Brian Burke (Column 184): Lunch at Tadich Grill Goes Bad

Eventually, Roy said, “You know I don’t have anything to do with the partnership decision. I mean, of course, I give the committee an evaluation of the associates who work for me and, at the end, I make a recommendation, but I don’t have a vote.”’“I don’t even know how much influence the committee has. The final decision is always made by Beverly and Bradford,” referring to the partner in charge of the associate program and the firm’s managing partner.

She said nothing.

Roy said, “Maybe it’s shortsighted. I mean, how are we going to recruit top law students next year when they learn only two out of a group of fifteen were made partners?”

Finally, he asked, “How do you feel about it?”

She gave him nothing, “What’s the antecedent for it?”

He said, “It is the fact that only two partnerships are being offered.”

“It doesn’t affect me.”

“Do you have any feelings about it or questions for me?”

“Roy, I expected to be offered a partnership when we had this lunch a year ago. I’ve done everything the Firm has asked me to do, I’ve done it well, and I’ve generated a lot of revenue for the partners.

“I’ve assumed that I wouldn’t be denied a partnership because the partners were so greedy that they wanted to milk me — excuse me, a poor choice of words — for another year.”

Roy asked reluctantly, “Is there a question in there?”

She said, “Of course. I’m delighting in the suspense. Are you offering me a partnership?”

Roy cringed as he said, “Well, not now.”

“Oh, how disappointing. If not now, then when?”

Roy said, “I don’t know.”

“You don’t know what?”

“I’m sorry but I don’t know when you’ll be offered a partnership or even if.”

“Or even if?” She was astonished. She realized the offer might not be made at this lunch, but she didn’t anticipate Roy would entertain the possibility that she wouldn’t be his partner.

She continued, “Roy, when, in the last six years — exactly six years — have I not performed every assignment you’ve given me as well or better than you expected?

“When, in the last six years, have I not generated more income for the Firm than anyone in my group?”

Roy considered his answer before speaking, “No one would question the revenue you generate. You are a one-person profit center. As for the quality of your work, it was excellent for the first couple of years. I can and will attest to that.

“But for nearly four years, I really don’t know what the hell you do. The clients are happy and the money comes rolling in, but I can’t evaluate your work and neither can anyone else in the firm.”

“Roy, why can’t you evaluate my work?”

“Because I don’t understand it.”

“Is that because you can’t or because you haven’t tried?“

“It’s hard stuff.”

“Yes, it is, but are you saying that your law firm has an employee that makes gobs of money and no one in the Firm knows what she does, because it’s hard?

“Are you possibly saying that I might not be admitted to the partnership because neither the person assigned to supervise me nor any of the other partners supervise or evaluate my work?”

Roy said, “You are very bright, in your own way, and we need someone to do what you do.”

She said, “There are plenty of people who are just as bright “in my own way.” If the firm decided that it had to invest the time and effort, there are plenty of partners who could learn what I do and recognize good work.

“But it sounds like you guys want the money I make for you without committing the time and energy necessary to evaluate the product. That evaluation is a fundamental commitment the firm makes to every associate it hires.

“The firm says to promising law school graduates, ‘We’ll give you several years of as much work as you can possibly do and at the end we’ll decide if you did it well enough to be one of our partners.’

“Roy, you’re saying that you aren’t going to decide if my work is good enough because it would be too hard to make the decision. I don’t mean ‘hard’ in a personal sense, but hard as in the hard work to make the decision evidence-based, rational and deliberate.”

She didn’t know if Roy got the point, so she added, “If I understand you correctly, it sounds like the firm has either intentionally or negligently taken advantage of me for the last six years.”

Roy was confused, “Aren’t you getting close to insubordination?”

It was her turn to be shocked. Her anger rose so quickly that she enjoyed the force and clarity of the experience, but it didn’t last long. She had never been insubordinate to anyone. She had never been sent to the principal.

That she could be insubordinate to a person like Roy, a person who had just become insubstantial to her, felt hilarious, and she laughed. She couldn’t stop.

At first Roy liked her laughter. He liked how it might appear to others. He was a middle-aged man in the company of an attractive young woman who found him so entertaining that she couldn’t stop laughing. She laughed so long and hard that she began to feel insubordinate. But she didn’t try to stop. Roy wondered if she could be laughing at him.

She was crying (or at least her eyes were watering) because of her laughter, so when she reached into her purse, Roy thought she was looking for a handkerchief.

She was taking too long. What was she doing? It was unsettling; why was she laughing at him and what was going to happen next? He had never been treated like this in public.

He had been her supervisor for six years, but how well did he really know her? This was the sixth time he had had lunch with her. They acknowledged each other in the firm’s common areas and at the firm’s gatherings, but, obviously, she didn’t talk to him about her work, and she didn’t talk to him about her life.

He was sure she wasn’t married, and he was sure she didn’t have a child — or was she and did she? She didn’t know much about him; she either wasn’t interested, or she was careful to maintain a business-only relationship with her supervisor.

What was she doing with her purse? How could she be so impudent with a supervising partner? She had just told him off. Was she going to tell anyone about this lunch? Was he going to tell anyone?

He had to tell Bradford, even though he would look like a dope, but then, a lot of people looked dopey to Brad. He should have been the one to supervise this woman.

The fact was, she was a spoiled, pretty girl. She never struggled or suffered, and she was very upset because she wasn’t getting what she wanted. She wasn’t getting what she felt entitled to. Entitled-pretty-smart-girl who was utterly unaccustomed to disappointment. She was getting a lesson she needed and deserved.

Was she also getting a gun? She wouldn’t be the only woman in San Francisco who carried a gun. As of right now, he deemed her to be a former superstar. Was she going to kill him for that?

Should he launch himself across the table and seize her purse to save his life? It might save both of their lives. Or it could make him the biggest jackass to eat at Tadich’s.

She withdrew a business-sized envelope from her purse. It was addressed to Roy and stamped “Hand Delivered” in the upper-right corner. Roy took it from her. She thanked him for the meal, and she left.

In the next column, the firm will react to the letter.

— Brian Burke is a certified family law specialist practicing family law and mediation in Santa Barbara. A researcher and educator in the field of divorce and family conflicts, he also is the creator of the Legal Road Map™. Click here for more information, call 805.965.2888 or e-mail [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.