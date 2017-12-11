Brian Burke: About Your Divorce (Column 168) — How Not to Invite 21 Strangers to Manage Your Divorce

I. A divorce lawyer’s imagination.

During the past year I’ve rehearsed an exchange with an imaginary family court judge over how California Rule of Court 5.83 should be applied to a case where neither party asked for a trial date. Every time I think about it, the lines change; however, the conclusion is always the same: I lose.

Court: Let’s see. The case has been pending for four months, so we don’t need to set it for immediate trial. Mr. Burke, when and how long?

Burke: Your Honor, we know the natural history of divorce in this jurisdiction involves a window during which cases are ripe for settlement. That window is open from 18 to 36 months after separation. If we leave these people alone, they will reach their own agreement. We’ll submit it to the clerk of the court and ask that it be turned into a judgment. Instead of a trial taking up one or more days, you will need to spend no more time on this case than required to sign your name to the judgment.

Court: Your concern for the court’s time is noted. Are you saying the case could take two days to try?

Burke: I am saying that if the couples are allowed to control the timing of their divorce, the need for a trial is unlikely — fewer than four cases out of 100.

Court: How long will the trial take? Is there a lot of property? Are there complex legal issues?

Burke: The estate is large, but the case is simple — essentially a matter of dividing by two. I know the separation has been very difficult for my client, and neither she nor her husband is asking the court to set a trial date in the immediate future.

Court: You know the policy, Mr. Burke, and you know the drill. The 21 members of the Judicial Council have decided what’s good for all of California’s divorcing families: 50 percent of all cases should be resolved within six months after the petition is filed, 75 percent within a year and 90 percent within 18 months.

Goals help run an efficient court system. I like goals, and the Judicial Council’s goals are mine whether I like it or not, and, Mr. Burke, they apply to your client whether you like it or not.

After all the years you’ve been in this business, I’m sure you’ll agree that the best way to settle a case is to prepare it for trial. And the best thing a court can do to help lawyers settle cases is to have an empty courtroom available.

Burke: The notion that the best way to settle a case is to prepare it for trial makes sense in other practice areas — criminal, personal injury, business litigation. When lawyers are compensated for the amount of time they spend, it’s the basis for a lucrative practice. But in family law, it turns the problem of reorganizing the family into unnecessary conflict, it exacerbates suffering, and it depletes limited resources that are better used for other purposes — especially if there are children.

The legislature says faster is better but, from what we know about our own jurisdiction, the opposite seems to be true. Give people the time they need, and they will take care of themselves by coming to their own settlement, which is always better than having one imposed upon them.

Court: I have a lot of cases assigned to me. I have an obligation to employ my time and the resources of this department efficiently. That’s a big part of my job, and how well I perform it is something voters should consider at election time. Do you disagree?

Burke: I agree with what you just said.

Court: It’s true that neither side has asked me to set a trial date; you say this means neither wants me to take any action to affect the case. If that’s true, why is the case on today’s calendar?

I’m not talking about the mechanics of the way the clerk’s office assigns and keeps track of cases. If the parties don’t want my attention, why are we all here?

The judge’s questions are incisive. A judge is responsible for a large number of pending cases. When your case is assigned to a specific judge, the principles he uses to manage his entire caseload will have an effect on the way resources are allocated to you.

II. Don’t file a Petition for Dissolution until you want the court to act.

Since the beginning of 2017, the filing of a Petition for Dissolution is now, in effect, a request for the prompt intervention of the court. If you do not want or need that intervention, do not file the Petition for Dissolution of Marriage.

Instead of filing a Petition for Dissolution at or near the time of physical separation, for many years it’s been my practice — especially in mediation — to file nothing with the court until the case is settled. Once a Marital Settlement Agreement has been signed, I file both the petition and the documents necessary to turn the MSA into a judgment at the same time.

From the court’s perspective, the petition starts the case and the judgment ends it.

• • •

Submission of a Petition for Dissolution to the clerk of the court is what causes the creation of a (literal) court file and the assignment of the case to a specific judge.

A petition must be filed at or near the time of separation in a relatively small number of cases (about 10 percent) where the immediate assistance of the court is requested to change the status quo and the petitioner seeks an order that requires the respondent to do something (e.g., pay support) or to stop doing something.

Very occasionally, it may be necessary to file a petition to establish a “legal date of separation,” which will be the subject of a future column.

III. What changed in 2017?

Before 2017, a Petition for Dissolution could be filed and our court would allow the parties to control the timing of their case unless one of them requested judicial action. When either party asked for the court’s assistance, it was provided promptly.

Since the beginning of 2017, the mere filing of a petition is, in effect, a request for prompt judicial intervention. That intervention will take the form of supervision of your case by a specific superior court judge who has been told by the 15 other judges, two legislators and four lawyers on the Judicial Council that what’s best for families is to crank out those divorces as quickly as possible.

In previous columns, I’ve described a conversation between James Boswell and Samuel Johnson. They agreed that Boswell lacked the personality and temperament necessary to thrive in law. All of the members of the state Judicial Council have thrived in law and most, possibly all, have the personal qualities Boswell lacked.

If the judge assigned to your case has a temperament suitable for appointment to the Judicial Council, your case is going to go quickly whether you like it or not. If your assigned judge has a temperament more similar to Boswell’s, she is less likely to impose the will of council upon you and your family.

IV. Too easy to file but usually easy to dismiss.

The Judicial Council is responsible for the creation of more than 100 different family law court forms. Their goal has been to make them user friendly. As far as this user is concerned, they have failed miserably.

The petition, Form FL-100, is an exception. It’s easy to complete, so it is fairly easy to start a divorce, but the warnings about what to expect next are missing and instructions about what to do next are inadequate. (Last-minute correction: When an attempt was made to link this column to the Judicial Council Petition for Dissolution (FL-100), the only templates available were written in Arabic (FL-100A), Chinese (FL-100C) and Spanish (FL-100S). There wasn’t one in English. Given the content of the column, maybe this is a good thing. I can provide a link to FL-107 — INFO, “Legal steps for a divorce or legal separation.”)

If you have filed a petition and do not want the prompt involvement of a Superior Court judge in your life, you can dismiss the petition.

If a response has been filed, both parties must agree to dismiss the petition.

The next column will describe how the action of a well-meaning judge can have unexpected consequences.

