Brian Johnson Joins Marcus & Millichap as Senior Associate

By Marcus & Millichap | October 16, 2014 | 11:46 a.m.

Brian Johnson

Marcus & Millichap is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Johnson to the position of senior associate in multifamily investments in its new Ventura office.

Johnson has specialized in the sale of commercial properties along the Central Coast since 2002. He's been involved in over $120 million in transactions just since 2012.

Prior to joining Marcus & Millichap, Johnson served as a senior agent and general manager for Radius Commercial Real Estate in Santa Barbara.

His vast market knowledge has contributed to his past work co-authoring the South Coast Commercial Vacancy Report for the annual UCSB Economic Forecast Project and authoring quarterly market reports for clients.

Johnson joins Marcus & Millichap as it opens its new Ventura office that will serve the entire Central Coast, from Thousand Oaks to Paso Robles.

He can be reached at 805.351.8872 or [email protected].

