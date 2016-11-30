Brick Squad of Santa Barbara Advances to FIRST Lego League’s Regional Championship

The Brick Squad Team #4439, a Santa Barbara team, will be advancing to FIRST Lego League’s Regional Championship in Los Angeles on Dec. 10.

The Brick Squad competed with more than 40 teams during the Thanksgiving holiday and was one of nine teams to receive an invite to compete in the regional championship. The Brick Squad also received second place in the “Animal Allies” Project presentation with their “Save the Bees” project.

The Brick Squad’s LEGO Mindstorm EV3 robots (for practice and competition) were acquired through a generous donation from Raytheon.

The seven team members are Julian Barthel, Aiden Comrie, Austin Jaimes, Marshall Pickett, Leland Sutter and brothers Everett and Foster Young.

The Brick Squad has strong ties to La Colina, the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy and Washington Elementary School. Julian, Marshall, Everett and Foster have siblings who are in or who recently graduated from the DPEA. Foster is a student at La Colina, Leland’s sister (Ayla Sutter) is a La Colina student and Marshall’s sister (Madison Pickett) is a La Colina alumna.

Madison, a 2016 graduate of DPEA, was featured on the PBS NOVA special “School of the Future,” which highlighted DPEA as one of the country’s innovative teaching programs.

Additionally, all five student mentors of The Brick Squad are in the DPEA: Loren Young, Ian Young, Dani Castleberg, Minna Wyttenbach and Emmi Wyttenbach. And finally, all mentors and team members are either current Washington Elementary students or alumni.

After the L.A. Regional Championship, the team will head to Legoland in January for a fun scrimmage tournament and a well-deserved day of play.

