outcome was good and do something different if the outcome was poor.

The direction, “Don’t just do something, stand there,” can create the time and space to avoid reactivity in favor of deliberation.

Next column: Oblique Strategy #5— Is it even possible to throw a baby out with its bathwater?

