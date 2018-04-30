Brian Burke: (Column 177) — Private Associations Seek to Fulfill Promises of No-Fault

The “conciliation court” would be the institutional vehicle that would make the promises of no-fault come true.

After the enactment of no-fault divorce, it took nearly 10 years before there were enough appellate court decisions and legislative fixes to give Steve Adams the content sufficient to change his binder from a personal resource into a marketable product.

Remember, according to Philip Adams, the man Steve considered the “quintessential family lawyer,” Steve wasn’t very good with clients, so Steve played to his strength, which was the law library.

Until Steve Adams made the law library a relic of the past, it was a respectable place to hang out. That’s where I’ll leave Stephen Adams for the balance of this column.

The effect of no-fault divorce on what it meant to be married was greater than the effect of Henry VIII’s annulment of his marriage to Catherine of Aragon.

No-fault divorce repealed the ancient notion of marriage as an ironclad contract. The terms of that contract were vows of support, fidelity and respect. The contract could be terminated only at the option of the innocent party who could prove that one or more of the vows had been violated by the other.

In a no-fault jurisdiction, a marriage will end when one party says, “This isn’t working for me, and I want out.”

The change no-fault divorce had on the institution of marriage was a 90 on a scale of 100. By comparison, the effect of judicial decisions acknowledging the legitimacy of same-sex marriages was a 10 on a scale of 100.

After Jan. 1, 1970, no future marriage in California would be the same as marriage had been in the past. Of even greater significance, the 1970 Family Law Act changed the fundamental nature of existing marital relationships of the state’s more than seven million married residents.*

That’s enormous. Every California marriage changed radically, and no one got so much as a postcard.

How was this politically possible?

There must have been an attractive carrot and stick. The stick was the generally acknowledged truth that putting a marriage on trial before a jury was always unseemly and often obscene.

The carrot was the two-part promise of no-fault divorce, which was contained in the idea of the Conciliation Court. This is described in Family Code Section 1801:

The function of the Conciliation Court is “to protect the rights of children and to promote the public welfare by preserving, promoting, and protecting family life and the institution of matrimony, and to provide means for the reconciliation of spouses and for the amicable settlement of domestic and family controversies.”

The use of public resources to preserve the family where possible and to encourage an amicable termination of the marriage where it wasn’t possible was the carrot that enticed the Legislature to enact the biggest change to marriage and the family in Anglo-American history.

The history of the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts (AFCC) began in the early 1960s. It served as a forum for judges, lawyers, “marriage counselors,” and academics who were interested in changing the interaction between the courts and marriages from negative to positive.

Once no-fault was passed, the primary goal of the AFCC had been accomplished. Its revised mission was to make it work. Members reported the experiences of the early court-employed marriage counselors and suggested new ideas for improving outcomes.

The AFCC hit its stride in the 1980s when its most active members attempted to serve a large volume of families in distress.

The first line of Anna Karenina claims that “... each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.”

If Tolstoy was right, a court wouldn’t be able to provide unique service to every unhappy family. Some sort of categorization of unhappiness had to be done to make the delivery of appropriate professional service possible.

In addition to government-employed professionals, which included several progressive judges, there were original thinkers in private practices and academic positions.

They saw the institution of no-fault as an historic social event providing an opportunity to use their talent and training in a way that would have a deep and positive effect.

They had lots to work with, and they managed to successfully promote more major changes in the legal notion of what a family is and when it is of legitimate interest to the state.

Prior to Jan. 1, 1980, no state in the Union recognized the concept of “joint custody” of children. In Santa Barbara, for example, Judge Bruce Dodds routinely refused to sign stipulated judgments that provided for joint custody of children. “If you can’t stay married, you can’t raise children together.”

In the late 1970s, a Stanford professor published research suggesting that the more time divorced fathers spent with their children, the more regular they were in paying the spousal support ordered by the court. Legal change is often a function of a desired economic effect.

