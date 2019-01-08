Brian Burke (Column 191): Meeting With The Presiding Judge – The First Warning

When the commissioner was summoned by Carol, the presiding judge, she looked forward to a meeting with her only friend in the legal community, her mentor and, in effect, her boss.

She liked being called for a meeting because of her lifetime of experience where she would receive praise for an accomplishment or she would be handed a problem that “only she could solve.”

The meeting was set during a recess of a jury trial, so it was short, and Carol got right to the point. Her message, as presiding judge, was that she had been contacted by the police chief, and he was concerned about the increase in the number of acquittals in traffic court.

He told her that when an officer’s testimony was rejected by a court, it could have a demoralizing effect on his men and woman who served the community by putting their lives on the line every time they reported for duty.

The chief wanted to know if the commissioner had suddenly developed an anti-law enforcement bias.

After describing the meeting with the police chief to the commissioner, the presiding judge said the chief justified the meeting by saying he “just wanted her to be aware of what was going on.”

Carol added her own reaction to the chief’s words, “He used the adverb ‘just’ to trivialize his extrajudicial attempt to use his political influence to affect the administration of justice.”

If the commissioner had been told her job was on the line, she didn’t get it. That she could be fired from any job was utterly outside her lived experience. She understood that her friend Carol was letting her in on backstage politics, and as the presiding judge, Carol had her back.

•••

Just after Steve’s sabbatical started, she called again. This time, the meeting was scheduled during the lunch hour. The judge’s secretary told the commissioner the presiding judge didn’t eat lunch. The meeting would last for less than a half-hour, so the commissioner would have time to eat after it was over.

The commissioner didn’t take issue with the judge’s secretary, but it was a strange message. After she moved to Santa Barbara, the commissioner had enjoyed at least a half-dozen noon meetings with the presiding judge, in her role as mentor and friend, during which they talked about whatever happened to be of interest while they each ate lunch.

The presiding judge started by observing that the commissioner was the only judicial officer in the jurisdiction whose court generated more money than the cost of its operation. That was a good position to be in, but it involved an easily quantified metric.

The presiding judgee told the commissioner she had again been contacted by the chief of police whose concern about traffic court acquittals persisted. The presiding judge had also been contacted by the city’s administrator, who reported that at the end of the fiscal year, revenue from traffic tickets was going to be less than estimated.

The presiding judge asked the commissioner if she had an explicit model for making traffic court decisions.

“I’m troubled that we use the same standard of proof — beyond a reasonable doubt — for serious criminal cases and for traffic tickets. It’s a triumph of consistency over pragmatics.

“I hope the Legislature will lower the standard, but I find most defendants are guilty because there are objective qualities that usually make the testimony of the officer much more reliable than the testimony of the defendant.”

She said nothing of quotas.

“Have you made your views known? Have you, for example, volunteered to testify before a legislative committee?”

“No, but if the judges of this court asked for my opinion, I’d say the same things. It’s never occurred to me to volunteer to talk to the Legislature. If I were asked, I’d get guidance from the Presiding Judge, and I wouldn’t testify without the judge’s encouragement and support. I understand: I work for the Court.”

The presiding judge seemed pleased with the reply, but she asked for more details about the way she made her judicial decisions. “How do you reconcile the testimony of an earnest citizen-defendant and a police officer?”

“Let’s face it, the police must prevail in most cases. Maybe it’s a rationalization, but I’m okay with finding a defendant guilty based on the superiority of police officer testimony, unless there are factors present that undermine the quality of the testimony.”

“Has there been an increase in the number of acquittals in your court?” the presiding judge asked.

“Possibly,” the commissioner equivocated.

“Please,” the presiding judge replied, “I know you and I know you know to a tenth of a percent how the number of convictions for last month compares to the number of convictions the year before.”

“Okay, the statistic that’s at the top of my mind is the increase in my court’s caseload. I don’t talk about it because I don’t want it interpreted as a complaint. I’ll handle whatever work is assigned to my courtroom.

“The only limitation is that the court staff has made it clear they will not work after quitting time, and they won’t give up a minute of their lunch hour. That means I must work faster and smarter. I’ve been able to it, though I might seem more abrupt to the audience than I would like to be.”

