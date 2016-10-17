Brian Burke: About Your Divorce (Letter 146) — What’s new in your thinking?

Oblique Strategy #40 — Identify a single idea or belief you held before divorce and have given up during the divorce.

You change during divorce; staying the same is not an option. Since change is inevitable the distinction between a good and bad divorce is whether you are a better or worse person at the end than you were at the outset.

Who decides what it means to be a better or worse person? You, and only you – and your idea of what it means to be a “good person” may be one of those things that change.

Lawyers shouldn’t have much to contribute to the change. If they do, it’s likely to be the substitution of some of their values for yours: beware.

The stalls that invariably take place during divorce, whether in the resolution of legal and economic issues or in your own psychological growth, continue until a sufficient change is made so the individual or the couple can navigate past the problem.

Though frustrating, and at times painful, these impasses are opportunities for deliberate and conscious change for what you find to be “better.”

The Oblique Strategies suggest subjects for reflection that could lead to insights that can overcome a stalemate and even make possible new ways of thinking that could lead to any number of other insights.

Here is a sample of ways people have described changes in their old ideas and beliefs, which originated within the bosom of the family.

• I realized I had spent my life trying to get my act together, which meant conforming to what my original family hoped for and expected of me. I got my act together and was duly rewarded – especially by my family.

Shortly after the breakup, I looked in my new bathroom mirror and recognized the face but didn’t know or like the person, which was my “act.” So I spent the first half of my life getting my act together and hope there’s enough time in the second half to get rid of it.

• I come from a family of moody artists and we are accepting of the fact that any of us can be fun or awful to be around.

I started to do a lot of therapy during separation; I wanted to find out if I could change something about myself that would make me more acceptable to people outside my family. It took a couple of months to articulate that as a purpose for therapy.

At some point I agreed with my therapist that my moodiness might be a problem for working and living well with others. She tried to help me deal with the problem by presenting at least a half-dozen possible solutions, which I rejected out of hand, even though I sincerely wanted to change the way I felt.

During one session, this very kind and gentle person had grown impatient with me and said in a sharp voice I hadn’t heard her use before: “Damn it! Your moods are not like an attack of the flu.”

Right then I learned it might take many attempts, using different techniques, to communicate unwelcome or difficult information to another person.

“Damn it! Your moods are not like an attack of the flu!” were words that created the mental room for me to consider what I do to make the unwelcome moods worse and what I could do to avoid them.

• Several people said they had become aware of how little they knew. One articulated the conclusion by saying, “I realize that I can’t be sure about anything. Of course this is crippling in a way because it undermines confidence. It also undermines arrogance and opens the mind to new possibilities. It’s a scary and exciting time of life.”

• My mother was a popular person and she corrected everyone’s grammar, so I did it, too. When someone complained, I explained that by correcting their grammar I was showing them I was carefully listening to what they were saying and I was also showing them I cared about how they sounded to other people.

I’ve come to realize that NO ONE wants their grammar corrected — at least not by me. It’s rude and the mistakes I corrected were never so bad that I couldn’t understand the intended meaning of what was being said.

• In my family you were expected to help other people in a crisis or an emergency if you were able to do so, but the notion of “service” wasn’t recognized.

I’ve come to the intellectual recognition that unless you are helping other people to have a better life, there’s no intellectual justification for being alive, so “service” isn’t something you do to be nice or to store up points to get into heaven. It’s what people do who want to feel that it’s good to be alive. That’s the first part.

The second part is that it isn’t easy — or at least it’s not easy for me — to find the kind of service that I can do well and that costs me somewhat less in energy and attention than the benefit it provides to those I’m “serving.” I have to seek out, court and enlist in those kinds of activities; they will not come to me by accident.

• During separation, I spent some time with a 2-year old. She was a nice, smart child, and she reminded me of something l learned from her mother: “Never argue with a 2-year old.”

That was old news but I was glad to be reminded of it because it led to the discovery that I had filled my life with too many adults who behaved like 2-year-olds, and I was spending my life trying to get them to change. What a waste of energy.

• I’ve learned that I can stay present in the face of loss, especially my own.

• What seems absolutely true to me may not seem true to you or to anyone. That’s kind of old news for me. What’s new is that I’m starting to accept the idea that you are as informed and sincere in your belief as I am in mine. Now what?!

• I no longer think life is a quid pro quo. If you do something for me, I will do something for you. I’ve been afraid to ask for help because I worried about what would be expected in return. I was also reluctant to give help because I feared I wouldn’t be repaid and would feel a seething anger about being cheated.

I’m trying to get into the idea of giving and getting without keeping a scorecard. It’s easier said than done.

• I’ve saved the change most often described by men for last. The number was three but then the sample was quite small. Three men answered the question by saying: During separation I learned a new way to tie my shoelaces. I will acknowledge that I, too, learned a new way to tie shoelaces when I was about 50 years old.

So far as I can tell, all four of us tie our shoes differently than we did when we were young, and we each tie the knot in a different way. The best explanation I have for myself is that my mother taught me how to tie my shoes and that’s the way I did it until a young shoe salesman noticed the knots and suggested a much better alternative.

That isn’t surprising because how many mom’s are into knot-tying? Surely, not mine. I’m sure she had to show me how to do it many times, and it would be astonishing if she tied the same knot for each demonstration.

Update to Column #143:

Should you throw a dead fish on the negotiating table? My attribution was to a UK politician I was unable to identify. Last week I came across what appeared to be a reliable attribution of the negotiating technique to an Australian politician.

Once again I’m unable to re-locate the source using Google as it insists on treating the phrase “fish on the table” literally! If anyone else stumbles on any attribution I’d appreciate an email.

Update to Column #129

The slippery, slimy, pernicious minimizing-adverb “just.” Listed in Google News on Oct. 13, 2016, was a link to an article titled: "Six Weird Phrases Evangelicals Really Just Put Into Our Prayers." The title is interesting because it doesn’t seem to make sense.

The article was written by Martin Saunders for Christian Today. Of these “six weird phrases,” four include the word “just,” a feature Mr. Saunders notices and comments upon.

Next column: Oblique Strategy #41 — Identify a heuristic you learned in childhood and have abandoned as an adult.

