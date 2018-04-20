Friday, July 13 , 2018, 7:29 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Business

Brick Barn Winery Names Management Team

By Sean C. Weir for Brick Barn Wine Estate | April 20, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

In anticipation of the official opening of its new hospitality center on April 21, Brick Barn Wine Estate has announced its management team headed by general manager and industry veteran Tom O’Higgins.
 
Brick Barn Wine Estate is a newer winery in a largely unexplored wine-growing corridor near Buellton. The estate features a 35-acre vineyard with a focus on Pinot noir, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Chardonnay and aromatic whites.
 
The first Brick Barn wines were released earlier this year. The new hospitality center adjoins the winery in a red brick barn that features a tasting room, indoor event spaces, a wedding garden, and an outdoor guest lounge.

The winery, situated on a historic 1,100-acre ranch, is locally owned by Norman and Kathy Williams.
 
The Brick Barn Wine Estate management team includes:
 
Tom O’Higgins – general manager. O’Higgins is a veteran wine industry executive with 30 years of experience in France, the Napa Valley, Sonoma and the Central Coast. Before joining Brick Barn Wine Estate, he was general manager of nearby Alma Rosa Winery & Vineyards.

He spent 17 years as a senior vice president at Williams-Sonoma and later joined the executive management team at V. Sattui Winery in Napa Valley.

At Brick Barn Wine Estate, O’Higgins has steered construction of the winery and hospitality center, and now oversees all operations including wine production, viticulture, marketing, hospitality, and both DTC and trade sales channels.
 
Rob DaFoe – winemaker. DaFoe is a Santa Barbara native and former professional snowboarder who produced the winemaking documentary From Ground to Glass. Driven to make his own wine, he paid his dues at local wineries before co-founding his own la. bel, Tanner DaFoe.

At Tanner DaFoe, his wines were hailed by the Wine Spectator’s James Laube for “making impressive gains with Cabernet Sauvignon grown in the eastern reaches of Santa Barbara County.” Along the way, Laube named Tanner DaFoe as one of four “rising stars in California Cabernet.”
 
Sonja Walker – tasting room and events manager. Walker studied art history at the University of Maryland at Germany and began her hospitality career in Dallas as an art gallery events director.

Pursuing her dual passions for events and wine, she moved to the Central Coast in 2014, where she became the event manager at Sanford Winery & Vineyards. She now brings her event and hospitality expertise to Brick Barn Wine Estate, heading up both the tasting room and special event operations. 
 
Channing Jones – wine club manager. Jones grew up in Ojai, where she and her siblings helped her grandfather on their family vineyard and winery. She studied entrepreneurship at SBCC and launched a wine marketing consultancy with her sister.

Prior to joining Brick Barn Wine Estate, she was the DTC and membership manager at Sunstone Vineyards and Winery in the Santa Ynez Valley.

For more information, visit visit BrickBarnWineEstate.com.

— Sean C. Weir for Brick Barn Wine Estate.

 

