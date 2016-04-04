Brian Burke: About Your Divorce (Letter 133) — What to do About Your Partner’s Bad Grammar?

Relationships

Oblique Strategy #28 What do you do when she asks for the “tinfoil” and you know she means “aluminum foil?”

The Oblique Divorce Strategies are intended to help stimulate new ideas or modify existing attitudes. This enables a person navigating divorce to effect an escape from one of those navigational perils that force a change of thought — or a change in the manner of thought — to get past a stall in the process.

My last column suggested that for communication to take place each party has to “charitably interpret” what is said by the other. For many people, the charitable construction of a chronic grammar corrector may be asking way too much.

I offer the following anecdote as a demonstration of an all-too-rare occasion in which a deeply imbedded old idea changes suddenly, late in life and with little or no pain.

We were in the kitchen. Alice was closer to the refrigerator and I was standing in front of the oven, which is located opposite the drawer in which things like wax paper and Saran Wrap are kept.

She asked, “Can you pass me the tinfoil?”

If I thought before I spoke I would have reasoned: Tin and aluminum are different chemical elements. Tin is twice as heavy and has been mixed with copper to make bronze for a long time, since the Bronze Age, actually.

Even though more plentiful, the use of aluminum is a modern phenomenon. She can call it whatever she wants at home, but I have an obligation to prevent her from embarrassing herself in public.

So I said, “Do you mean aluminum foil?”

She said, “I know it’s aluminum foil. I like to call it tinfoil.”

“Oh.”

Of course she knows it’s aluminum foil. She’s smarter than I am and she’s also better educated, so what am I doing when I say, “Do you mean aluminum foil?” Is it a way of saying, “I’m smarter than you,” or “I know something you don’t know?”

The first isn’t true, and I’d save the second for something a lot more significant than foil.

Until Alice said, “I like to call it tinfoil,” I believed that correcting other people’s language was a way to promote friendship. I know now how stupid that sounds, but it made sense to me then.

I think I know why. My mother was a grammar corrector, and she was also very kind. She wasn’t mean or superior when she made a correction, and I interpreted it as something done for the welfare of the person being corrected; nothing was gained by the person making the correction.

Subsequently, when I corrected someone, I assumed that no matter what the immediate effect on their feelings, a little critical thought would cause them to realize that my correction implied: (a) I was interested in what they were saying, (b) I was listening so attentively that I could even notice an error in grammar, (c) I cared enough about the speaker to risk his or her negative reaction to my correction and (d) They would ultimately appreciate how I was helping them be more effective in the use of our common language (a language that I speak just a tiny bit better).

My mother grew up in a family where English was my grandparents’ second language, which they didn’t encourage my mother or uncles to speak or to understand. (My grandparents liked to bicker and almost surely used strong terms they didn’t want their children to understand.)

My mother and uncles wanted to be English-speaking Americans; they wanted to be accepted as belonging in this country. I think my mother’s corrections were loving.

Language came easily to her (she talked quite a bit), and in her role as grammarian she intended to help her target be what she wanted to be: accepted.

I have none of that baggage. When Alice said, “I like to call it tinfoil,” I thought of the hundreds (maybe thousands) of times I’ve assisted people who said “me” instead of “I” or “who” instead of “whom” and many more.

In retrospect, I believe that I didn’t make a single correction that was appreciated; those that weren’t resented were barely tolerated. It’s a crude form of put-down.

My daughter Amy lives in Italy, and I had a chance to visit her shortly after my enlightenment. We met and spent time together in Venice before traveling to her home on the island of Pantelleria.

During the course of a long Venetian lunch I mentioned my revelation, and she seemed interested, which wasn’t surprising because she had grown up as one of my prime targets. She wanted to know if I had stopped completely.

“Yes…well, except for two. I still want to tell people that there’s a difference between a burglar and a robber and a difference between cement and concrete.”

Amy said, “I know that robbers take stuff from you and burglars take stuff from your house, though the difference has never seemed very important to me. If someone says, ‘My house was robbed,’ I know exactly what they’re talking about. So what’s the difference between concrete and cement?”

“Concrete is a mixture of sand, gravel, cement and water. Cement is the binder that holds it together.”

Amy asked, “So you are hanging on to those two?”

“Yes, I am. I might not hear either during the rest of my life.”

Two days later Amy and her husband, Peter, drove me around the island to show me the sites. We were stopped in a traffic jam shortly after leaving their house. Peter got out of the car to see what was causing the delay.

He reported, “They’re doing some cement work to patch the road. They’ll let us pass in a couple of minutes.”

Amy looked at me and said, “Dad? Tell him. Tell Peter so he knows.”

Even I understood that correcting Peter was not going to make me more welcome as a visiting father-in-law.

“Tell me what?” Peter asked.

“Dad…”

“Okay. I told Amy a couple of days ago that I had stopped correcting people except to explain that concrete is mixture of water, gravel, sand and cement.”

“Yeah, it is. So?”

“When people say cement, they usually mean concrete.”

“When they say cement instead of concrete, do you get confused?”

“No.”

When the traffic started to move again, Peter broke the tension by telling us about something he had heard on the radio.

In São Paulo, Brazil, tall hotels are built very close together. Theoretically, robbers could pull off a heist by cleaning out an entire floor of one hotel, place a plank across the gap to the same floor of the next hotel, rob its rooms, and then place a plank across the gap to the same floor of the third hotel.

Amy turned around and communicated a dare without saying a word.

I didn’t say a word. Robber, burglar, concrete or cement, mix them up or substitute them for pronouns, the world will understand what you’re talking about.

If you’re corrected, it will be by some other jerk — not by me.

Oblique Strategy #29 — It’s hard to be a caterpillar turning into a butterfly.

— Brian H. Burke is a certified family law specialist practicing family law and mediation in Santa Barbara. A researcher and educator in the field of divorce and family conflicts, he is also the creator of the Legal Road Map™. Click here for more information, call 805.965.2888 or e-mail [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.