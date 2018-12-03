Brian Burke: (Column 190): The Story’s Been Stuck, But It’s About to Move

For the last 11 fortnights, this column has been used to unfold a story about an utterly fictional Santa Barbara traffic commissioner, a fictional presiding Superior Court judge and a fictional chief of police.

A patient reader of the column may suspect that after a lot of words (16,395 to be precise), the story has stalled.

The protagonist is unemployed and possibly on the verge of some sort of personal transformation, all while staying in a tent. The tent — a nice one with a floor and wooden frame — is behind her sister’s house in the community of Inverness.

Inverness is 370 miles north of Santa Barbara, where the action is supposed to occur.

This column could have been about the geology or the marine biology of Tomales Bay. It could have been about how the protagonist broke several laws but saved her nephew Mungo, who, the offspring of two thriving parents, wasn’t thriving himself.

And it could have been about how and why the Cavanaugh Hearings re-stimulated the effect of trauma in the life of the protagonist and what she did to come to terms with it.

This started out as a story with a beginning, a middle and an end (in 4,719 words to be precise), and I’ve yet to finish the beginning. It’s time to move on. So I’ll tell you:

1) She fixed Mungo by making him jump out of an airplane; (2) She fixed herself by confronting the three men who bullied and humiliated her in high school; and (3) She accepted a large sum as severance pay from the managing partner of her former law firm in exchange for her promise to allow the firm to make her the first offer if she decided to once again practice law in San Francisco.

She returned the call from the presiding judge of the Superior Court in Santa Barbara (who wanted her to appear for a civil service interview as part of her application for the job of traffic commissioner). She got the job.

She bought a house; she married Steve; they had two children; and he was given a year’s sabbatical — without pay — to work on his plan to change the way history was taught to high school students.

She understood how marriage and children would have sabotaged Steve’s work. She deliberately made the support of Steve’s pursuit of his dream her life’s purpose — and the core of that support was a monthly check from the county of Santa Barbara.

In other words, she needed her easy job as traffic commissioner (for which she was vastly over-qualified) much more than she ever needed her job in San Francisco (to which she devoted 2,500 hours a year).

During the spring before Steve’s sabbatical, she was disturbed by an increase in the number of contested cases in which the testimony of the officer issuing a citation was contested by the citizen-defendant. Many of these citations were issued during the last three days of the month, and she had a sense that too many citations were being written for offenses at too few locations.

She asked the City to provide her with a three-year history that showed the number of citations per month; the number of citations issued on each day of each month; the Vehicle Code section and location of each violation; and a monthly accounting of money collected by the City for traffic offenses. Her request was rebuffed.

Acquiring for herself what the City chose not to provide was child’s play, and her suspicions were confirmed. During the first three months of the year, the number of citations for moving violations had increased by 23 percent – and most of those tickets were given during the last two days of the month at one of six locations.

When she visited the scenes of these “crimes,” she observed that every one of them presented some sort of driving condition that invited violations of the Vehicle Code, whether it was the combined effect of confusing signage or a pattern of use that was contrary to posted speed limits or other restrictions. She suspected there had been a covert implementation of an illegal quota system at the beginning of the year to raise much-needed revenue to support law enforcement activities.

The standard of proof required for conviction is exactly the same as the standard of proof in a murder trial, where a conviction could lead to the imposition of the death penalty. Typically, the only testimony at trial comes from the police officer who issued the citation and the citizen-defendant of excellent character. They testify to opposite facts. How can it be that the sincere testimony of the citizen doesn’t create reasonable doubt?

As long as incarceration isn’t a possible penalty, the standard of proof for Traffic Court violation should be lower than it is for murder. The Legislature can and should change it to a preponderance of the evidence, but it hasn’t.

The Commissioner was a person of principle, but she knew she had not been hired to revise the way traffic laws were enforced in her jurisdiction. To meet the expectations of those who had hired her, she had to find that the contested testimony of a police officer was sufficient to prove a violation of the Vehicle Code because: (1) The officer was in a near-ideal position to observe the violation. (2) The officer was doing nothing other than watching for a violation, whereas the driver was simultaneously handling the complexity of tasks required to operate an automobile. (3) The officer was trained to make, record, and recall such violations, whereas it was a rare, perhaps unique, event in the life of the driver. (4) The driver had an inherent bias – conscious or unconscious – to avoid the cost of the violation, while the officer’s only interest was to cite drivers who violate the law. He gains nothing by citing the innocent.

If the officer was working under a quota, it changed everything because it created an incentive for issuing dubious or even contrived citations to meet the quota.

The Commissioner’s integrity was intact if she found the defendant not guilty where, (1) The citizen-officer testimony was in conflict; (2) Circumstances precluded any objective measurement, such as a radar device used to detect speeding or a camera to record a violation of a stop signal; (3) The citizen appeared to be sincere; and (4) The ticket had been written at the end of the month at one of the suspect locations. She considered this last item to be evidence of a covert quota system, which she did not announce to explain her decision, but she always considered in support of an acquittal.

