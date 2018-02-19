Brian Burke: (Column 172) — Henry VIII Did Not Divorce Catherine of Aragon

Why the termination of Henry’s marriage to the daughter of Ferdinand and Isabella matters…

Google the search terms Henry VIII divorce, and it will generate hundreds of hits. Those on the first page echo the term divorce to describe how the Archbishop of Canterbury, Thomas Cranmer, terminated Henry’s marriage to Catherine of Aragon in 1533.

We still hear a lot about this marriage. The Robert Bolt play and the Academy Award-winning movie, A Man for All Seasons, is the story of Sir Thomas More’s heroic sacrifice of his own life to save it.

The dubious purity of More’s character and motives is a theme in Hilary Mantel’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel, Wolf Hall (2009), and the TV mini-series that followed.

Catherine was the daughter of Ferdinand and Isabella of Spain. Isabella of Castile and Ferdinand II of Aragon were a power couple. They unified Spain; they were Los Reyes Católicos, who completed the Reconquista by expelling non-Catholics from the country.

They initiated the Inquisition with the appointment of Tomas de Torquemada as the first inquisitor general. Catherine’s family was not to be trifled with.

Catherine married Henry’s older brother, Arthur, in 1501; she was 16, almost 17. Arthur was 15 when he died in 1502.

Immediately before her own premature death in 1504, Queen Isabella obtained a disposition from Julius II for her daughter Catherine to marry Henry, Arthur’s brother and the presumptive heir to Henry VII. Given the language of the Bible, it is not clear why a dispensation was necessary.

[A digression upon a digression: Five years after her marriage to Ferdinand of Aragon, Isabella succeeded to the crown of Castile.

The concept of Community Property (operable in California until 1850) came from Spain and Mexico.

In its original form, a woman could inherit Separate Property during marriage. It went into the joint Community “pot” during her marriage but, upon her death, her Separate Property went to her heirs.

When Isabella died, Castile went to her oldest surviving child, Juana, who later inherited Aragon from her father. Juana was married to Philip the Handsome; her mental health deteriorated upon his death. She is known to history as Juana la Loca.

At the Prado there is a huge (15-foot x 11-foot), unforgettable painting by Pradilla showing her derangement at the side of Philip’s coffin. It is so dramatic it compels the viewer to seek the story behind the image.

Henry VII had gone to a lot of trouble to end the War of the Roses, which was fought, off and on, for nearly 100 years. The war was between rival branches of the House of Plantagenet — the House of York (white rose) against the House of Lancaster (red rose).

By force of arms, Henry VII answered, “It is neither York nor Lancaster. It is I and what will become the Tudor Dynasty.”

A dynasty needed a male heir who would create at least one legitimate male heir for a third generation of Tudors. Henry VII was on and off about the desirability of Catherine as Henry’s wife, but when Henry VII died, the new Henry VIII immediately made Catherine his queen.

Their first child was stillborn. Their second child was a son who died four months after birth. There were two more stillborn sons and finally a daughter, Mary, born in 1516.

The Henry Gives Up

By 1525 there had been no more children. Catherine was 40. After five pregnancies and one daughter (later “Bloody Mary”), Henry lost hope for a legitimate son by this union. Now the story becomes confused.

Everytime I’ve read or heard about the end of Henry’s marriage to Catherine, there’s a reference to a biblical prohibition of the marriage of a man to his brother’s widow. Henry spent eight years in his attempt to get rid of Catherine so he could marry again — for the sake of a legitimate male heir.

The Bible

I’m easily confused by biblical language. This is especially true for passages about sex, so I’ve never before attempted to check the source of Henry’s basis for getting out of the marriage. This column has been an opportunity to give it a try.

As a result, I got a sense of Henry’s frustration with translation and interpretation, but I can see no sound basis for Henry’s claim.

In 1525 there was no recognized English translation of the Old Testament, so the dispute with the Vatican would have been based on interpretations of either the Hebrew version or the later Greek and Latin translations and interpretations of translations.

The passages quoted below are expressed in the simplest language I could find:

» Leviticus 18:16 says something like, “You shall not uncover the nakedness of your brother's wife.” Uncover means sexual intercourse.

» Leviticus 20:21 prohibits marriage to a brother’s wife. The penalty for violating the proscription is childlessness.

So, Henry married his brother’s wife and Catherine was “childless,” if you don’t count Mary. The prohibition was violated by the dispensation obtained by Isabella from Pope Julius II. Henry probably argued that he was a child-victim of a papal improvidence, which could and should be reversed.

When you attempt to convince one infallible pope of another infallible pope’s improvidence, it’s an uphill battle.

But is there really anything to argue over?

» Deuteronomy 25:5 says, “If a man’s brother dies without a son, his widow must not marry outside the family; instead, her husband’s brother must marry her and sleep with her. The first son she bears him shall be counted as the son of the dead brother ...”

» Either Deuteronomy trumps Leviticus absolutely or it presents the ‘special case’ where the brother dies before his widow has borne a son. Henry is not only permitted to marry his brother’s widow, he’s obliged to marry her.

» I can’t evaluate scholarship that dates the various parts of the Old Testament. What if Leviticus 20:21 was written after Deuteronomy 25:5?

The order of the first five books is the same in the Hebrew, Orthodox, Catholic and Protestant Bibles, but I don’t think the format of publication equates to the order in which they were written.



I vaguely remember listening to a terrific lecture by Robert Ogden, a biblical scholar and then the president of Oberlin College.

He shared a recollection of watching a World Series baseball game with fellow Harvard graduate students. All were working on biblical translations using different colored highlighters to distinguish the various authors contributing to each book.

Google a question like: “When were the first five books of the Bible written?” You won’t find an easy answer.

Archbishop Cranmer

By1531 Henry realized he could not convince the Vatican that his marriage was somehow invalid, but he realized his own Thomas Cranmer (the Archbishop of Canterbury) and not the pope had jurisdiction over the legitimacy of his marriage to Catherine.

Amazingly, Cranmer found that Henry’s marriage to Catherine was “null and void,” which meant it was annulled. Cranmer didn’t dissolve an existing marriage; he found there was no legal marriage in the first place. It was therefore an annulment and not a divorce.

Cranmer also found that Henry’s secret marriage to Anne Boleyn in 1532 was valid. Catherine became a “princess dowager” as Arthur’s widow. The Act of Supremacy placed Henry at the head of the Church of England. The English Reformation was off to a fast start.

In the next column, we’ll go from 1532 to 1969, and we’ll set the stage for the appearance of Stephen Adams, which means I’ll get back to where I began a month ago.

