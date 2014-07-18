Brian Lockwood Named to Dean’s List at Washington University in St. Louis

Brian Daniel Lockwood of Santa Barbara was named to the Dean's List for the spring 2014 semester at Washington University in St. Louis.

Lockwood is enrolled in the university's School of Engineering & Applied Science.

To qualify for the Dean's List in the School of Engineering & Applied Science, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 12 graded units.

Washington University is counted among the world's leaders in teaching and research, and it draws students and faculty to St. Louis from all 50 states and more than 120 nations. The total student body is more than 14,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional students.

The approximately 3,400 faculty teach in seven schools: Arts & Sciences, Brown School, Olin Business School, Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts, School of Engineering & Applied Science, School of Law and School of Medicine. Twenty-three Nobel laureates have been associated with Washington University, with nine doing the major portion of their pioneering research there.

The university offers more than 90 programs and almost 1,500 courses leading to bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees in a broad spectrum of traditional and interdisciplinary fields, with additional opportunities for minor concentrations and individualized programs.

— Melanie Walsh represents Washington University in St. Louis.