The presiding judge replied, “So far I know of no complaints from the public. What has been the increase in your caseload?”

“I didn’t notice it until late February. It was a trend that built through the spring. I don’t think the average for the first or second quarter represents what’s going on. I think the best example would be the increase in the number of contested cases in April and May, which was 21 percent and 23 percent respectively.”

“What do you make of that?” asked the presiding judge.

The commissioner explained reluctantly, “I’ve noticed what I sense is an increase in the number of tickets written at the end of the month. Those tickets tend to be written at a small number of locations where traffic conditions have the effect of promoting Vehicle Code violations.

“It might be confusing signage or prevailing traffic patterns that creates conditions that promote a violation of the Vehicle Code.

“There are, for example, at least two three-way intersections that manage fairly heavy traffic going in opposite directions. Drivers tend to treat stop signs as if they were yield signs, which converts the intersection into a roundabout through which traffic moves like a graceful, but illicit, ballet.

“When a driver, unfamiliar with the pattern, comes to the required full stop and hesitates to figure out who has the right-of-way, there is instant gridlock. The volume of traffic is small enough so there aren’t too many horn blasts before the system self-regulates and the drivers get back into sync with each other.

“Cops who want or need to issue a citation for a moving violation can go to one of these locations where they can issue citations as fast as they can for violations of Vehicle Code Section 22450(a) – not coming to a complete stop at a stop sign.”

The presiding judge asked, “Does writing the tickets cause a traffic jam?”

“No, the police are good at letting the driver get pretty far away from the intersection before they turn the lights on.”

The presiding judge asked, “Whom do you acquit?”

“Well, when the cop’s evidentiary competence is effectively challenged, you know, when the ticket is given at a suspicious time at a suspicious place, I can no longer find guilt beyond a reasonable doubt based on police officer testimony.”

The presiding judge asked, “Are you telling me there is a quota system?”

The commissioner responded, “I can’t say that because quotas are illegal, but I can’t pretend I haven’t heard more dubious police testimony this year than I have in the past.”

The presiding judge asked, “What are the statistics? What is the increase in the number of citations issued and how does that compare to the increase in the number of acquittals?”

The commissioner said, “Judge, I know you think I have the numbers at hand. I wish I did. I asked the city for the information I’d like – I asked more than once, and I was ignored. I can’t get enough data from my dockets. I guess I could make the equivalent of a Freedom of Information Act request.”

The presiding judge said, “Don’t do that.” There was a long pause and then she continued, “I’m up for re-election and might be opposed.”

The commissioner didn’t understand what the presiding judge’s re-election had to do with traffic court. She recalled what the judge had once said about judicial integrity:

“It’s easy; remember you’re not a federal judge with a life appointment. Don’t get attached to the job. One day — out of the blue — you could make the right decision only to inspire hatred, not from the scumbags, but from the good and decent. You could be hated by those you want to protect and serve.”

The commissioner thought about the California judicial system and what happened to Rose Bird, the state Supreme Court’s first female justice.

Bird and two other justices were thrown out of office by majority popular vote of two to one. Bird refused to affirm death penalty sentences, and it made a lot of people angry.

The final straw came in People v. Caudillo, where Bird and three other justices held that rape, as defined by California statute, without some other violation of the victim’s body, could not be rape with great bodily harm.

Bird invited the Legislature to change the statute or to increase the penalty for rape. With a lot of money behind it, her logical statutory construction was effectively portrayed as a demonstration of her softness on crime. From one chief and two associate justices one day to three lawyers looking for work the next — get over it.

When the presiding judge decided the commissioner wasn’t going to speak, she concluded their meeting, “I guess that’s enough said.”

The commissioner had a vague recollection of thanking the presiding judge as she was leaving chambers. She had a vague recollection standing on the curb waiting at a traffic signal to cross East Figueroa Street to get back to her own office — her traffic commissioner’s chambers.

She was thinking, Don’t get attached to the job; you never know when you’ll have to choose between your paycheck and your integrity. She felt a loss of strength in her legs and she held tight to the signal pole when the light changed from red to green.

