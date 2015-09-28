Brian Burke: About Your Divorce (Letter 120) — Listen to Pope Francis

Relationships

Oblique Divorce Strategy #16 — What Pope Francis has figured out about divorce that you haven’t.

During the last twenty-five years I’ve provided “extended” (three-hour) consultations for more than 3,000 people in various stages of divorce.

Each session begins with this introduction: “Tell me what you think I need to know to be able to help you. Legal information about divorce is very context dependent, so tell me as much as you can about the personal aspects of your case. Tell me about yourself, your spouse, your children and your marriage. What has happened to bring you here today?”

It takes everyone at least one uninterrupted hour to tell me the longer version of their divorce story. Most will speak, directly or indirectly, about their spiritual beliefs. Few talk directly about their religious practices unless a church is directly involved as a divorce issue.

After I hear the personal story I ask follow-up questions which always include: "Were you or your spouse raised Roman Catholic? If so, are you a practicing Catholic or a lapsed Catholic?"

I estimate that 20 percent — about 600 — of these consultation clients have been raised as Catholics; yet, only 1 out of the 600 spent any time talking about the annulments granted or denied by the Church. This single client repeated a common belief that children of an annulled marriage are rendered illegitimate, so it’s a process of no interest to divorced Catholics with children.

This was all I knew about Catholic annulments until I read a front-page article in the January 24, 2015, issue of The New York Times.

This common belief was wrong. A Catholic annulment has no effect on the legitimacy of the children of the marriage, none whatsoever. (Click here for a direct answer to this question from the Diocese of Salt Lake City.)

The Times article makes at least four points:

» The indissolubility of marriage is widely considered to be a “key to the entire Roman Catholic cosmology and [its] understanding of the world, God, and our relations with him and with one another.”

» A Catholic can obtain a civil divorce of a Church sanctioned marriage and remain in a state of grace. The problem is sex.

If the Catholic’s civil divorce is followed by a second marriage, he or she is presumably doing it. Because the marriage persists so far as the Church is concerned, a subsequent marriage is institutionalized and persistent adultery.

» Pope Francis is a compassionate pragmatist, and he doesn’t seem to be too hung up on carnality. He is determined to make the Church more inclusive.

“People who started a new union after the defeat of their sacramental marriage are not at all excommunicated, and they absolutely must not be treated that way… Though their unions are contrary to the sacrament of marriage, the church, as a mother, seeks the good and salvation of all her children.”

» Pope Francis is unlikely to change the doctrinal notion of marriage that’s persisted for 2,000 years. Yet, he’s made it clear that even after divorce and remarriage — even though it almost surely involves continual “illicit” sex for which the sinners are not repentant — these members shouldn’t be excluded from the Church.

He’s set up the dilemma, and he’s asked for a high-level debate to resolve it.

» One possibility, for at least some marriages, would be to broaden the scope of the investigation during the annulment process in search of a “grave defect of discretion of judgment concerning the essential matrimonial rights and duties.”

• • •

I once listened to a Santa Barbara Middle School (SBMS) teacher describe how responsibility for a child’s unsatisfactory performance should be allocated.

This sentiment was the opinion of a single teacher; he wasn’t speaking on behalf of the school, and neither do I. He began with the fact that the school had the luxury of selecting students from a pool of applicants who submitted their transcripts, recommendations and their answers to various questions posed by SBMS.

The Head of School also personally interviewed them. At the conclusion of an interview of a child who was likely to be accepted, the Head would ask, “Part of the deal here is that every student promises me that he’ll do his best. If you can’t or don’t want to make that promise, it’s not going to work. Do you feel like you could make that promise now or do you want to think about it?”

If the child promises to do his or her best and is accepted as a student, the school has made an institutional decision that the student will, in fact, do their best. In reliance on their belief that the school knows what it’s doing, the parents turn over their money and their child’s education.

If the child fails to flourish, the school must start with the premise that its selection process is sound, that the student is doing their best, and that the school is failing the student and it’s not the student failing the school.

It is the responsibility of the school — the paid professionals — to rectify the situation. Blaming the failure on the student is the last resort because it is an admission of an institutional failure of the selection process and acceptance of money and trust on the basis of a premise advanced by the school that turned out to be false.

It’s easy to mock this kind of an educational philosophy as one that coddles students and invites them to dodge their responsibility to learn.

That’s no doubt a fair criticism in many circumstances, but what I observed was that children between the ages of 11 and 14 take their own honor very seriously if they believe the adults they are dealing with are sincere rather than manipulative.

When a student’s failure can’t be rectified, the inquiry doesn’t focus on, “What’s wrong with him?” but on, “How did we fail to see that what we have to offer would not serve the child well?”

A similar approach to the failure of a sacramental marriage could be within the scope of a clerical annulment proceeding.

The question would be, “How did it come to pass that these partners were unable to keep the vows they undertook with such seriousness at the time of the wedding. What did they not understand? Why didn’t the Church diagnose the potential for future failure and, if it had been diagnosed, what should the Church have done to enhance the couple’s ability to abide by their vows?"

The dilemma divorce presents to Pope Francis and all Roman Catholics is a dramatic form of the dilemma presented to nearly everyone whose marriage, initially intended to be a life-long commitment, is dissolved.

How can you reconcile what you promised to do at the start with the fact that either you or your partner (or both of you) violated that promise? What happened?

If you think you are the victim, what’s going to prevent it from happening again and again. If you are the one who violated your promise, you are inconsistent and have failed in the most important undertaking of your life.

Who are you? How do you know? How will you ever know?

These are the kinds of issues addressed by those with the courage to experience the grief that’s an essential property of the divorce process. It’s not something you can do single-handedly.

Various aspects of your thought process are dysfunctional and have to be identified and changed. How do you use your own crappy thinking to correct your crappy thinking?

Everyone needs help, and in our culture there is no institutionalized source for getting it. We have to find it for ourselves — typically by way of psychotherapy.

It will be an ad hoc combination of treatment, instruction and counsel. When it comes to relationships, there is no standard treatment plan. There is no core curriculum.

Perhaps Pope Francis’s influence will ultimately lead to something like a divorce hospice for fragmented families.

One Catholic woman quoted by the Times said of her annulment, “I found it a very nice process. The priests said, ‘We want you to come to terms with your marriage.’”

In a sidebar, another woman who has been married for 23 years described the classes she and her husband teach to “bring engaged couples away from the romance of the ceremony and into the mechanics of married life.”

In the same sidebar a Catholic man says, “I had an annulment through the Church and the process was very open and helpful…Once I started reading a lot about Catholicism — what are the teachings? How can I be a better person? — the annulment became very important.”

The article juxtaposes the Church’s effort to improve the couples’ initial capacity to maintain the marital vows and the Church’s effort to help those who have failed to reconcile that failure with the better person they are striving to become.

If the Catholic practice of annulment becomes an institutionalized way for exploiting the grief experience during divorce, and the participant comes to terms with the conflicts between behavior and belief.

The actual outcome of annulment granted versus annulment denied would be secondary, and the formal process could be one from which analogues — both religious and secular — might be created. That’s the point of this column.

• • •

An incidental topic is the effect of lapsed Catholicism on the progress of divorce. I’m convinced that it is a very significant factor.

