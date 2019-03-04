Brianna Castro Rips Two Homers in Dos Pueblos’ 10-4 Softball Win

Brianna Castro belted a pair of two-run homers on Monday afternoon and Mykenzie Ramirez added a bases-loaded double to pace Dos Pueblos to a 10-4 softball win at Lompoc.
Allie Speshyock went the distance for DP (4-4, 3-0 Channel League), striking out five and walking none.
Castro started the scoring by hitting an 0-1 pitch to left-center for a two-run homer in the first. Jenny Nichols delivered a two-out triple in the second and scored on a Josy Uyesaka smash down the line that ricocheted off the first baseman. Uyesaka later scored on a Sierra Laughner single.
In the fifth, Allison Gasper singled and Ali Borden hit a two-out single to load the bases for Ramirez, who cleared the bases with her double. In the sixth, the Chargers got a couple of baserunners on an error and a Uyesaka bunt single. Laughner hit a sacrifice fly to score Nichols before Castro hit her second homer of the day, making the score 10-2.
Castro, Uyesaka, Gasper and Borden all went 2-4 and Laughner was 1-4 with two RBIs.
"We did a great job with two outs today," said coach Mike Gerken. "Every time we needed to extend the inning we did and that led to eight of our runs. Girls are coming through at the right time and it's pretty fun to see. We knew Lompoc could hit and anticipated them scoring some runs, so it was important to come through with two outs like we did."
The Chargers will travel to Santa Ynez on Friday at 3:30 p.m.
