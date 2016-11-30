Friday, June 29 , 2018, 1:50 pm | Overcast 69º

 
 
 
 

Brick Squad of Santa Barbara Advances to FIRST Lego League’s Regional Championship

The Brick Squad of Santa Barbara team members are, front row from left, Foster Young, Everett Young, Leland Sutter, Julian Barthel, Aiden Comrie, Marshall Pickett and Austin Jaimes. Their Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy mentors include, back row from left, Loren Young, Dani Castleberg and Ian Young. Click to view larger
The Brick Squad of Santa Barbara team members are, front row from left, Foster Young, Everett Young, Leland Sutter, Julian Barthel, Aiden Comrie, Marshall Pickett and Austin Jaimes. Their Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy mentors include, back row from left, Loren Young, Dani Castleberg and Ian Young. (The Brick Squad photo)
By Sue Young for Brick Squad | November 30, 2016 | 8:30 a.m.

The Brick Squad Team #4439, a Santa Barbara team, will be advancing to FIRST Lego League’s Regional Championship in Los Angeles on Dec. 10.

The Brick Squad competed with more than 40 teams during the Thanksgiving holiday and was one of nine teams to receive an invite to compete in the regional championship. The Brick Squad also received second place in the “Animal Allies” Project presentation with their “Save the Bees” project.

The Brick Squad’s LEGO Mindstorm EV3 robots (for practice and competition) were acquired through a generous donation from Raytheon.

The seven team members are Julian Barthel, Aiden Comrie, Austin Jaimes, Marshall Pickett, Leland Sutter and brothers Everett and Foster Young.

The Brick Squad has strong ties to La Colina, the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy and Washington Elementary School. Julian, Marshall, Everett and Foster have siblings who are in or who recently graduated from the DPEA. Foster is a student at La Colina, Leland’s sister (Ayla Sutter) is a La Colina student and Marshall’s sister (Madison Pickett) is a La Colina alumna.

Madison, a 2016 graduate of DPEA, was featured on the PBS NOVA special “School of the Future,” which highlighted DPEA as one of the country’s innovative teaching programs.

Additionally, all five student mentors of The Brick Squad are in the DPEA: Loren Young, Ian Young, Dani Castleberg, Minna Wyttenbach and Emmi Wyttenbach. And finally, all mentors and team members are either current Washington Elementary students or alumni.

After the L.A. Regional Championship, the team will head to Legoland in January for a fun scrimmage tournament and a well-deserved day of play.

— Sue Young represents The Brick Squad.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 