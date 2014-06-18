Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 5:40 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Bridal/Lifestyle Magazine Flutter Lands in Barnes & Noble Stores

By Flutter Magazine | June 18, 2014 | 2:05 p.m.

Flutter Magazine, a new reimagining of the traditional bridal and lifestyle magazine that began as a digital format, is now in Barnes & Noble stores throughout California after only two print editions.

Launched in 2012 in Santa Barbara by the creative team of Kim Wiseley and Tracy Lazaro with plans of producing one digital version per season, it quickly became apparent that there was a huge demand for Flutter in print. So with the can-do spirit of true entrepreneurs, they went to print!

After the first two print editions of Flutter flew off the shelves at targeted locations from San Diego to San Francisco, Barnes & Noble quickly decided to put the third edition of the beautiful magazine, which reflects the highly visual style of blogs, in all their California stores.

“We are thrilled to be reaching an even wider audience with the new edition of Flutter,” says Wiseley, the editor-in-chief. “The theme of this current issue is astrology. There's a 30-page editorial section dedicated to bridal astrology that’s chock full of inspiration for your wedding day (or any day, really) based on your sign of the zodiac. Brides will find truly stunning ideas for tables, flowers, dress options, how to do their hair and much more.”

The magazine, blogs, recipes and lots of beautiful imagery are available online by clicking here. With the Santa Barbara American Riviera and flourishing wine country acting as their muse, the magazine is designed for anyone interested in the art of weddings and chic gatherings. But as Wiseley points out, “Flutter style” can be used anywhere.

Wiseley and Lazaro expect to have national distribution by the end of the year. With the tagline of “Inspiration to make your heart skip a beat,” they seem to be inspiring a lot of brides!

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 