Stealthy is the best word I have to describe the way joint custody came to California. As with no-fault, it happened at midnight at the turn of the decade. This time it was New Year’s Day 1979–80. As of Jan. 1, 1980, two statutes affecting custody of children were radically changed:

One change required judges to provide a written explanation if they refused to accept the parents’ wish to raise joint-custody children.

There are many decisions judges make in which it is more important to make the call than it is to be right. Who knows if a joint-custody parenting plan will work for a particular family?

Judge Dodds had an intuition that it wouldn’t. But, as far as I know, he eventually stopped refusing to ratify joint-custody arrangements — arrangements that had been approved and proposed by parents with cases before him.

The other change included joint custody as one of the preferred custodial arrangements. The first preference was and still is: to both parents jointly or to either parent.

(It’s incidental to the topic of the column, but when possible it’s useful to point out: (a) There is no legal preference for joint custody over sole custody; each arrangement has the same standing, and (b) Experienced judges, lawyers and mediators use the phrase “parenting plan” instead of “custody” whenever possible.)

The AFCC reached the height of its influence in 1983 when couples were required by statute to mediate child custody disputes before the case was heard by a judge.

When the statute was passed, those who were practicing family law knew what mediation meant, but they had never met a mediator and they had no idea how “mediation of custody disputes” was going to work.

There was a need to: define the role; suggest the proper qualifications; create and provide the training necessary to qualify those interested in becoming mediators; provide guidance with respect to procedures for handling a legal issue in a non-adversarial format; propose practice models; provide information on the performance of given models in actual practice; and publish critiques when there were unintended consequences or when proposed models seemed likely to lead to undesirable consequences.

The AFCC met these challenges with energy and imagination. It enjoyed a healthy competition with the Academy of Family Mediators from 1984-2000. The academy focused its attention on the training of mediators.

Unlike the AFCC, the academy had three levels of membership. It was not a secret society — anyone could pay a fee to attend the annual conferences and receive publications. Full membership required completion of an approved course of training from an approved trainer.

Members with the requisite training plus a prescribed amount of experience earned the title of practitioner members.

In pulling random copies of journals from the AFCC and the academy, the content of the latter strikes me as more serious and creative.

Perhaps I’m influenced by the academy’s superior book design and the fact that the penultimate article in the penultimate issue of the academy’s journal was written by Santa Barbara’s Suzanne Retzinger and Thomas Scheff. [1] It’s as instructive and useful today as it was in 2000.

I knew nothing about the AFCC or the Academy of Family Mediators until the late 1980s. This was about the same time I was losing enthusiasm for the annual two-day trip from Santa Barbara to a big city to hear how Steve Adams would stretch an hour’s worth of material into two days.

There was never a direct competition between Steve Adams’ legal treatment of divorce and the psychological approach taken by the AFCC and the academy.

In fact, Adams was always a featured speaker at the annual AFCC conference where he was given an hour to describe the judicial and legislative changes that had taken place during the previous year.

I never saw him hurry to get though a lot of material in a short period of time, and I never saw him run over the time he was allotted. As Matthew Long has demonstrated to local audiences, an hour of family law is enough.

In the next column I’ll describe what’s happened to the Conciliation Courts, to the AFCC, to the Academy of Family Mediators, to Steve’s Adams’ CLFR, and to the hope of the no-fault pioneers who changed the way Americans divorce and the "fundamental deal” between a husband and wife.

*This statement is so shocking that I shocked myself by writing it. The population of California in 1970 was 19,953,134 (1970 U.S. Census, Table16). The percentage of married people over the age of 14 was 64 percent male and 61 percent female; the percentage of the population under the age of 18 was 33.3 percent. The way the data are categorized doesn’t allow for a clean calculation, but a reasonable estimate takes 66 percent of 20 million multiplied by at least 60 percent = 7.9 million.

[1] Disclosure: I have personal relationships with Drs. Scheff and Retzinger. I have, on several occasions, consulted with Suzanne Retzinger both on difficult cases and on matters of theory. I consider an exchange I had with her on a video created for a Continuing Legal Education program one of the best in the series.

