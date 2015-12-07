Brian Burke: About Your Divorce (Letter 125) — Those Who Shaved Were More Likely to Live

Relationships

Oblique Divorce Strategy #21 — The ones who shaved in the morning were more likely to be alive at night.

For boys graduating from high school in the early 1960s, this country was radically different from how it is today. We were not at war, but every able-bodied man (and boy) served in the military.

The draft was in full force and it was the stern reality that defined every young man’s future.

Unlike today, all healthy men served — to not serve was a disgrace. Unlike today, no one got shot by enemy fire.

As soon as a boy was done with high school he had several choices: (1) Two years in the Army, (2) Three years in the Navy, (3) Four years in the Air Force, (4) Six months on active duty in a reserve (usually Army) unit plus four years of monthly weekend drills and annual summer camp.

Or, you could get a college deferment for the asking. Graduate school deferments were also available, but when you ran out of schools to attend, you were faced with the same choices that you were at the end of high school.

This was how it worked until the nation was at war. In 1968 there were more than 500,000 members of the American military concentrated in Vietnam; in 1969 Richard Nixon initiated an amendment to the Selective Service Act that changed the everyone goes policy to one based on a lottery — only the unlucky go.

The intent was to reduce the political opposition the War created, in part, by the fact that the government had placed all men of a certain age in mortal danger.

ROTC (Reserve Officer Training Corps) was a presence at all public and most private colleges. If you were male, not disabled and attended a public college or university, your participation in ROTC was compulsory.

Every week for at least four semesters there were two hours of classroom instruction and one early morning drill in full uniform with rifles.

During the first two years ROTC, was absolutely mandatory. Participation during the third and fourth years of college was voluntary.

Those who continued in the program went to the equivalent of basic training during the summer between their sophomore and junior years; they were paid about $75 a month (enough for my rent) and upon graduation they were commissioned as second lieutenants and started their two years of service.

Classmates who dropped out of the program entered the Army as privates. A second lieutenant is the lowest ranking officer but in theory can give an order to any enlisted person.

A private gives orders to no one and is ordered by everyone. Privates were paid about $100 a month; lieutenants were paid about $700 per month.

While growing up, you knew, your father knew, your male teachers knew and your coaches knew that you would spend time in the Army before you were thirty. They served you poorly to indulge weak or wimpy behavior, which were both viewed as a kind of moral failing.

From grades 7-12 physical education was a daily class. P.E. teachers were masters of the art of humiliation that today would be grounds for instant dismissal.

Humiliation was the intervention of choice for boys who tried to avoid full participation in the curriculum; it worked. It was also an introduction to life in the military where many, if not most, men attempt to perfect a continual expression of anger — both real and feigned — the emotion that comes most naturally to us.

In the late 1950s and early '60s, preparation for a boy’s military service started at birth. Boys weren’t “coddled” by the men who loved them.

Few things were more shameful for a young man and his family than cracking in the service. He who cracked was categorized as a loser, and the men who served as guides and role models during his boyhood were failures too.

It worked. For those graduating from college there was no experience of being at loose ends. The Army had a plan and full employment for the two years to follow.

Eventually I’ll get to the simple story with a punchline that makes a point similar to: Suit up and show up, showing up is half the battle, there is nothing more daring than showing up, keep showing up for life or any number of similar sentiments.

But my story contains an extra dimension, which is why I’ve been asked to repeat it.

The fundamental unit for basic training is a platoon of 44 guys. Mine was “supervised” by Sergeant Clifton Brumbelow and Captain Burdett Bloomer.

Toward the end of our training, we “took to the field.” Each man was issued a TA-50, a duffel bag packed tight with equipment identical to what our fathers were given during World War II.

There were two especially challenging aspects of a trainee’s life in the Army.

One was the arrangement of the toilets in the barracks. They were close together! There were no partitions between toilets, and the guys next to you would flush your toilet while you were still sitting on it.

Very funny, but I was prepared because my father told me what to expect. This was intimate father-son communication; I appreciated it then and I still do.

No one could have adequately warned me of the second horror of basic training, which was the time things got started. It varied, but to be awakened at 3 a.m. wasn’t uncommon (though it was inhuman).

In the field you’d haul yourself out of a tent and dress in the dark. If there was any source of warmth it would come from a smelly oil-burning stove, never a campfire.

All the platoon leaders required their men to shave when the unit was quartered in a barracks, but once in the field the leaders could relax certain rules and shaving was one of them. To me, the platoon leaders who didn’t require their men to shave in the field were enlightened.

Bloomer wasn’t one of them. It was something of a big deal. Because there was no guarantee of electricity, shavers were considered excess baggage and not allowed.

Everyone had to try to shave with equipment provided by the Army. At first light you lined up holding out your helmet — literally a steel pot — to receive a pint of lukewarm water.

You used your own brush to make lather from a cheap bar of Army shaving soap and the basic Gillette Blue Blade. Compared to what we have today — $1 disposable razors that can be used a dozen times — shaving with a Blue Blade was like trying to shave with a sharpened butter knife.

A dull blade, especially in the hand of one unfamiliar with its use, cut skin and hurt. Bleeding slashes and gashes all over the face were stanched by application of Army-issued styptic pencils.

It was a miserable experience that wasn’t being shared by the platoons on our left or our right. Captain Bloomer didn’t do a lot of talking, but you could ask him any question about the Army’s way of doing things and his answer made sense.

In late July the sun rises at Tacoma at about 5:45 a.m., so first light would have been at 5:15. It’s far too early for civilized discourse. I hope I didn’t whine when I asked Captain Bloomer, “Why do we have to shave every morning?”

He said, “When I was in Korea, I noticed that men who shaved in the morning were more likely to be alive at night.”

That was it: 22 words with no elaboration, and I’ve been thinking about them for more than 50 years.

