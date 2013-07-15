Brian Burke: About Your Divorce (Letter 64) — Nick and Nora Are Divorced

We left Nick and Nora in a restaurant with their case settled and the settlement memorialized with a permanent black Sharpie on a white tablecloth. They realized the material on the tablecloth had to be put into legal form so the settlement could be turned into a judgment of the court.

They wanted to give the work to the lawyer most lacking in a sense of humor, and Nora’s lawyer won. That the lawyers would attempt to undermine their agreement was a given, so Nick and Nora decided they would loosen their grip on the legal process and watch it unfold with bemused curiosity.

Nora took the tablecloth to her lawyer, spread it out on his desk and told him, “This is it. Write it up. No nitpicking.” Nora’s attempt to step away from the case was a good one, but the decision to use the lawyer with the most poorly developed sense of humor wasn’t. He had her on the telephone the next morning explaining that the law is serious business. He was offended to be given a sloppy and cryptic settlement written on a tablecloth that was presently taking up the entire table in his conference room. As for turning the words written with a Sharpie into a formal agreement, he could say only that what he had been given, “Non res ipsa la loquitur.”

Nora remembered enough Latin to know he said, “The thing does not speak for itself.”

So she replied, “Well, it does if you approach it with an open mind and an open heart.”

He said, “I’ve never seen much value in either. If you want an agreement written, come to my office this morning and explain, in detail, everything you have in mind. Do that or find another lawyer to work with.”

She appeared at the office and explained what the agreement meant, and she was then questioned about details (“How do you think that’s going to work?”), given warnings (“You are aware, are you not, that blah, blah, blah …”), and most annoying of all, “What if this happens?” and “What if that happens?” and “What if both this and that happen?” She was certain that she was being punished for not emerging from her divorce in tatters and for settling directly with Nick. When her lawyer finished with her, she felt as though she had been beaten up.

His secretary called again the next morning to tell her to come to the office because direction was needed on a few details. Nora went, and she gave answers she thought were obvious but remembered to maintain an attitude of bemused curiosity.

When she got the third call, she enjoyed going to the law office because she was fashioning a story about the absurdities involved in completing her case. Instead of being summoned to the law office, the fourth call informed her that the Marital Settlement Agreement (MSA) had been completed with copies sent to her and to Nick’s lawyers.

Nick called Nora two days later to say that he had received his copy of the MSA and that he would sign it. He observed that the section on the sequin factory was eight pages long, and he had to assume it said what they wanted it to say.

Nick’s lawyer called him later in the day to say that she had made a couple of stylistic changes, corrected a misspelling and had drawn a big red X on each of the eight pages discussing the sequin factory because she didn’t understand them. The adjectives she used to describe those eight pages were “incomprehensible and unintelligible,” and she’d try to work it out with the other lawyer.

Two days later, Nick and Nora got calls from their respective lawyers. They both reported a deadlock over the sequin factory language. They proposed, and Nick and Nora agreed to, a “four-way” meeting so Nick and Nora could explain their agreement and the lawyers would try to write it down. The meeting was to take place on Tuesday of the following week.

The group assembled and the show started with Nick’s description of the background of the business and the people who had jobs that Nick and Nora wanted to save. There was a break while Nora’s lawyer recorded what Nick just said in five dense paragraphs. Nick’s lawyer did the same thing in three sentences. Nora’s lawyer objected strongly to the description using phrases such as, “What if…?, “Do you realize…?,” “How could a judge…?”

Nora couldn’t maintain her attitude of bemused curiosity. When the lawyers couldn’t agree to the introductory language, she produced a proposed substitution. Its author was Frank White, the attorney Nick and Nora asked to handle the transfer of business to their employees. Nora asked him to write a brief description of his assignment so they could add it into their MSA. He wrote and faxed it back to her in less than an hour.

Both divorce lawyers agreed that White’s language covered all the essentials. After a discussion about three or four misplaced commas and colons, the agreement was done and Nick and Nora were allowed to sign it. Then Nora’s lawyer said, “And now the forms.”

“What forms?” Nick and Nora asked at the same time.

Nick’s lawyer rolled her eyes.

Nora’s lawyer explained how it was important to comply with certain statutory disclosure requirements, even though they had paid accountants $30,000 to locate every asset and liability they had now or in the past. There were also mechanical forms necessary to accomplish the mystical transmutation of a simple agreement between two people into an exalted Judgment of the Court, which will persist until the end of time.

The tablecloth had been removed from the conference table. Arranged instead were 14 Judicial Council forms requiring responses to more than 200 questions. That’s how Nick and Nora finished their divorce. By the time they were done, they were too exhausted to have a drink together.

The next day the forms and the proposed judgment were taken to the clerk of the court for submission. The bundle was rejected on a number of grounds, which included: failure to date a signature, failure to include Nora’s middle initial in one of the 14 captions, failure to check one of the boxes on two different forms, and Nick’s failure to sign Form FL-141, “Declaration Regarding Service of Declaration of Disclosure and Income and Expense Declaration.” (Honestly, that’s the title.) After these errors were corrected, the bundle was resubmitted.

It was returned two weeks later because one of the forms used had been superseded. The only difference between the old and new form was that the new form made the inclusion of a fax number voluntary. After a second resubmission nothing was heard from the court for another three months when the bundle was returned for a second time. While it had been sitting at the courthouse, the grace period for use of another superseded form had expired; the same information had to be provided on the new form.

The period between the first submission and the eventual delivery of the Judgment signed by a Superior Court judge was five months.

Your friend,

Bucky

