Bridget Foreman to Lead CALM Board of Trustees

CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation) has named Bridget Foreman its new president of the Board of Trustees. Foreman has served on the CALM Board of Trustees and its committees for 10 years.

During her time with the board, she has served as a past president, vice president of finance, and vice president of administration on the executive committee. She also chaired the finance, audit and governance committees, and participated on the facilities and investment committees.

CALM also welcomes the following officers to its board: Dan Moll, vice president of administration; Liam Murphy, vice president of finance; and Caroline Powers, secretary.

“It is vital that we help those who are unable to help themselves, and children are not yet able to advocate for themselves,” Foreman said.

“It breaks my heart that children can be exposed to abuse and trauma through no fault of their own, and often they and their families do not have the tools or resources to make sure that they can heal and overcome," she said.

"CALM’s methods of prevention and therapy have proven to be effective, and the fact that the organization continues to push to reach more families is inspiring,” Foreman said.

“Through collaborations with other agencies, widespread education, and the expansion of CALM’s own service model, I am looking forward to a day when we believe that the need is being met and there are no more families or children out there who are not getting the support they need," she said.

"I am looking forward to when child abuse no longer exists, and we are surrounded by healthy families and resilient children. Unfortunately, we have quite a bit of work to do before we get there,” Foreman said.

Foreman has been in public accounting for 22 years and is currently a partner at Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf, LLP, heading the tax department. Prior to her career in public accounting, Foreman earned a bachelor's in business economics and Germanic languages and literatures from UCSB.

In addition to volunteering her time with CALM, Foreman serves as treasurer for the Lobero Theatre Foundation, volunteers with her employer for United Way and Unity Shoppe, and at the Food Bank with her children.

For more information about CALM’s services, call 965-2376, or visit http://calm4kids.org.

— Denise Crosby for CALM.



