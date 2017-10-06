Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 1:03 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Bridget Foreman to Lead CALM Board of Trustees

By Denise Crosby for CALM | October 6, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.
Bridget Foreman Click to view larger
Bridget Foreman

CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation) has named Bridget Foreman its new president of the Board of Trustees. Foreman has served on the CALM Board of Trustees and its committees for 10 years.

During her time with the board, she has served as a past president, vice president of finance, and vice president of administration on the executive committee. She also chaired the finance, audit and governance committees, and participated on the facilities and investment committees.

CALM also welcomes the following officers to its board: Dan Moll, vice president of administration; Liam Murphy, vice president of finance; and Caroline Powers, secretary.

“It is vital that we help those who are unable to help themselves, and children are not yet able to advocate for themselves,” Foreman said.

“It breaks my heart that children can be exposed to abuse and trauma through no fault of their own, and often they and their families do not have the tools or resources to make sure that they can heal and overcome," she said.

"CALM’s methods of prevention and therapy have proven to be effective, and the fact that the organization continues to push to reach more families is inspiring,” Foreman said.

“Through collaborations with other agencies, widespread education, and the expansion of CALM’s own service model, I am looking forward to a day when we believe that the need is being met and there are no more families or children out there who are not getting the support they need," she said.

"I am looking forward to when child abuse no longer exists, and we are surrounded by healthy families and resilient children. Unfortunately, we have quite a bit of work to do before we get there,” Foreman said.

Foreman has been in public accounting for 22 years and is currently a partner at Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf, LLP, heading the tax department. Prior to her career in public accounting, Foreman earned a bachelor's in business economics and Germanic languages and literatures from UCSB.

In addition to volunteering her time with CALM, Foreman serves as treasurer for the Lobero Theatre Foundation, volunteers with her employer for United Way and Unity Shoppe, and at the Food Bank with her children.

For more information about CALM’s services, call 965-2376, or visit http://calm4kids.org.

— Denise Crosby for CALM.


 

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 