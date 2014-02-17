Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 1:51 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Brian Burke: About Your Divorce (Letter 79) — The Mystery Woman

By Brian Burke, Noozhawk Columnist | February 17, 2014 | 12:50 p.m.

Dear Nick and Dear Nora:

The Mystery Woman.

As Paul arrived back in my office following Rose’s departure, I said, “Paul, there are a couple of things going on here that I should probably know about. I need to know more about both of your families, and I need to know about this mystery woman, Laura — who is she, and how does she fit into the picture?”

Paul said, “I met Laura on the first day of kindergarten. She’s been my best friend ever since. She’s close to everyone in my family, and even I can agree that she’s almost disgustingly perfect.”

“Does she live in Santa Barbara?”

“She does now.”

“Where was she before?”

“Palo Alto.”

“What did she do there?”

“She’s in medicine.”

“In medicine? What’s that mean?”

“She’s a doctor.”

“A physician?”

“Yes.”

“Paul, I feel like I am pulling information out of you. Can you simply tell me enough about her so that I can try to figure out what she has to do with the mediation? Do you talk to her about the case?”

“Almost never.”

“Now the rest of it. For example, are you now — or have you been — intimate with her?”

Paul replied, “Rose thinks I am, but it’s really complicated. I’m not going to talk to anyone about sex and Laura because she’s an extremely private person. She’s confided in me forever, and I’ll never betray that confidence. Laura told me in kindergarten that she couldn’t be my girlfriend because she was going to be a doctor and that would take up all of her time. My dad’s a big doctor, and he’s been Laura’s mentor and protector since elementary school — and she’s been his protégée. When we finished college, she went off to med school, just like she said she would. I have to admit that it was hard for me. She knew exactly what she wanted, and she was going to get it. She also got all of the approval anyone could wish for from her family, my family and the community. I didn’t know what to do except to be as different from her as I could be.

“I had a couple of wild years. Then I met my business partner, who is an odd duck, but we’ve had fun and we’ve made some money. Then I met Rose, who is a party girl at heart, and she was as different from Laura as anyone could be. That attracted me, so we got married. I fell easily into the role of semi-wild, unconventional businessman who could make money and who had a dynamite wife and a good dog. The problem is that I am not semi-wild, and I’m not right for a dynamite wife. But I’d keep the dog.”

I asked, “What about the baby?”

“Rose told me she was pregnant the day before I was going to tell her that I couldn’t stay married to her. What about the baby? We have a baby! I don’t know what more I can say.”

“How does Rose’s family fit in?”

“Rose’s family is about as different from mine as they could be. It starts with grease.”

“Grease?”

“Yeah.”

“Paul, I’m going to schedule you for a full appointment by yourself.”

“That might be a good idea.”

Your friend,
Bucky

— Brian H. Burke is a certified family law specialist practicing family law and mediation in Santa Barbara. A researcher and educator in the field of divorce and family conflicts, he is also the creator of the Legal Road Map™. Click here for more information, call 805.965.2888 or e-mail [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 