Brian Nnoli, Devon Cetti Improve PRs in Crosstown Track & Field Meet

Track & Field

Brian Nnoli of San Marcos went over 45 feet in the triple jump and Santa Barbara High shot putter threw over 50 feet for the first time in a Channel League track & field meet at San Marcos on Wednesday.

The host Royals swept the dual meet, with the boys winning 108-26 and the girls taking a 100-20 score.

Nnoli posted a personal best of 45-04.50 in the triple jump. In other events for the Royals boys, David Dinklage ran a PR of 2:01.83 to lead a sweep in the 800, Logan Briner won the 1600 in a PR of 4:30.90 and Matthew Hempy swept the 100 and 200.

Santa Barbara’s Cetti threw 51-02.25 for a new personal best in the shot put and later won the discus at 147-01.

Kiasa Salgado clocked 39.81 to take the 300 hurdles.

On the girls side, Janelle Knight won the 100 for Santa Barbara in 12.87.

Washington-bound Erica Schroeder of San Marcos went back to the 1600 and finished first in 5:04.37. Carolyn Weisman doubled in the long jump and triple jump, going 35-08.50 in the triple.

San Marcos and Santa Barbara athletes will be competing in the County Championships on Saturday at Carpinteria High.