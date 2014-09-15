Brian Burke: About Your Divorce (Letter 94) — A Peek at How Thinkers Think

Dear Pinky and Spike:

A peek at how thinkers think.

This is the third of three letters recommending podcasts that could be useful and positive for someone going though an event that’s both life-changing and self-defining – or, more accurately, self-redefining.

It’s an experience during which it is both possible and necessary to reconsider our basic beliefs and basic ideas about what the world is and how it works. It’s also an opportunity to examine the way we acquire beliefs and develop our ideas.

The third podcast addresses various questions about the ways we think and asks whether some methods or styles of thought are better — or more useful — than others. The podcast is called "Rationally Speaking," and you can subscribe through iTunes or directly from the "Rationally Speaking" podcast website by clicking here.

"Rationally Speaking" features Massimo Pigliucci and Julia Galef. Pigliucci is an older professor of philosophy of science at NYU. Galef is younger, articulate and extremely thoughtful — you can practically hear the gears turning in her brain as she carefully selects the words she uses to express her thoughts. She has an undergraduate degree in statistics from Columbia. From what I’ve heard her say on the podcast, she’s a public speaker and she teaches various courses on applied rationality. Together, they make a balanced and dynamic couple.

"Rationally Speaking" is sponsored by something called the New York City Skeptics. I’ve listened to a half-dozen or more podcasts with the word “rational” or “skeptical” in the title, and I have been repeatedly disappointed. My take on “Internet skepticism” is that it is dominated by:

» Male graduate students who sit around a microphone while drinking beer sounding off with whatever comes into their minds about the designated subject, confident that listeners will appreciate the brilliance of their impromptu thinking.

» Very overweight older men who are willing to pontificate on any subject and explain why anyone who has pontificated previously is wrong. This is because everyone, except the overweight podcaster, is wrong about everything.

» People with the time, energy and interest to do the "defense of atheism" debate to an audience of the four or five people who haven’t heard it before and who have had enough of it.

Pigliucci and Galef are not like “the skeptics” I’ve heard. Every program has a subject to which they adhere. They never say and they never sound like they are unprepared, and they don’t necessarily agree with each other. Entertaining are the times when Pigliucci feels obliged to provide Galef with instruction. He meets his match every time, and the outcome is not preordained. Galef may end the conversation by identifying the difference in the way they think and saying something like, “We’ll have to agree to disagree.” Either that or she’ll understand the point that Pigliucci is making, and she will nimbly accept it and incorporate it into her thinking.

Some people, maybe most, “think their way through life.” They are good at thinking, which is sequential and usually binary. It’s their preferred mode for processing information. In Jungian terms, “feeling” is the corresponding way to process information holistically and analogically. We can all work in either manner, but we have a preference.

The preference for Galef, at least during the podcast, is emphatically, deliberately and conscientiously “thinking.” When she describes her reaction to the material at hand she is often guilelessly self-revealing in a way I haven’t heard in a public broadcast. There’s nothing salacious in what she says, but I get the sense that she’s able to access her basic beliefs and ideas — what I called Basic Operating Principles (BOPs) in the last letter — with remarkable facility.

Pigliucci and Galef have an archive of 116 podcasts. Most are interviews with authors of recent books on some aspect of science. They are especially popular books dealing with some aspect of Philosophy of Science.

Here are definitions of terms used by Pigliucci and Galef: A premise is a fundamental fact or idea that can be articulated and used to build an argument that will reach a conclusion. An “argument” in their context is a statement describing how two or more articulated premises lead to a “conclusion.” In this kind of argument it’s improper to get personal and no one should ever raise his or her voice.

This kind of argument can be structurally sound even if the facts it relies upon as premises are false. So one response is a challenge to factual assumptions. More interesting, and something we rarely see demonstrated, is an attack on the structure of the argument which, if successful, leads to this result: I don’t have to question your facts because the structure of your argument is so unsound that it cannot produce a valid conclusion.

Here are some programs that will give you an idea of how Pigliucci and Galef work.

» 109) Rebecca Newberger Goldstein: "Plato at the Googleplex." Goldstein is a distinguished scholar by any criteria. Her awards and accomplishments require a CV with lots of pages and each entry is more impressive than the one before. The fact is not mentioned in any of her publicity, but she recently married Harvard psychologist Stephen Pinker. They must have remarkable dinner table conversations.

» 112) "Race: Just a Social Construct?" This program was in reaction to a well- publicized theory proposing the concept of “race” as a central factor for determining the course of world history. Pigliucci puts the theory into a broader context and explains how and why they reappear with predictable frequency. Then, he and Galef tear apart the theory under consideration without challenging factual assertions and without summoning opposing authority. They methodically tear apart the argument by demonstrating that even within its own terms it is fundamentally unsound.

» 88) "Online Dating." I’d say this is the best one to start with, but I think it’s better if you hear Pigliucci and Galef talk about something that’s not personal to them for an hour or so. Then you can appreciate the fact that they don’t have to change very much when they think and talk about their own experiences with online dating. I found both the basic content and the way they handle it informative, entertaining and amusing.

» 80) "Dear Abby." Pigliucci begins this program with a good, brief history of the advice column. The discussion starts with the historic function of advice columns and turns to the value of advice from a newspaper columnist to particular reader. This is followed by an insightful conversation on the nature of advice — when it is useful and when it is not.

Some of their other programs that seemed particularly good to me included:

» 88) "Mario Livio on Brilliant Blunders." (The mere title is comforting.)

» 73) "Answers for Aristotle."

» 72) "Graham Priest on Paradoxes and Paraconsistent Logic." (The mere title is unsettling.)

» 23) "Carol Tavris on Everybody Making Mistakes, Except Us …"

» 7) "Peter Woit discusses Whether String Theory is “Not Even Wrong.” (I don’t think you have to understand String Theory to understand what this guy is talking about.)

• • •

I’ve been working on a series of articles on the toxic divorce: what it is, how few there are in the divorcing population (<5 percent), and how fundamentally different they are from ordinary divorce. Because they’re the source of extraordinary stories, they are the divorces that are interesting. Toxic divorces get almost all of the attention and resources of the court. They are what the legislature addresses with new statutory schemes intended to correct or prevent the problems they create; the rules and requirements, however, apply to the remaining >95 percent for whom they create expense and serve no purpose.

When the courts, legislatures and the media talk about divorce, it is almost always about the ones that are toxic. What about us? Us — you, me and the rest? When we talk about a divorce as back-fence gossip or listen to others talk about divorce, it’s about divorces that are toxic.

From the time we first heard the word “divorce” right up to this instance, almost everything we know about divorce we learned in the context of the ones that are toxic, thus distorting the approach, the perceptions and the attitudes people bring to their own divorces. We’ve been brainwashed. Those approaches, perceptions and attitudes are based on Bunk, and they will distort the experience of one’s own divorce to the detriment of all (with the possible exception of those in the best position to dispel the pernicious effect of the Bunk).

In the next letter I’ll address the subject of how we change our own minds (ouch!) and what, if anything, can be done to effectively encourage someone else to change his mind “for his own good.”

Your friend,

Bucky

— Brian H. Burke is a certified family law specialist practicing family law and mediation in Santa Barbara. A researcher and educator in the field of divorce and family conflicts, he is also the creator of the Legal Road Map™. Click here for more information, call 805.965.2888 or e-mail [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.