Natural History Museum and Sea Center Tap New Marketing Director

By Andy Silverman for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History | November 16, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.
Briana Sapp Tivey
Briana Sapp Tivey

Briana Sapp Tivey has been named director of Marketing and Communications at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and Sea Center.

Sapp Tivey brings more than 10 years of experience in nonprofits and higher education in the U.S. and abroad, with expertise in marketing, communications and strategic planning.

Before joining the Museum and Sea Center, Sapp Tivey was deputy to the associate vice provost and executive director and interim director of marketing and communications for the system-wide University of California Education Abroad Program.

There, she helped encourage students from all 10 UC campuses to study abroad in more than 40 countries.

Sapp Tivey was also marketing and communications manager for the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, a local nonprofit that organizes community classes, education programs, cultural events and social services.

“I am delighted to join the Museum and Sea Center during an exciting time of renewal and innovation,” Sapp Tivey said.

“It is my dream job to serve this beloved institution, in a role that allows me to combine my love of nature, animals, and Santa Barbara with my passion for marketing nonprofit organizations," she said.

Sapp Tivey is a graduate of the American University of Paris, where she received a bachelor’s degree in French studies and world politics; and the Centre Européen de Recherches Internationales et Stratégiques in Brussels, Belgium, where she received a master’s degree (cum laude) in international politics.

She is currently pursuing a certificate in marketing at UCSB and is a freelance graphic designer in her spare time.

For more information about the Museum of Natural History, call 682-4711 or visit www.sbnature.org.

— Andy Silverman for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

 
