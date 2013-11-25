Brian Burke: About Your Divorce (Letter 73) — Principles and Techniques

To explain how “reflective practice” works, I used the last letter to describe less than a minute of conversation between Paul and me.

Paul wanted to get his divorce over with in the hope that the conclusion of the legal divorce would bring an end to the pain and fear that dominated his life. For me, a primary Principle of Practice is that a divorce shouldn’t be rushed and the parties should never be pressured to settle. The completion of the psychological divorce will allow for easy resolution of the legal and economic issues. If the legal divorce is “settled” first, it will prolong (or possibly preclude) the completion of the psychological divorce, which is when the pain is finally relieved.

While Paul values rationality, I was unable to communicate this fact to him in a way he could hear and understand. All he could think was, “I can’t stand these feelings, and I’ve got to do something to get rid of them.”

Another Principle of Practice has to do with teaching. If I want to communicate something that is new to Paul’s way of thinking, I must communicate the new in terms that are old and familiar to him. In other words, I’ve got to find a metaphor that explains the situation in a way he understands. Since I couldn’t think of metaphor in Paul’s case, I used a mutual experience as part of the explanatory metaphor.

The next level of abstraction consists of a number of “practice techniques” used to implement a principle. The technique I used with Paul used his lack of military experience to remind him that he (and the vast majority of American citizens) lacked firsthand experience to understand or make sense of war. Because he’s part of this majority, his lack of service (and the resulting lack of experience and knowledge) was not humiliating — as it would have been in the 1950s. Nor was my resort to military history immediately distained and discounted as it would have been from about 1965 to 1980.

In 2013, it is OK for one man to explain something to another man using military examples — even if the second has had no military experience. It’s similar to using a football analogy to explain something that has no direct connection to football.

The technique may involve a gambit, ploy, maneuver or a bit of finesse, but its essential components are “moves,” which in this instance made up the content of each sentence.

To engage Paul with an account of military history, I don’t ask: “Have you served in the military?” or “Have you been in the Army?” or “Do you know much about the military?” Because it was Veterans Day it seemed appropriate to ask, “Are you a veteran?” (On another day the question would have been a fairly neutral, “Do you have military experience?”)

When Paul says that he isn’t a veteran and tells me a little bit about his uncle, I seek his permission to relate some military history. He says, “I have a feeling I’m going to hear it whether I like it or not.”

Well, he’s right; I appreciate his insightfulness and the sardonic humor. He is also distancing himself from the conversation, which will defeat its purpose.

A third technique is deployed that uses literal interpretation of language to compel immediate, but uncomfortable, engagement (e.g., “Would you prefer that I only tell you what you would like to hear?”). This is somewhat confrontational and Paul responds positively. He attends to the story, and I leave him to decide what attitude to adopt toward the timing of his divorce. Would he be better off to adopt an attitude as General Giap did to the war in Vietnam — it will take as long as it will take? Or would he be better off with an attitude like Robert McNamara’s toward the war, “I will do anything and everything necessary to prevail in the very near future.”

Another combined technique/move was to ask Paul to think about his answer rather than pressing for an immediate response.

As this conversation was going on I was trying to get a sense of what the divorcing experience was like for Paul. I was sure he was suffering, but he was acting like a tough guy — and he was pretty convincing. Leaving the Giap-McNamara question up in the air and ending the session abruptly reinforced the significance of the exercise; however, I then made a decision to see if I could discover something new about Paul.

“I can tell you are a strong person, Paul, but divorce is a lesson in the nature of aloneness. I doubt it is ever easy, but we all have to face it in one way or another. How are you doing with it?”

“Are you saying that I don’t have anyone to talk to?”

“Not really, but do you have people you can talk to?”

“I can talk to my parents or to my brother or sister.”

“You’re fortunate.”

“It’s really comforting. My mom wants to know if I realize what I’m doing to that little baby, my dad anguishes over how he failed to provide me with a moral compass, and my sister says that she used to idolize me and now she doesn’t even know me. My brother … actually, I misspoke. He will not talk to me about the divorce, because he won’t talk to me at all. And it’s not getting better; in fact, they’re getting more angry.”

“Why?”

“Because they are so responsible that they can’t let Rose be ‘left in the lurch.’ My mom is spending more time with the baby than Rose does, at least during the day. Then my dad has to deal with my mom after she’s had to deal with Rose. They are getting madder and madder at me because now they have to experience Rose firsthand. They should be realizing why I couldn’t stay with her a day longer, but instead they’re more and more angry with me because I’ve caused them to have to deal with her.”

“That sounds like aloneness.” Again, it would have been a good technique to close the session, but the opportunity for another important question was too good to pass up. “Is there another woman in your life?”

“Oh, yes.”

“Do you talk to her about the divorce?”

“It’s a very complicated situation, but the answer to the question is ‘no.’ Laura’s been my friend since the first day of kindergarten. She thought I was insane to marry Rose in the first place, but she never said or did anything to encourage me to leave. She’s angry with me, too. She’s angry that I got married and she’s angry that I left after the baby — so we don’t talk about it.”

“Have you ever done any counseling?”

“Yeah, I used to get sent to the counselor in high school, for talking in class — that sort of thing.”

“I think the president of the United States has 10 counselors — counselors who know a lot on a particular subject to assist him in making informed and deliberate decisions on issues in that field. Counselors or therapists are people who are familiar with what happens in difficult life transitions and, if the personality fit is right, they can help their clients make decisions that are informed, deliberate, and good.”

“You want to send me to a shrink?”

“Would that be a bad thing?”

“Yes. I want to get away from Rose because she’s crazy. I’m not the crazy one.”

“Why does the idea of working with a counselor strike such a raw nerve?”

“I just told you.”

“Because it suggests you’re crazy?”

“Or mentally ill. And I’m not the kind of person who’s willing to pay someone to hear me talk about things that are none of his business. And if the guy is smart enough to tell me how to live my life, why isn’t he doing something more significant than telling other people how to live their lives? It’s all a crock.”

“I’ve told you once today that I would not try to talk you into anything. I also want you to know that I listen to what you tell me and I take it seriously.”

“I got that.”

“So I’m going to make sure that I heard everything you just said about counselors:

“» You are not the kind of person to share confidences with a stranger, especially not one you pay to listen;

“» You don’t think anyone smart enough to know how you should live your life would be in that business;

“» You don’t want anyone to try to tell you how to live your life — even if it came from someone you recognized as being a lot smarter than you; and

“» Working with a counselor or therapist is an admission of mental illness or at least mental instability. Is that it?”

“That’s it.”

“Those conclusions may be based on some other beliefs that I should know about in order to help you navigate your way through the divorce. But if I bring one up in the future, I don’t want you to think I’m questioning your sanity — because I’m not.”

“As long as you’re straight with me. Actually, if you said, ‘Paul, I think you might be insane so I want to talk to you about …’ that would be better than if you tried to trick me into going to a shrink. So you can say, ‘Paul, I want to talk about shrinks again.’ I’ll give you a minute or two.”

“That should be plenty of time.”

Your friend,

Bucky

— Brian H. Burke is a certified family law specialist practicing family law and mediation in Santa Barbara. A researcher and educator in the field of divorce and family conflicts, he is also the creator of the Legal Road Map™. The opinions expressed are his own.