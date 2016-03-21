Brian Burke: About Your Divorce (Letter 132) — No Useful Conversations Without ‘Charity’

Relationships

Oblique Strategy #27 — Communication depends on the willingness to charitably construct what the other says.

Neither she nor I remember what she said — she doesn’t even recall the incident.

She spoke and I was wounded. I took it both like a man and as a lawyer.

I withdrew to pout and to build my case, which was ready for angry presentation in less than five minutes.

“So you think I intentionally hurt your feelings?”

​“Yes, that’s what I just told you.”

“We’ve been together for what, 15 – 16 years?”

“Yeah.”

“Except for today, how many times do you think I’ve intentionally hurt your feelings with something I said?”

She had a pretty good point, because she never intentionally does anything mean. She doesn’t hurt anyone’s feelings intentionally, and she really suffers on those very rare occasions when she thinks she might have done it by accident.

“I guess never, but…”

“‘Never’ would be better …”

“Okay, never, but…”

“So don’t you think I’m entitled to that presumption of innocence?”

This was an excellent example of explaining to a student what is unknown to him in terms of what he does know. It was also a rare example of what it looks like when someone actually wins an argument.

• • •

At about the same time, I was working with a man who identified himself as an Evangelical Christian. He had had a subjective encounter with the divine, which became the central tenet for the way he thought about and the way he lived his life.

By “Evangelical” he meant that he felt obliged to evangelize his beliefs at every opportunity.

This was a problem for our work together. At the slightest (unintended) prompt from me, he launched into a sermon, interrupting the work we were doing together, distracting both of us and puckering me off because his version of reality was based on his subjective experience – not mine.

He also expressed himself with a vocabulary of words I either didn’t use or that he used in new ways.

Eventually we came to terms and amended our representation agreement to say that, due to the limits of time and the complexity of the legal task, it would be, for the time being, impossible for him to help me see the world as he did.

Although he did his best to keep the agreement, he still slipped from time to time. He was a True Believer, and he spoke with utter sincerity, which can be interesting if you understand it.

I tried to listen to him with an open mind, which is not a natural state for me. It was a nearly physical task: when I tried to listen it was like holding open a heavy trap door from below.

At one point he was pondering and talking about faith, hope and charity. I thought about these three words and considered them to be among the most slippery in our language — and I wasn’t receptive to a lecture explaining why I was wrong.

Nevertheless, these were the subjects of three or four of his digressions. I tried to listen, but I couldn’t help tuning out after two or three minutes.

Those few minutes, however, were enough for me to get the gist of what he said, which was that these words could be used to express ideas that were new and potentially useful to me.

When he said “charity,” I thought about the act of giving something to a person “in need” — supposedly a good thing.

But that was not what my client meant by charity. His definition didn’t involve a transfer of stuff as there was nothing to give and no person-in-need to receive. To him charity was an attitude.

• • •

I was 10 when my father took me to debates sponsored by the Native Sons of the Golden West. The debaters were high school students, and my father was one of the judges.

I understood the rules until he got to “The Doctrine of Charitable Construction,” which didn’t make sense and dispelled any interest I might have had in becoming a debater myself.

When the rules of a debate include the Doctrine and the other side’s argument is lousy, you have to fix it and restate it in its strongest form before you try to demolish it.

Your time to present your carefully prepared argument is strictly limited. So you have to spend your precious time fixing the opponent’s crappy argument before you can present your brilliant one.

My father explained that the Doctrine was built into the scoring method and that a bad debating team could defeat a good team if the better team didn’t obey the Doctrine by fixing the weak argument before attacking it.

What fun is that? What a stupid rule.

• • •

In The Doctrine of Charitable Construction, the use of the word Charity in an unfamiliar way and the request to be given the benefit of the doubt as to intent in conversation all came together with something I remembered reading in Robert Pirsig’s Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance, a book whose content I remember too well because I understand it so poorly.

According to Pirsig there is a theory of knowledge, which sees “the dialectic” as the means to discover the truth. It isn’t a game or contest. There is no winner or loser.

The participants must act in good faith because they are not part of the discourse to banter or to be clever. In other words: No screwing around.

If one participant makes a statement defective in construction or presentation, to challenge it before it is fixed and restated in its strongest form constitutes screwing around. It’s a distraction that wastes time and energy and contributes to confused thinking.

Truth via the Dialectic presents some difficult issues. In her podcast Rationally Speaking, Julia Galef explores contemporary versions in interviews with MIT professor Scott Aaronson (“The theorem that proves rationalists can’t disagree”) and international scholar Daniel Sperber (“The Argumentative Theory of Reason”).

The German philosopher Jürgen Habermas believes the continuation of free societies depends on a public discourse that observes certain rules.

He has spent his career identifying what those rules must be. There is an accessible discussion of his work in §3 of the entry on Habermas in the online Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy.

• • •

For me, the synthesis of: (a) the plea for a presumption of innocent intent, (b) another definition of charity, (c) the Doctrine of Charitable Construction in Debate and (d) the idea that some sort of truth emerges from dialectical discourse, if certain rules are followed, is if two or more people want to communicate, each must listen to and interpret the words of the other(s) charitably.

Charitable construction lies at the heart of substantive communication.

Without it we are either talking gibberish or shouting at each other. Both are ways of communicating, and the information communicated may be of vital importance.

It’s another way of communicating — usually a unilateral expression of emotion — and while it is no less important, it is outside the constraints and rules of rational discourse.

Oblique Strategy #28 — What do you do when she asks for the “tinfoil” and you know she means “aluminum foil?”

— Brian H. Burke is a certified family law specialist practicing family law and mediation in Santa Barbara. A researcher and educator in the field of divorce and family conflicts, he is also the creator of the Legal Road Map™. Click here for more information, call 805.965.2888 or e-mail [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.