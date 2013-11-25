Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 4:35 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Brian Setzer’s Big Band Christmas Extravaganza Coming to Chumash Casino

By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | November 25, 2013 | 3:56 p.m.

Grammy Award winner Brian Setzer will bring his swingin’ Big Band Christmas Extravaganza to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19. Tickets for the show are $35, $45, $55, $65 and $75.

Setzer is a three-time Grammy Award winner who’s regarded for consistently taking chances with innovative and daring music styles, while single-handedly resurrecting two forgotten genres of music — rockabilly in the 1980s and swing in the ’90s.

He has scored chart-topping hits throughout his decorated career as founder of the Stray Cats, his 17-piece Brian Setzer Orchestra and as a solo artist.

Now, the acclaimed artist is being praised for his ability to redefine Christmas music for a generation that’s seeking something new and different around the holidays. So, get ready for an upbeat spin on Christmas tunes when his big band hits the Samala Showroom stage.

In 1982, Setzer’s Stray Cats stormed onto the scene with Top 10 hits such as “Rock This Town” and “Stray Cat Strut.” Sezter would later pursue a solo career before forming Brian Setzer Orchestra in the mid-1990s. It released four studio albums, a Christmas album and several live releases between 1994 and 2002. A cover of Louis Prima’s “Jump, Jive an’ Wail” became the group’s signature piece.

Setzer has also thrilled audiences with material from his three best-selling holiday albums — Boogie Woogie Christmas, Dig That Crazy Christmas and Christmas Rocks!: The Best Of Collection.

Don’t miss a chance to see this rockin’ Christmas showcase when it comes to the 1,400-seat Samala Showroom.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash, or click here or call StarTicketsPlus at 800.585.3737.

Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

