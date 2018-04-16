Brian Burke: (Column 176) — Steve Adams Turns Divorce Lawyers Into ‘Real’ Lawyers

Unintended consequences of legal specialization

As a reference point, remember that the Family Law Act of 1970 (No-Fault) superseded nearly everything the Legislature and the courts had done since 1850 to establish the law of divorce.

This meant the appellate opinions dealing with a divorce issue, located somewhere in the 707 volumes of appellate reports essential to a working law library, became nearly irrelevant in the moment between Dec. 31, 1969, and Jan. 1, 1970.

In 1980, a movement to create legal specialties won approval from the State Bar. The areas of specialization included family law.

A panel was created to describe the experiential requirement, to specify a post law school education requirement, and to create and grade a one-day exam.

For various reasons, the idea of being recognized as a specialist appealed to me.

Jim Westwick, who was a trial lawyer’s lawyer, lost patience with (and passed on to me) a couple of particularly nasty toxic divorces that required so many court appearances they satisfied nearly all of the experiential requirements.

There may be one person out there, but I don’t know a lawyer who knows a lawyer willing take the bar exam again. It’s now a 2-1/2-day ordeal with lots of difficult multiple-choice questions.

For me, it was three full days of writing answers to essay questions.

My father’s advice for how to study for it was: Run scared. The pass rate then was about 50 percent. I recently received an email from the State Bar reporting the pass rate is now 43 percent.

The specialization exam takes one instead of three days but, for preservation of ego and some practical considerations, anyone inclined to take it wants to be as well-prepared as possible.

Enter the binder boy. Steve was in competition with a group of judges who divided family law into subject areas, which they assigned to themselves and to lawyers they admired.

The judges thought limiting each teacher’s area of responsibility was the best way to provide quality classes.

Steve thought he knew more about every area than anyone he could hire. By doing all the teaching and by writing all the class materials, he could maintain consistency in both quality and style.

He divided family law into 22 fields and provided each student with a binder containing 22 tabbed dividers.

I took the classes taught by the judges and their lawyers. They were not good, but the quality didn’t have to be too high to prepare students for the test.

As I recall, there were about 120 major family law cases by 1980, which is a manageable number for anyone who has prepared for the real bar exam.

Marilyn Metzner has been two extra right arms to Judge Thomas P. Anderle for more than 40 years. I first heard about Steve Adams from her. She gave high marks to both the content and delivery of his material.

Since Marilyn knows more family law than anyone I know, it was a recommendation I took seriously. When the Steve Adams annual “round-up of new family law cases and statutes” was announced for January 1982, I signed-up.

It was a two-day class, and it came with a binder containing a highly-organized and detailed summary of California family law. Over time, the class got increasingly expensive until tuition exceeded $600.

If you had the binder from the previous year, the price included all the pages needed to update its content. If you didn’t have a binder from the previous year, you had to buy a new one that was fully updated, and it wasn’t cheap.

It was a way to promote annual attendance.

For the first few years, I looked forward to the class because I admired the way the materials were organized and presented. Steve was not an inspiring teacher, but he knew what he was talking about, and he didn’t waste student time — at first.

Year after year, the number of people in the class increased, and Steve multiplied the number of locations at which the class was given. Typically, there would be 500 lawyers at the class I attended.

At its peak, Steve taught at eight locations. The gross income from his teaching was something like: 500 lawyers times eight locations times $600 each = $2,400,000 — when that was a lot of money.

With time, the Family Law Act of 1970 became increasingly stable, which meant there were fewer reported appeals and not much activity in the legislature.

My colleague, Matthew J. Long, CFLS frequently is asked to present an annual update of new family law cases and statutes.

There are rarely as many as 10 cases – and from the facts reported, those conclusions are almost always predictable. Matthew’s audience is pleased when he finishes in less than an hour.

Every year, Steve and Matthew would have the same amount of material. Matthew covered it in an hour. Steve had to figure out how to talk about one hour’s worth of legal news for two days.

I stopped looking forward to the class. I began to take off the following Monday to recover from the boredom. Then I had to take off the Friday before the class to prepare for it and the following Monday to recover from it.

It was mostly the same stuff over and over to the point I wanted to scream. But the other lawyers liked it.

I once asked Steve why he didn’t do something to jazz up the class.

He said, “Did you count the house?”

I said, “I always count your house. I suspect that everyone taking the class does the same thing. The material is getting tediously repetitive, so there is plenty of time to do the count and the arithmetic.”

He said, “Well, if you’ve done the arithmetic, you’ll understand why I won’t change the tie I wear.”

He was right. Don’t mess with a cash cow. A lot of lawyers enjoy hearing the same stuff from the same old, safe teacher. The boredom must be comforting.

I admit to a certain amount of envy when it came to Steve Adams.

Between 1970 and 1980 the number of appellate reports in a working law library grew from 707 volumes to 823 volumes.

By 2010, it was possible to buy Steve’s binders without going to the class. The number of cases cited increased from something like 120 in 1980 to about 5,400 in 2010.

Steve’s major accomplishment was putting the five-binder outline on a single disk with hyperlinks to the full text of every case and statute he cited in the outline. It was amazing.

The functional family law library consisted on a laptop and Steve’s disk, which was updated every six months. There was no need for a single book.

After enjoying the praise and revenue from this accomplishment for a few years, Adams sold out to West Publishing, a giant law book publisher. For reasons I don’t understand, West was unwilling to spend the money to keep the set current.

Possibly it was to compel lawyers to attend Steve’s old class, which is now taught by several instructors, of whom none spend all their time keeping a practice manual up-to-date.

The Adams classes were so successful and so well-attended that what Steve taught served to form the basis for a “standard of practice” for divorce lawyers in the age of no-fault divorce. That standard was by-the-book and the book was Steve’s.

In his mind, a divorce lawyer, a lawyer litigating for Apple, a lawyer defending the president, and a local deputy district attorney should practice law in essentially the same way.

This conventional practice is dubious, usually harmful, and sometimes destructive. But it allows divorce lawyers to do lawyerly things.

In the next column, I’ll describe what conventional practice is and how it differs from the values that motivated the people who were responsible for introducing no-fault divorce to the nation.

— Brian Burke is a certified family law specialist practicing family law and mediation in Santa Barbara. A researcher and educator in the field of divorce and family conflicts, he also is the creator of the Legal Road Map™. Click here for more information, call 805.965.2888 or e-mail [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.