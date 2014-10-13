Brian Burke: About Your Divorce (Letter 96) — Divorcing the Narcissist

Divorcing the narcissist.

I concluded the last letter (No. 95) by saying I would describe the circumstances when lawyers can make reasonably accurate predictions about what a judge will do and those circumstances when they can’t.

In retrospect, that was a goal, a hope, a desire rather than a promise, an assurance or even a prediction about predictions. I must have thought I would figure it out before this column was due. I didn’t.

Instead of pondering the subject of judicial predictability, I’ve been thinking about a book I finished yesterday called Divorcing a Narcissist: One Mom’s Battle by Tina Swithin, who is neither a lawyer nor a licensed mental health professional. The book is limited to her experience with one former husband whom she describes as a “narcissist.” I’ve listened to close to 4,000 divorce stories and have heard many versions involving a “narcissist.” One more extended account was not on my reading horizon. But this self-published book has acquired a five-star Amazon rating from 199 reviewers.

It starts with a foreword from Carole Lieberman, M.D., MPH, a celebrity psychiatrist who offers a general theory of the narcissistic marital relationship as though it’s an established scientific fact, when — at best — it is based on her clinical experience making her conclusions one step up from antidotal. This is passed on with the authority attendant to her professional qualifications, which are summarized on her website: “Dr. Carole combines her traditional psychiatric training and experience with a spiritual perspective — going beyond ‘the Secret’ to the far reaches of the Amazon jungle where she learned the timeless ‘secrets’ of the universe from shamans.”

For me, that was a bad start, and Swithin has a mighty task before her. She’s been writing about her custody case since it began in the summer of 2009. According to her blog, the case is still going strong as of Oct. 10. Her intended audience has been judges, court commissioners, lawyers in various capacities and anyone else with the power to affect the decisions made in connection with a full-fledged custody battle.

Material written in connection with custody litigation gets boring fast. Swithin’s objective, like any other custody litigant, is to get the decision-makers to read her stuff — something they are paid to do. From what Swithin says, sometimes they read it and sometimes they don’t; it’s the same experience lawyers have.

If the people who are paid to read what Swithin writes don’t always do it, why would anyone else pay her to read what she writes about the same subject? Here are some of the problems inherent in her project:

» Fact or fantasy? Everyone knows how to tell a story in which he or she is the protagonist to evoke a desired response. This is why judges want to hear “both sides.” Every reader has his notion of what’s “true.” There can be no pretense of objectivity when a person is telling her own story. This means that the reader can’t make a reasonable judgment about the truth of the narrative.

[Central to the justified complaints Swithin makes against the family court is the notion that a custody case is like other litigation. This is a fallacy so profound that it requires and deserves an extended discussion far beyond the limits of these letters.]

» Delusional? The story doesn’t have to be a deliberate fabrication to be false. Swithin says her former husband has made allegations about her that are absolutely false, and yet she adds that he may have convinced himself they are true. While this observation adds to Swithin’s credibility, everyone, including Swithin, can subjectively believe what is false. This is far less likely to happen when what we report is not about ourselves.

» Knowledgeable? The account promises to describe many court procedures and hearings. There is nothing about family law proceedings that is “user friendly.” They are not. The procedures used in family court are as perplexing as any I’ve encountered in 35 years of practice.

Swithin, for the most part, has been self-represented, which means lots of mistakes and lots of confusion about the court’s technical requirements and how it makes decisions. Consider this tiny sample from California Rules of Court: “All papers must be on opaque, unglazed paper, white or unbleached, of standard quality not less than 20 pound weight, 8½ x 11.”

The type can’t be smaller than 12 points and the font must be Courier, Times New Roman or Arial.

The size of the margins is prescribed, as is the style of pagination and the location, content and type size of the footers. There are formatting requirements for particular pages and for the line numbering on the left: “There must be at least three line numbers for every vertical inch on the page.”

And my favorite: “Each paper presented for filing must contain two pre-punched normal-sized holes, centered 2½ inches apart and 5/8 inch from the top of the paper.”

If you run afoul of any of these rules the clerk may or may not tell you about California Rule of Court 2.118:

The clerk of the court must not accept for filing or file any papers that do not comply with the rules in this chapter, except the clerk must not reject a paper for filing solely on the ground that:

(a) It is handwritten or hand-printed; or

(b) The handwriting or wand printing on the paper is in a color other than black or blue-black.

Apparently, you can scribble in green ink what you want to tell the court on a sheet of white or unbleached 8½ x 11 paper and the clerk must accept it so long as you get those holes punched 5/8 inch from the top.

The self-represented litigant must navigate such trivia, and it will be a significant part of her journey, but how can she make mastery or failure to master the equivalents of the hole-punch requirement interesting to her readers?

To her credit, Swithin tells of an incident in which a clerk accepted the papers she wanted filed for the court’s consideration. She drove the 30 miles back to her home where she received a call from the clerk saying that she had failed to collect $275 that was due — and if Swithin didn’t deliver the money by 3:30 that afternoon the hearing scheduled by Swithin would be taken off the calendar.

» No answers. The promised subject of the book is divorce from an alcoholic, narcissistic control freak that has access to money. This fits with what I’ve categorized as a highly toxic divorce, and it has almost nothing in common with the 95 percent of the divorcing population whose divorces are “ordinary.” If Swithin has figured out ways to make her highly toxic divorce resemble an ordinary divorce, she’s discovered something important and deserves any critical approval she receives.

The court becomes involved in the Swithin case in the late summer of 2009. She describes being in line at the clerk’s office to file petition for dissolution of marriage. Her husband, Seth, was at the front of the same line.

“I watched him manically waive his arms around while talking to the court clerk. She was staring back at him with wide eyes while he was shoving photos up against the glass for her to see. He was showing her photos that he hoped would prove his wife’s infidelity.”

“I stared at Seth from behind in utter disbelief. These were photos of me with friends. I had never cheated on him. He had downloaded my personal photos from my computer. Seth sounded like he actually believed this wild story that he had created … .”

[Accusations are nasty things. After reading my first draft I felt obliged to add this paragraph. Tina’s account of Seth’s accusation seemed strong enough to require the inclusion of her denial even though the next paragraph explains that Seth’s behavior is ridiculous.]

This book and this subject require more attention than I can fit into one letter so I’ll finish the review and discussion in the next one.

Your friend,

Bucky

— Brian H. Burke is a certified family law specialist practicing family law and mediation in Santa Barbara. A researcher and educator in the field of divorce and family conflicts, he is also the creator of the Legal Road Map™. Click here for more information, call 805.965.2888 or e-mail [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.