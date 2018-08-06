Tuesday, August 7 , 2018, 12:02 am | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Brian Burke: Santa Barbara Casts Its Spell

By Brian Burke, Noozhawk Columnist | August 6, 2018 | 10:59 p.m.

During the drive from San Francisco, Carol appreciated companionable silence. On the way home, however, she wanted to know about her oldest friend’s life, because it was the life — more than any other — to which she could compare her own.

Her friend, the Best Person in our class, was her best and most trusted counselor, but she was also relentlessly private.

Carol said, “For me, that old roadhouse, The Timbers, marks the northern extreme of Santa Barbara, and when I pass it the magic of the place starts to dissipate.

“We were too tired to talk on the way down, and you were too busy with Steve while we were in Santa Barbara, so how was it? And what’s going on with you?”

“What a town. If I came here when I was young, I don’t think I would have left.”

Carol tried again, “Yeah, yeah, it’s a great place, it really is, but what about the people? What about your heart?”

“My heart’s fine, and I liked seeing your sister; otherwise, I would say it was a disconcerting weekend.”

Disconcerting? This was a promising subject, and Carol wanted to know more. She primed the pump with a personal and painful statement, which could stand on its own and turn the conversation back to her friend.

“I see Linda two or three times a year. As my faultless older sister, she thinks she has an obligation to tell me what’s wrong with me,” she said.

“When did that happen?”

“Saturday, while you were with Steve.”

“What could Linda say? There’s nothing wrong with you. I mean nothing serious,” she teased.

Carol said, “I know. I finished eleven years of training, and I work at one of the best private clinics in Northern California.

‘I’m proud of what I’ve done, but Linda knew exactly how to evoke my self-doubt. After that, I spent time with Raj, which made it worse. And it’s mostly your fault.”

“My fault! What’s my fault?”

“Didn’t you notice how carefully Linda orchestrated every detail of Friday’s dinner. She planned to pair me off with Steve and you with Raj. But you pulled out your 3,000-year history card and poor Steve falls for you butt over boots.

“Linda was seriously annoyed with me and wanted to know why I left my card in my dresser drawer.”

“Butt over boots? Carol, your language! Why don’t you have your history card? Is that all Linda said to demoralize you?”

“No. But did you have to take yours out?”

“Oh, come on. Steve and Mr. Banks gave us those cards, what, about fifteen years ago? The subject came up at dinner. I had my card in my wallet. Of course I took it out, and what Linda said about the history card isn’t what got to you. What was it?”

Darn, Carol thought, this is about me, what about her? She said abruptly, “The truth.”

“Which is?”

“You already know. I’m spending my life providing people with the best medical care money can buy. And my patients have the money to pay for it. Some see me as a servant responsible for making them feel good. It’s a set up.

“When patients are doing well I feel good. When some, or even a few, are not doing well, I feel responsible.”

“Let me see if I understand. Even when you think you are doing everything you can do for your patients, and some of those patients don’t respond well to the treatment, you can’t help feeling that you are somehow inadequate?”

“Mostly.” Carol said.

“What did Raj say?”

“That’s the thing,” said Carol. “If we were born with a zillion dollars, Raj and I would feel a deep obligation to use the money in a way that would do the most good for as many people as possible.

“Neither of us was born with money, but we were born with whatever it takes to be good doctors. We were given some talent, and we worked hard to turn that talent into the competence to help sick people. We each think we have a duty to use that competence well.”

“Are you thinking about being a jungle doctor?”

“When I have a patient who needs special equipment, a drug, or someone with specialized training, I get it. Immediately.

“When Raj has lots of patients who need things he doesn’t have, he has to improvise. It’s a creative challenge — and too often the outcome is bad.”

“Meaning death?”

“Death or a ‘poor neurological outcome,’ which is worse. But enough about me.”

“So, are you thinking about being a jungle doctor?”

“I guess my mind is opening. But come on, what about Steve?”

“I like him. We didn’t know each other in school, but we still have a lot in common.”

This was more than she had ever said to Carol about a man. “That’s it? You went to high school together so you have a lot in common and you like him?”

“No. There’s more.”

“What?”

“Passion.”

That was what Carol was fishing for, “Your connection was passionate?”

“His passion for his work — his teaching.”

 “No interpersonal passion?”

“I didn’t say that. He and I are on the same wavelength, but it’s his enthusiasm for what he does that strikes me, and it’s something I don’t have.”

Carol asked, “How so?”

“Okay, I would like your take on something. I was one of 17 associates hired by my firm at the same time. Our deal with the firm was that we get seven years to prove we should be partners.

“A few will get a partnership offer and most will not. They will get some severance money and a good letter of recommendation. According to firm lore, two guys were so good that they were made partners in their fifth year and several got the offer in their sixth year.

“A couple of associates who don’t get a partnership offer are offered a well-paying job as a ‘contract lawyer.’”

Carol asked, “You’re not worried about making partner, are you?”

“Well yeah, kinda. My boss took me to lunch two weeks ago and told me the partners were unhappy with the firm’s profits, so there would be fewer than usual partnership offers to the group a year ahead of me.”

Carol asked, “Didn’t you tell me you were the biggest earner in your group?”

“Yeah, and I still am. I’m a money machine for the firm.”

“It’s sounds like you’re golden.”

“That’s what I thought. But I was shaken by the fact that my fifth year came and went without being asked to join the partnership.”

Carol asked, “Do you think you should get an offer in your sixth year?”

“Well, yes. No one spends more time working than I do, and my clients pay for every minute of my time.”

Carol asked, “Want to know what I think?” (Making sure her opinion was being solicited before announcing it was new behavior for Carol.)

“Yes.”

“Walk into his office tomorrow and ask him to disambiguate.”

“There’s more.”

“Finally, you want my opinion but fail to tell me the whole story. What was left out?”

“Because it involves both math and statistics, no one in the firm really knows what I do. The clients understand and appreciate the work, but all the firm knows is that I’m very busy, and I bring in the money.”

“So, what’s the problem?”

“My boss started talking about the benefits of being a well-paid contract lawyer instead of being a partner.”

“What is the difference?”

“Partners make a lot more money. Everyone knows that the contract lawyers weren’t good enough to become partners. They don’t have to go to partnership meetings, and they don’t worry about being cheated out of their share of the profits, which is what partners are really concerned about.”

Carol summarized, “Ego and money…”

When there was no reply she asked, “Did I hurt your feelings?”

“No.”

“So, what are you thinking about?”

“What have I been doing with my life? I’m a damn striver. So are you. So is Raj. So is Steve. You and Raj are concerned about whether you are doing the most good for the most people. Steve is the only revolutionary I’ve ever met.

“I care a lot about being a partner in my law firm, but I don’t really care about my work.”

Carol asked, “Is that a new realization?”

“Yeah. I talk to clients about what I’m doing for them, but I don’t talk about what I do. Few people know enough about math and statistics to understood, and few of those who can understand are willing to make the effort to understand me.

“I don’t blame them. Steve understood what I do immediately but, once I had an audience, I didn’t want to waste our time talking about my work.”

Carol asked, “How much of this is about your partnership and how much is about Steve?”

“I don’t want ‘she made partner’ on my tombstone. Actually, ‘She didn’t make partner,’ would be more interesting.”

“When are you seeing him again?”

“He said he was coming to San Francisco to talk with a book publisher, weekend after next.”

“Are you going to see him?”

“Yes.”

— Brian Burke is a certified family law specialist practicing family law and mediation in Santa Barbara. A researcher and educator in the field of divorce and family conflicts, he also is the creator of the Legal Road Map™. Click here for more information, call 805.965.2888 or e-mail [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 