Monday, April 23 , 2018, 2:08 pm | Mostly Cloudy 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Track & Field

Brian Nnoli, Devon Cetti Improve PRs in Crosstown Track & Field Meet

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 19, 2017 | 8:58 p.m.

Brian Nnoli of San Marcos went over 45 feet in the triple jump and Santa Barbara High shot putter threw over 50 feet for the first time in a Channel League track & field meet at San Marcos on Wednesday.

The host Royals swept the dual meet, with the boys winning 108-26 and the girls taking a 100-20 score.

Nnoli posted a personal best of 45-04.50 in the triple jump. In other events for the Royals boys, David Dinklage ran a PR of 2:01.83 to lead a sweep in the 800, Logan Briner won the 1600 in a PR of 4:30.90 and Matthew Hempy swept the 100 and 200.

Santa Barbara’s Cetti threw 51-02.25 for a new personal best in the shot put and later won the discus at 147-01.

Kiasa Salgado clocked 39.81 to take the 300 hurdles.

On the girls side, Janelle Knight won the 100 for Santa Barbara in 12.87.

Washington-bound Erica Schroeder of San Marcos went back to the 1600 and finished first in 5:04.37. Carolyn Weisman doubled in the long jump and triple jump, going 35-08.50 in the triple.

San Marcos and Santa Barbara athletes will be competing in the County Championships on Saturday at Carpinteria High.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 