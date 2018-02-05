Brian Burke: (Column 171) — What Came Before Stephen Adams: The ‘60s, Herma Hill Kay ...

An early draft of this column began: “It started in the SIXTIES,” and then I found myself writing about Henry VIII.

This column promised to describe the profound effect Stephen Adams has had on the lives and minds of millions of divorcing couples. I’ve been thinking about this subject for years.

When I announced the subject of this column at the conclusion of the last, I received an email from Santa Barbara’s star of the Bar and barre, Desmond P. F. O’Neill, a loyal reader of the column.

He remembered Steve Adams as a law school classmate and offered a couple of observations and insights that will be incorporated in what follows.

Not only has Des been a loyal reader, he has also been a faithful critic of the column.

I know he will not find I’ve been too concise, but knowing he will read with interest what I have to say on this specific subject has made it impossible for me to impose limits on digressions that approach irrelevancy.

For example, is there a legitimate link between the marital history of Henry VIII and the effect Steve Adams had on the practice of California family law? Yes, but only if someone will read it, and I think Des will.

I can’t blame Des for my belief that this story demands a setting of time and place. The year was 1969 and the place was Berkeley. Des and Steve Adams had graduated; I was still there. That year was intense and insane.

Writing this column helps me understand something about how that year affected who I am now — and what and how I think 50 years later.

1969

Steve Adams is my protagonist, but his legal biography depends on 1969.

It was the year of Richard Nixon’s inauguration; of the Santa Barbara Oil Spill and GOO; the Zodiac Killer was at large in San Francisco; the Black Panthers were active in Oakland; troop levels in Vietnam hit 500,000, and I was soon to be one of them; the compulsory draft was turned into a crap shoot; People’s Park was created and seized in Berkeley; the National Guard used helicopters and chemical spray to attack protesting students; Ted Kennedy drove off Dike Bridge on Chappaquiddick Island and left Mary Jo Kopechne dead or (more probably) dying; Neil Armstrong walked on the surface of the moon; the Manson Family killed five people in the home of Roman Polanski; the Woodstock Festival; Seymour Hersh exposed the My Lai Massacre.

The SIXTIES ended on Dec. 6, with a free concert sponsored by the Rolling Stones at Altamont. They hoped to create a Woodstock West just as peaceful as the original.

Since the original peace was achieved with copious quantities of controlled substances, the experience and supply lines of the Hell’s Angels made that organization a natural choice for providing event security.

The SIXTIES did not end quietly; Altamont is remembered for violence and death.

Some commentators argue that American politics can be understood as a 150-year continuation of the Civil War.

Others believe the culture divide between Red and Blue states is a product of a continued and determined resistance to a revolution over values that began in the SIXTIES.

Herma Hill Kay

There wouldn’t be a revolutionary Steve Adams without Herma Hill Kay.

The year 1969 could be called the best and worst of times, but that description’s been taken.

For this story, it is enough to say it was a very good year for Herma Hill Kay, a professor from the UC Berkeley law school (Boalt Hall), to mastermind a legal revolution, referred to blandly as the Family Law Act.

The commotion over the successful effort to confirm the legality of same-sex marriage is too recent to forget.

It was the subject of elections, legislative action and, in California, the attention of the courts at every level of both the state and federal judiciary. Cases moved back and forth, up and down and even across various levels of appeal.

The effect of the Family Law Act on marriage was far more profound than the question of who can marry whom. As we’ve learned from the news during the last year, we can attend to only so much commotion at one time.

The principles of the Family Law Act invited neither litigation nor elections. It didn’t inspire a single case that resulted in a published appellate opinion.

t had the potential for commotion, but it was squelched by the events — good and bad — that dominated the news with juicy stories.

Professor Kay was my assigned advisor during law school and, in 1969, I took a class she taught with the anthropologist, Laura Nader (Ralph’s sister). I heard nothing of the Family Law Act and nothing about my professor’s part in its passage.

Community property and the California Constitution

The enormous change made by the Family Law Act can’t be appreciated without knowing about the law it replaced, which takes us back to the Gold Rush.

One of the essential tasks of California’s Constitutional Convention of 1849 was to define what it meant to own land in this state (which had just been won, purchased or stolen from Mexico).

Under the law of both Spain and Mexico, land acquired during marriage was “community” in character. Each spouse owned an “undivided one-half interest.” At death, each could devise their respective interests to an heir of their choice.

In Mexico and Spain, the law was silent on the disposition of community property at the time of divorce, because in 1849 there was no such thing as divorce in those two Catholic countries.

In 1849, a watered-down notion of divorce existed in Anglo-American law, but not, as so many people believe, because Henry VIII wanted to divorce Catherine of Aragon.

I just went back to 1849 to explain what was changed in 1969. In the next column, I go to the Bible and back to 1525 to explain why California law in 1849 was not the result of a determination by Henry VIII to divorce Catherine of Aragon.

I’ll also explain why the mnemonic: “Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived” is dead wrong.

Des, it will be worth the wait.

